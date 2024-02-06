FYI 3-17-19

Arts Council accepting submissions for juried exhibit

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting submissions for its 2019 National Juried Exhibition, titled "Internal/External." According to a news release, artists must be at least 18 years old and residing in the United States to enter the show. This year's juror is Sarah Martin, assistant professor of art and head of the woodworking program at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. Entries may be submitted as digital image files on CD or via the online entry form. Deadline is April 15. The opening reception for the show will be June 7, and it will be displayed two months. To view the prospectus and online entry form, visit capearts.org/InternalExternal.aspx. For more information about the show, call 334-9233 or email the gallery manager at angela@capearts.org.

Jackson expands recycling center hours

Beginning April 6, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. These expanded spring and summer hours will continue through Oct. 26, according to a news release. The center, 508 Sawyer Lane, collects cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, clear, green and brown glasses, No. 1 and 2 plastics, aluminum, tin and steel cans, and electronic waste. More information is available by contacting the Sanitation Department at 243-2333, the Public Works Department at 243-2300 or by visiting jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

LWML to hold Spring Rally

FROHNA, Mo. -- The Lutheran Women's Missionary League Altenburg Zone will hold its Sprng Rally at 1 p.m. March 31 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. Speaker for the rally will be Katie Miesner, a welfare professional who works with CarePortal to identify local children and families in need. The ingathering will be gift cards to Dollar General, Walgreens or Walmart or monetary donations to CarePortal.

Scholarship money available

The Veterans of Wars Post 3838 Auxiliary has anounced there is scholarship money available for the son, daughter, grandson/granddaughter or great grandson/great granddaughter of an auxiliary member. According to a news release, the student must be graduating high school this year. More information is available by contacting Dale Humphries at 587-2424.