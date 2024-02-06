FYI 3-15-2020

The Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge will hold Pi Day today with a portion of the sales of a slice of pie and coffee will go to Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship. The coffee house will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parlor Room, a solo exhibition of works by Rachael Zur, is being shown at Cape Girardeau Public Library through March 27.
Zur is a mixed media artist currently practicing in Portland, Oregon. Her work explores the idea of existence as a residue on the spaces we inhabit. Parlor Room will be a collection of original poems and watercolor paintings by the artist.
More information on Parlor Room and past exhibitions can be found at www.26twentygallery.com.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Play Cape from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Osage Centre.
This event gives families a chance to sign up for Parks and Rec classes, leagues and events, along with other camps and activities offered by community groups.
Free games, activities and door prizes will be available for the kids! Free t-shirt for the first 100 kids, and every registration for a Parks and Rec league or program gets 10% off!
Spring Fling, sponsored by the Friends of the Library at Altenburg, Missouri, will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight today at Say Grace with Kim in Altenburg.
There will be a dinner, silent auction and other fun. Tickets must be bought in advance and shown at the door. Proceeds will go to the children's non-fiction collection at Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call (573) 768-5357.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church. Long-time club member John Piepho will talk about "General Patrick Cleburne's memo."
Heart saver CPF certification class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.
This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class.
Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson.
For more information, call (573) 755-2301.
Increase your Financial IQ by attending this talk on Understanding Social Security from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.
The talk is free and open to the public. It is presented by Gerry Keene, FSCP.
The Scott County Historical and Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the Riverside Regional Library in Benton, Missouri.
The guest speaker will be John C. Fisher. He will give a presentation on "Otto Kochtitzky, Father of Swampland Drainage."
All are welcome to attend.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Secondary Losses."
For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
CPR training will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
The Heartsaver First Aid/CPR/AED course teaches adult/child CPR, choking and how to use an automated external defibrillator, in addition to adult first aid basics, medical emergencies and injury emergencies. The course contains updated content and science from the 2015 American Heart Association guidelines for CPR and ECC. After successful completion, the student will receive Heartsaver First Aid/CPR/AED certification, valid for two years. More inforomation and registration can be found online at www.cityofcape.org/adultclasses.
The Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship of Cape Girardeau will hold an evening with Dr. Dan DeLaCruz, professor of chemistry at Southeast Missouri State University and president of Gideons, Cape Girardeau at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bella Italia.
Invitation is for men and women. There is no cost for the event and no charge for the meal. There will also be door prizes. A free-will offering will be received. For more information, call (573) 450-5902 or go to www.fgbmfiusa.life.
Books on Tap: A Social Book Club will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ebb & Flow Fermentation in Cape Girardeau. The group will take books beyond the confines of the library to enjoy lively discussion with a side of tasty food and drinks (available for purchase). Come prepared to discuss any book you choose to read from with the theme of the month: Ireland. (This could include books that are set in Ireland or written by an Irish author).
For more information go to www.capelibrary.org/event/books-on-tap/2020-03-19/ or call (573) 334-5279, extension 113.
It Takes a Village will hold an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Ebb & Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau.
You will learn who they are, what they do, why they are doing it, what it hopes to do in the future, etc. There will be a short presentation going over the programs and what the goals are for 2020 and beyond.
RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/243219436712261/.
The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in the Geraldine Hirsch conference room.
This month's presentation is by Sarah Geringer and is titled "Moving your writing career forward."
A welcome and brief business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. with the presentation at 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy stories with live Disney princesses and super heroes from Between the Scenes Studio Saturday, March 21 at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. There will be two programs, one at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Recommended for children 2 to 7 years old.
Prepare for Easter a little early this year by making your choice of three mini-crafts -- perfect for home decor or for the kids' Easter baskets. Make one or two, or make all three and get ready for an Easter Egg-stravaganza. It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Space is limited and registration is required: www.capelibrary.org/event/saturday-crafternoon-easter-egg-stravaganza/.
An all-you-can-eat chicken and dumplings and ham dinner will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church.
For more information call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637.
St. Augustine Home and School's 27th Annual Dinner Auction will be held Saturday, March 21. Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. and oral auction to follow.
Must be 21 years old or older to attend.
Contact the school office at (573) 264-4644 to purchase tickets.
The Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri will host the Sensational Smiles fundraiser from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 21. There will be hors d'oeuvres, volunteer recognition and a silent auction. Tickets are available by calling Dotty Gholson at (573) 335-7846, ext. 146.
Proceeds will support dental treatment scholarships for financially disadvantaged children and adults in our community with urgent dental needs.
