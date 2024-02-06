FYI 3-15-2020

Celebrate Pi Day

The Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge will hold Pi Day today with a portion of the sales of a slice of pie and coffee will go to Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship. The coffee house will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibit being held at the Cape library

Parlor Room, a solo exhibition of works by Rachael Zur, is being shown at Cape Girardeau Public Library through March 27.

Zur is a mixed media artist currently practicing in Portland, Oregon. Her work explores the idea of existence as a residue on the spaces we inhabit. Parlor Room will be a collection of original poems and watercolor paintings by the artist.

More information on Parlor Room and past exhibitions can be found at www.26twentygallery.com.

Play Cape to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Play Cape from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Osage Centre.

This event gives families a chance to sign up for Parks and Rec classes, leagues and events, along with other camps and activities offered by community groups.

Free games, activities and door prizes will be available for the kids! Free t-shirt for the first 100 kids, and every registration for a Parks and Rec league or program gets 10% off!

Fundraiser for Altenburg library to be held

Spring Fling, sponsored by the Friends of the Library at Altenburg, Missouri, will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight today at Say Grace with Kim in Altenburg.

There will be a dinner, silent auction and other fun. Tickets must be bought in advance and shown at the door. Proceeds will go to the children's non-fiction collection at Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (573) 768-5357.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church. Long-time club member John Piepho will talk about "General Patrick Cleburne's memo."

Heart saver CPR certification class planned

Heart saver CPF certification class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants.

This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class.

Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson.

For more information, call (573) 755-2301.

Increase your financial IQ

Increase your Financial IQ by attending this talk on Understanding Social Security from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.

The talk is free and open to the public. It is presented by Gerry Keene, FSCP.

Genealogy Society to meet

The Scott County Historical and Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the Riverside Regional Library in Benton, Missouri.

The guest speaker will be John C. Fisher. He will give a presentation on "Otto Kochtitzky, Father of Swampland Drainage."

All are welcome to attend.

Grief support group meets

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

Topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Secondary Losses."

For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.