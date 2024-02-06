FYI 3-13-22

United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold the PTL supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. It is drive-through only and will be held at the fairgrounds in Altenburg. The menu includes fried chicken, fried jack salmon, green beans, German potato salad, slaw and dessert. For more information, call (573) 824-5218.
Peter Karp will be playing the Underberg House Concerts from to 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13. As an added treat, an opening set by Bruce and Casey Zimmerman will be recorded. Reservations are required. Make reservations at houseconcerts@hotmail.com or call (573) 270-1009.
A Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This instructor-led course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. On-site interviews will be held. Bring your resume. The following positions will be interviewed for: administrative assistant, central sterile technician, food service worker, housekeeping assistant, medical lab tech/scientist, patient-care technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomist, LPN and RN positions. Complimentary professionl headshot photos will be offered for each attendee. Visit SEhealth.org/careers to view all open positions.
The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "The new normal." For more information about this support group, call (573) 335-6208.
Beacon 53 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau will have live music with Heather Hammers from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Southern Draw from 7 to 11 p.m. on March 19.
The SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The theme is Science 101. The guest speaker will be Dennis Genovese of the Missouri Association for Creation. His presentation will ask the question, Can deep-time evolution explain how everything works together so well or does special creation explain why everything had to be created to work together for life to exist?
The 16th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. There will be more than 30 vendors featuring readings, crystals and jewels, live plants, herbals, balms, lotions, homeopathic, natural health items, wellness modality presentations, handcrafted items for your body and home, essential oils, soaps, healthy items and great gift ideas.
Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold the spring fling dinner auction from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on March 19 in the school gym. The school is dedicated to the development of the whole child through Catholic formation, academic excellence, leadership and service to others. This is the 34th annual fundraiser for the school. The event includes dinner, raffles, games, a live auction and a silent auction. The funds raised will enable the school to provide experiences and learning tools not provided for within the regular operating budget. To purchase tickets, go to event.auctria.com/09a48e5d-794e-4fdc-83fe-192339076763/09480e501ee611eaa945bb9e2ddcf87f.
