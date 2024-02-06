FYI 3-13-22

PTL supper to be held

United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold the PTL supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. It is drive-through only and will be held at the fairgrounds in Altenburg. The menu includes fried chicken, fried jack salmon, green beans, German potato salad, slaw and dessert. For more information, call (573) 824-5218.

Peter Karp will give concert

Peter Karp will be playing the Underberg House Concerts from to 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13. As an added treat, an opening set by Bruce and Casey Zimmerman will be recorded. Reservations are required. Make reservations at houseconcerts@hotmail.com or call (573) 270-1009.

Heart Saver CPR certification class planned

A Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This instructor-led course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

SoutheastHEALTH to hold career fair

SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. On-site interviews will be held. Bring your resume. The following positions will be interviewed for: administrative assistant, central sterile technician, food service worker, housekeeping assistant, medical lab tech/scientist, patient-care technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomist, LPN and RN positions. Complimentary professionl headshot photos will be offered for each attendee. Visit SEhealth.org/careers to view all open positions.

Conservation Nature Center events