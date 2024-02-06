All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 12, 2022

FYI 3-13-22

United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold the PTL supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. It is drive-through only and will be held at the fairgrounds in Altenburg. The menu includes fried chicken, fried jack salmon, green beans, German potato salad, slaw and dessert. For more information, call (573) 824-5218...

PTL supper to be held

United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold the PTL supper from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. It is drive-through only and will be held at the fairgrounds in Altenburg. The menu includes fried chicken, fried jack salmon, green beans, German potato salad, slaw and dessert. For more information, call (573) 824-5218.

Peter Karp will give concert

Peter Karp will be playing the Underberg House Concerts from to 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13. As an added treat, an opening set by Bruce and Casey Zimmerman will be recorded. Reservations are required. Make reservations at houseconcerts@hotmail.com or call (573) 270-1009.

Heart Saver CPR certification class planned

A Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This instructor-led course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. The course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

SoutheastHEALTH to hold career fair

SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. On-site interviews will be held. Bring your resume. The following positions will be interviewed for: administrative assistant, central sterile technician, food service worker, housekeeping assistant, medical lab tech/scientist, patient-care technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomist, LPN and RN positions. Complimentary professionl headshot photos will be offered for each attendee. Visit SEhealth.org/careers to view all open positions.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Picking the perfect kayak will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Purchasing a kayak can seem daunting, with hundreds of shapes and sizes to choose from, all while maintaining a budget. Join avid paddler Alex Homes for a step-by-step guide to help you find the kayak right for your budget and needs.
  • Conservation Teens: Perry County caving will be held. This program is part of the city of Perryville, Missouri's "Wild Caving" program and will consist of two parts: an informational class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Perry Park Center and the caving experience in a Perry County cave from 9 a.m. to noon on March 19. Perry County is home to hundreds of caves. Most of these caves aren't accessible to the public so the specialized animals living within remain a mystery to humans. Learn about these unique habitats and the critters within. The informational pre-meeting is required for all participants. All caving equipment will be provided. Expectations and safety information will be emailed to you upoin registration.
  • Winter tree ID will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19. Expand your skills beyond leaf identification and discover what other features may be used to identify tree species native to Missouri. Test your skills and learn forestry tidbits in this fun, interactive hike. The hike will take place on Ridgetop Trail behind the nature center. The program is limited to 20 participants who are 8 years old and older.
  • Archery basics will be held from 3:30 to 4 pm. on March 19. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archer equipment will be provided. This program is for ages 9 years older and up and will take place entirely outdoors. In the event of high wins or rain, the program will be cancelled.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For more information or to register, to go mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "The new normal." For more information about this support group, call (573) 335-6208.

Beacon 53 to have live music

Beacon 53 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau will have live music with Heather Hammers from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Southern Draw from 7 to 11 p.m. on March 19.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

The SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The theme is Science 101. The guest speaker will be Dennis Genovese of the Missouri Association for Creation. His presentation will ask the question, Can deep-time evolution explain how everything works together so well or does special creation explain why everything had to be created to work together for life to exist?

Mother Earth Wholistic Fair to be held

The 16th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. There will be more than 30 vendors featuring readings, crystals and jewels, live plants, herbals, balms, lotions, homeopathic, natural health items, wellness modality presentations, handcrafted items for your body and home, essential oils, soaps, healthy items and great gift ideas.

Spring fling dinner auction planned

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold the spring fling dinner auction from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on March 19 in the school gym. The school is dedicated to the development of the whole child through Catholic formation, academic excellence, leadership and service to others. This is the 34th annual fundraiser for the school. The event includes dinner, raffles, games, a live auction and a silent auction. The funds raised will enable the school to provide experiences and learning tools not provided for within the regular operating budget. To purchase tickets, go to event.auctria.com/09a48e5d-794e-4fdc-83fe-192339076763/09480e501ee611eaa945bb9e2ddcf87f.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy