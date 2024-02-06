All sections
March 11, 2023

FYI 3-12-23

A Parkinson's support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This is a free support group for persons with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers and family members and friends. For more information, call (573) 579-2468 or email dreno@semo.edu...

Parkinson's support group to meet

A Parkinson's support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This is a free support group for persons with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers and family members and friends. For more information, call (573) 579-2468 or email dreno@semo.edu.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Gardening for pollinators will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. If you want to see more bees and butterflies in your garden, you will get recommendations. Donna Aufdenberg, field specialists in horticulture from the University of Missouri Extension, will discuss the benefits of native plants for our native pollinators. Learn which plants will draw in the most pollinators and the basics of starting your own pollinator garden.
  • 'Beeing' a better steward: A landowner's story will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15. Being a good steward of the land means working to conserve your property's natural resources and features. Join Nature Center volunteer Roxanne Magnus as she describes her journey to becoming a better steward. She will discuss changes she made to her property to remove invasive species, increase native plant diversity and increase habitat for wildlife.
  • Argoforestry: Natives into agriculture will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Did you know many native plants can be planted and harvested alongside modern agriculture? Hannah Heemegarn, MS, assistant program director at the University of Missouri Center for Agroforestry, will share some of the native perennial specialty crops that have been (or are) part of improvement programs and cultivar trials. These include elderberry, black walnut, pecan, pawpaw and others. She will discuss the concept of "nativars," the long history of tree and shrub domestication and how these plants can be effectively integrated into agroforestry practices on-farm or in the garden.
  • Creating soft landings for pollinators will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 17. Did you know that the majority of caterpillar species rely on a small number of keystone species plants to survive? These keynote native species are vital to caterpillar survival, but it doesn't stop there. Learn how you can help caterpillars grow in butterflies and beyond through providing a sanctuary among the trees. Paula Diaz, a venerated native plant landscaper and long-time volunteer of DeepRootsKC, the GrowNative! program, and the Missouri Prairie Foundation, will discuss the importance of landscaping with keystone have species and what it means to provide "soft landings" for pollinators.
  • Searching for shamrocks will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17. The shamrock is a symbol of the greenest holiday of the year, but what exactly is a shamrock? A four-leaf clover? Not so fast. Learn all about the shamrock and where you might expect to find some of your own in Missouri.
  • Spring native plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the nature center. Native plants are the foundation of a healthy habitat and are essential for wildlife. Vendors, Missouri Wildflowers Nursery and Forrest Keeling Nursery, who specialize in native trees, shrubs, vines and flowers, will be on side with their products. Vendors, staff and volunteers will be available to advise you on your purchases.
  • Crafting corner will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Conservation Nature Center. Bring the whole family to the craft corner to create your own style of plant-inspired art. Craft supplies, natural materials and a few examples will be provided. The program is open to all ages and does not require registration.
  • Native plants for wildlife will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at the Conservation Nature Center. Join Bill Eddleman, retired wildlife biologist and ornithologist, to learn how native plantings can encourage wildlife in your area. Native plants are ideal for native wildlife, big and small and small changes can make a big difference in your backyard. Eddleman will discuss the basics of wildlife management as applied to home landscapes and native plant gardens. He will also talk about some landscape bed designs and plants selections, and how to establish native plants at your home. To reserver you seat, please register for this program. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
  • Orchids of Missouri will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18 at the Conservation Nature Center. Join Chris Benda, the Illinois Botanizer, to learn about the exciting world of wild orchids. Missouri is home to more than 37 species of orchids. Many of these species are very rare. This program will discuss the natural history of orchids and present photos of all species native to Missouri. To reserve your seat, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
  • Barking up the right tree will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Conservation Nature Center. Most of us can tell a maple from an oak by looking at the leaves but what about during the winter months? Looking at bark, buds, twigs and other clues will help you be the detective and solve the puzzle. Identifying trees in winter can help you plan for Spring and carryout forest management in cooler temperatures. This program will held outdoors and will cover about 1/2 mile of easy to moderate trail. You may wish to bring a notebook and a bottle of water.

For all virtual events, please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

Inter-faith workshop to be held

Compassion: The golden rule in action workshop will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 through 28 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. This four-week inter-faith workshop is being held to develop compassion. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, you will learn how to increase the compassion you feel toward family, friends and the world around us.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

Ken Voth from Mid-America Bible Fellowship will be the guest speaker at the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. He will speak about evolutionary science and how it makes bold claims, even going so far as to call itself scientific fact. What are some of the observable evidences today that might make currently accepted explanations seem improbable? You will explore these quandaries to help us learn to evaluate what is fact and what is opinion.



Mobile food pantries to be held

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries for residents of Cape Girardeau County at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Fruitland Community Church and 9 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Bulldog madness planned

Notre Dame Booster Club Bulldog Madness will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p..m., Friday, March 17 at Deerfield Lodge. Come to this watch party to watch the 2023 Men's NCAA basketball tournament. Games will be shown from the first tip until the last game is over. There will be plenty of cold beverages and food, including a fish fry at 5 p.m. Plus there will be games like corn hole, squares board, raffles and prizes. Games will be shown on four screens. This event is for anyone 21 years old and older. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit Notre Dame Booster Club. For more information, contact Jeff Graviett at jeffgraviett@notredamecape.org or call (573) 335-6772 ext. 116.

Trivia night to be held

St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas will host trivia night to support Pre-Born from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17. There will be a concession stand, raffle and attendance prizes. Gather a team of six to eight people and register your team by calling (573) 382-2217.

Eastern Ozark Rendezvous planned

An Eastern Ozark Rendezvous will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at Barks Plantation RV Park and Campground near Marble Hill, Missouri. Enjoy learning how folks lived back in the day before 1840 and learn of our history in this country and state. The public is welcome.

Fund raiser to be held

The Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri will hold an online Facebook silent auction from Saturday, March 18 through Friday, March 24. The proceeds will support dental treatment scholarship for financial disadvantaged children and adults in the community with urgent dental needs. For more information, call (573) 335-7846, ext. 146 or email dotty.gholson@capecountyhealth.com.

Minecraft parents night off planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold Minecraft Parents Night Off from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18. This is an interactive party and not video-game related. For children 6 years old to 12 years old. For more information, go to sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_CbS&c=.

Community





