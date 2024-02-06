FYI 3-12-23

A Parkinson's support group will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This is a free support group for persons with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers and family members and friends. For more information, call (573) 579-2468 or email dreno@semo.edu.
For all virtual events, please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.
Compassion: The golden rule in action workshop will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 through 28 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. This four-week inter-faith workshop is being held to develop compassion. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, you will learn how to increase the compassion you feel toward family, friends and the world around us.
Ken Voth from Mid-America Bible Fellowship will be the guest speaker at the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. He will speak about evolutionary science and how it makes bold claims, even going so far as to call itself scientific fact. What are some of the observable evidences today that might make currently accepted explanations seem improbable? You will explore these quandaries to help us learn to evaluate what is fact and what is opinion.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold mobile food pantries for residents of Cape Girardeau County at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Fruitland Community Church and 9 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
Notre Dame Booster Club Bulldog Madness will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p..m., Friday, March 17 at Deerfield Lodge. Come to this watch party to watch the 2023 Men's NCAA basketball tournament. Games will be shown from the first tip until the last game is over. There will be plenty of cold beverages and food, including a fish fry at 5 p.m. Plus there will be games like corn hole, squares board, raffles and prizes. Games will be shown on four screens. This event is for anyone 21 years old and older. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit Notre Dame Booster Club. For more information, contact Jeff Graviett at jeffgraviett@notredamecape.org or call (573) 335-6772 ext. 116.
St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas will host trivia night to support Pre-Born from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17. There will be a concession stand, raffle and attendance prizes. Gather a team of six to eight people and register your team by calling (573) 382-2217.
An Eastern Ozark Rendezvous will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at Barks Plantation RV Park and Campground near Marble Hill, Missouri. Enjoy learning how folks lived back in the day before 1840 and learn of our history in this country and state. The public is welcome.
The Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri will hold an online Facebook silent auction from Saturday, March 18 through Friday, March 24. The proceeds will support dental treatment scholarship for financial disadvantaged children and adults in the community with urgent dental needs. For more information, call (573) 335-7846, ext. 146 or email dotty.gholson@capecountyhealth.com.
Cape Martial Arts will hold Minecraft Parents Night Off from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18. This is an interactive party and not video-game related. For children 6 years old to 12 years old. For more information, go to sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_CbS&c=.
