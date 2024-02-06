FYI 3-1-20

AHG to hold luncheon and bake sale

American Heritage Girls Troop MO1410 is hosting a pulled pork luncheon and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Crossroads Church in Jackson. The meal will include sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and chips. Drinks will be available for dine in only.

Scholarship bowling tournament and leap year party planned

The Jackson Jaycees will host the second annual scholarship bowling tournament Saturday, Feb. 29 at Jackson Bowling Lanes.

The tournament is a nine-pin no tap bowling with five on a team.

In addition to bowling, there will also be corn-hole and other games, as well as food and drink for purchase.

This event benefits a graduating Jackson High School senior with a scholarship.

Spring dinner and country store to be held

St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, will hold a Spring dinner and country store from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The meal will include fried chicken, dressing, chicken and dumplings, buttered potatoes, white beans, slaw, corn, drink and dessert. Carryouts are available.

There will also be a country store.

Fried chicken and kettle beef supper planned

A fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef supper will be held Sunday, March 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau).

Carryout meals are available.

Grilled whole hog pork sausage supper to be held

Join New Salem United Methodist Church for a family style supper from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The meal will include grilled sausage links, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, home baked bread, pies and beverages.

Kindergarten registration to be held

Kindergarten Round-Up kicks off Tuesday for Cape Girardeau Public Schools. The screenings will take place at each elementary building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. through March 10.

Families with children who turn five on or before July 31 are eligible to attend this enrollment and screening event. Screenings take approximately 1 1/2 half. Children should wear sneakers or some type of closed-toe shoe.

Please bring the following to your appointment:

Student's original birth certificate

Student's immunization record

Student's social security card

Parent/guardian photo ID

Proof of residency

Call (573) 335-1867 or go to www.capetigers.com/whatisnew/kindergarten_round-up_screenings_2020 for more information or to schedule a screening.

Holden Evening Prayer

Join Christ Episcopal Church 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent for a reflective evening of sung prayers and togetherness. The evening will begin with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m., followed by a simple meal of bread and soup at 6 p.m.

No expectations. No programming. Your presence is enough.

Come lay down your burdens in the season of repentance.

If you're not familiar with Holden Evening Prayer, check out this short video of the service being sung: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HMgj7UVAMg.

Chili day will be held March 4

Cape Noon Optimist Annual Chili Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building.

Menu includes chili, drink, hot dog or peanut butter sandwich and dessert. Special live music entertainment during lunch and dinner featuring Back in Black.

Tickets available from any Noon Optimist Club member or at the door.