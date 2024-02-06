FYI 3-1-20

American Heritage Girls Troop MO1410 is hosting a pulled pork luncheon and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Crossroads Church in Jackson. The meal will include sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and chips. Drinks will be available for dine in only.
The Jackson Jaycees will host the second annual scholarship bowling tournament Saturday, Feb. 29 at Jackson Bowling Lanes.
The tournament is a nine-pin no tap bowling with five on a team.
In addition to bowling, there will also be corn-hole and other games, as well as food and drink for purchase.
This event benefits a graduating Jackson High School senior with a scholarship.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, will hold a Spring dinner and country store from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The meal will include fried chicken, dressing, chicken and dumplings, buttered potatoes, white beans, slaw, corn, drink and dessert. Carryouts are available.
There will also be a country store.
A fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef supper will be held Sunday, March 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau).
Carryout meals are available.
Join New Salem United Methodist Church for a family style supper from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The meal will include grilled sausage links, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, home baked bread, pies and beverages.
Kindergarten Round-Up kicks off Tuesday for Cape Girardeau Public Schools. The screenings will take place at each elementary building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. through March 10.
Families with children who turn five on or before July 31 are eligible to attend this enrollment and screening event. Screenings take approximately 1 1/2 half. Children should wear sneakers or some type of closed-toe shoe.
Please bring the following to your appointment:
Call (573) 335-1867 or go to www.capetigers.com/whatisnew/kindergarten_round-up_screenings_2020 for more information or to schedule a screening.
Join Christ Episcopal Church 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent for a reflective evening of sung prayers and togetherness. The evening will begin with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m., followed by a simple meal of bread and soup at 6 p.m.
No expectations. No programming. Your presence is enough.
Come lay down your burdens in the season of repentance.
If you're not familiar with Holden Evening Prayer, check out this short video of the service being sung: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HMgj7UVAMg.
Cape Noon Optimist Annual Chili Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building.
Menu includes chili, drink, hot dog or peanut butter sandwich and dessert. Special live music entertainment during lunch and dinner featuring Back in Black.
Tickets available from any Noon Optimist Club member or at the door.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will give a presentation about morel mushrooms at 6:30 Friday.
Interested in foraging for wild mushrooms such as morels but don't know where to begin? This is the perfect presentation for you. The program will include in-depth information about morel mushrooms and other beginner friendly fungi, including where to find them, how to identify safely, and more. This class is just weeks before the start of the morel season, so don't miss this opportunity to learn a new skill.
The class is open to all ages. No registration is required and is free.
For more information, go to www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
World Day of Prayer will be observed at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson on Friday with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the service beginning at 1 p.m.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical celebration of Christian women coming together to observe a common day of prayer and action.
This year the service has been written by the women of Zimbabwe and the theme is: Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.
Six different churches in the area will be involved with this service.
Everyone is welcome to attend this celebration!
A wine tasting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 7 at Deerfield Lodge. Small hors d'oeuvres, live music, fine wines from local wineries, silent auction, raffles and prizes.
Proceeds benefit the Newman Center missionary service activities. For more information or to buy tickets, visit semocatholic.org/wine.
Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a whole-hog sausage and pancake supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. A free-will donation will be taken for the all-you-can-eat meal.
For more information, call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637.
An auction and dinner will begin at 11 a.m. March 7 to benefit Michael Zeigler at Hiney Hut on Highway PP in Scott City.
There will be an oral auction, silent auction, dinner and live music. The oral auction begins at 2 p.m. and includes items like guided hunts, sit-on-top kayak, opening-day St. Louis Cardinals tickets with hotel stay, a muzzleloader and more. The silent auction will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Dinner will be served from noon to 4 p.m. and includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls. Live music will begin at 7 p.m.
This benefit is to help offset medical bills and other costs incurred in Zeigler's pancreatic illness.
Find more information on the Hiney Hut Facebook page or call the Hiney Hut at (573) 264-0070.
A fried fish and chicken strips dinner will be held March 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit. Serving begins at 3:30 p.m.
The menu includes fried fish, chicken strips, baked beans, slaw, potato salad, dessert and more.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the University Lutheran Chapel of Hope at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Venable/LaPierre Annual Piano Scholarship Concert will be presented at 3 p.m. March 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and will feature Minneapolis-based pianist, Casey Rafn.
Roth has performed at St. Paul before and is thrilled to return and put our Kawai grand piano through its paces. He is active as a freelance pianist in the country and abroad. As a collaborative pianist, in the past year he has performed at venues in Montreal, Latin America, New York, Florida, Arizona and across the Midwest, and can often be found in concert with members of the Minnesota Orchestra or the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
As a solo pianist he has taken top prizes at the International Liszt-Garrison competition in Baltimore, as well as state competitions in Minnesota and Iowa. Casey is a member of the saxophone-piano trio {Tres}, which completed a nine day tour of Puerto Rico.
A free-will offering will be gathered to support the scholarship fund.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.