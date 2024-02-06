Oliver House Museum in Jackson will hold All Hallow's Eve Family Night. It will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
There will be carnival games, face painting, take-two photo booth, tours of the home, a Victorian wake, seances and other Halloween traditions. There will also be carnival games, pumpkin decorating, face painting and more. Most activities will cost 1 to 2 tickets, which are $1 per ticket; $5 for six tickets or $10 for 12 tickets.
For more details email jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com or call (573) 270-2013.
The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri, will celebrate International Archaeology Day from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Arrowhead Fred Bollinger will display Native American tools and identify your Native American relics and finds from 1 to 4 p.m. Also, try your hand at different types of primitive skills while you explore the world of ancient cultures. Other activities include a children's Native American archaeology dig, hands-on childrens' activities, puzzles, games and crafts appropriate to the archaeology theme.
All activities and presentations are free with your paid museum admission.
The museum is located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill. For more information call (573) 238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.
Join Decoding Dyslexia-Missouri For A Picnic and Awareness Walk from noon to 3 p.m. today at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Modern Woodmen. With your support, this event will rally families, friends and supporters of DDMO as we work together to achieve our mission and create change for children and adults with dyslexia in our community. All proceeds will directly support DDMO's mission.
There will be music by K103, Knava's Inflatables, face painting, balloon artistry, and food from Straight Line Swine and Andy's Sweet Tooth!
To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/StepUpforDyslexiaCapeGirardeau?fbclid=IwAR2duws6Vze4QF77sLycwS2gLNwzHBMhYyiUMZtKhYI1PUOQDlTbairsbHw.
Come celebrate the cool fall air from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Warm cider, s'mores, fall games and activities are just the beginning. Come dressed in your costume and walk the Trek N' Treat Trail to meet some of our nighttime creature characters. They may seem spooky at first, but once you get to know these animals, you'll see they are just misunderstood and love to give out treats! The event is free.
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will hold All Hallow's Eve event. All four floors of the mill will be open for free, self-guided tours from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
There will be program about Victorian mourning and funeral customs at 4 p.m. During this program, there will be mourning clothing and jewelry on display. Participants can learn about misunderstood aspects of mourning, such as the weeping veil and post-mortem photography.
Following the mourning program, there will be a special cemetery program. During this program, participants will learn about the history and science behind "witching" and its role in locating unmarked graves. Participants can also learn about cemetery symbolism and the types of trees and shrubbery often found in historic cemeteries.
There will be Halloween storytelling taking place in the day-use area at 6 p.m. Marilyn Kinsella will return to tell more spooking stories around the bonfire. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Immediately following the storytelling, there will be a very special, nighttime tour of the mill. Concessions will be available for purchase.
