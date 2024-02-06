Dyslexia Awareness Walk to be held

Join Decoding Dyslexia-Missouri For A Picnic and Awareness Walk from noon to 3 p.m. today at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, sponsored by Modern Woodmen. With your support, this event will rally families, friends and supporters of DDMO as we work together to achieve our mission and create change for children and adults with dyslexia in our community. All proceeds will directly support DDMO's mission.

There will be music by K103, Knava's Inflatables, face painting, balloon artistry, and food from Straight Line Swine and Andy's Sweet Tooth!

To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/StepUpforDyslexiaCapeGirardeau?fbclid=IwAR2duws6Vze4QF77sLycwS2gLNwzHBMhYyiUMZtKhYI1PUOQDlTbairsbHw.

Fall Festival and Trek N' Treat

Come celebrate the cool fall air from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Warm cider, s'mores, fall games and activities are just the beginning. Come dressed in your costume and walk the Trek N' Treat Trail to meet some of our nighttime creature characters. They may seem spooky at first, but once you get to know these animals, you'll see they are just misunderstood and love to give out treats! The event is free.

All Hallow's Eve to be held

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will hold All Hallow's Eve event. All four floors of the mill will be open for free, self-guided tours from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

There will be program about Victorian mourning and funeral customs at 4 p.m. During this program, there will be mourning clothing and jewelry on display. Participants can learn about misunderstood aspects of mourning, such as the weeping veil and post-mortem photography.

Following the mourning program, there will be a special cemetery program. During this program, participants will learn about the history and science behind "witching" and its role in locating unmarked graves. Participants can also learn about cemetery symbolism and the types of trees and shrubbery often found in historic cemeteries.

There will be Halloween storytelling taking place in the day-use area at 6 p.m. Marilyn Kinsella will return to tell more spooking stories around the bonfire. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Immediately following the storytelling, there will be a very special, nighttime tour of the mill. Concessions will be available for purchase.