Watson selected Teacher of the Year

Bridget Watson, a teacher with the Oak Ridge School District, was recently recognized as the American Legion Teacher of the Year 2019.

The award was presented at the March 20 Birthday Banquet, which marked the American Legion's 100 years of service, according to a news release.

The Legion was founded a century ago in St. Louis. In an efforet to grow positive leaders for the future, Watson involves her students in such community-building projects as the St. Jude Telethon, Coats for Kids, community dinners, the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots and the Avenue of Flags at the Cape County Park. She has enlisted donations to send students Boys and Girls State, and later had them tell of their experiences at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars meetings.