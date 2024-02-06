All sections
FeaturesMarch 30, 2019

FYI

Cape Girardeau residents Shvetha and Adam Gohn have made a $10,000 gift, through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, establishing a basketball scholarship which bears their name. According to a news release, the renewable scholarship will go to a men's or women's basketball student-athlete at Southeast, with the first preference going to an international student. ...

Bridget Watson
Bridget Watson

Gohn basketball scholarship established

Cape Girardeau residents Shvetha and Adam Gohn have made a $10,000 gift, through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, establishing a basketball scholarship which bears their name. According to a news release, the renewable scholarship will go to a men's or women's basketball student-athlete at Southeast, with the first preference going to an international student. The Gohns, avid supporters of Southeast athletics, are legend-level members of the Redhawks Club and were the 2018 recipients of the Southeast Alumni Association's Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award.

Watson selected Teacher of the Year

Bridget Watson, a teacher with the Oak Ridge School District, was recently recognized as the American Legion Teacher of the Year 2019.

The award was presented at the March 20 Birthday Banquet, which marked the American Legion's 100 years of service, according to a news release.

The Legion was founded a century ago in St. Louis. In an efforet to grow positive leaders for the future, Watson involves her students in such community-building projects as the St. Jude Telethon, Coats for Kids, community dinners, the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots and the Avenue of Flags at the Cape County Park. She has enlisted donations to send students Boys and Girls State, and later had them tell of their experiences at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars meetings.

