Cape Girardeau residents Shvetha and Adam Gohn have made a $10,000 gift, through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, establishing a basketball scholarship which bears their name. According to a news release, the renewable scholarship will go to a men's or women's basketball student-athlete at Southeast, with the first preference going to an international student. The Gohns, avid supporters of Southeast athletics, are legend-level members of the Redhawks Club and were the 2018 recipients of the Southeast Alumni Association's Distinguished Young Alumni Service Award.
Bridget Watson, a teacher with the Oak Ridge School District, was recently recognized as the American Legion Teacher of the Year 2019.
The award was presented at the March 20 Birthday Banquet, which marked the American Legion's 100 years of service, according to a news release.
The Legion was founded a century ago in St. Louis. In an efforet to grow positive leaders for the future, Watson involves her students in such community-building projects as the St. Jude Telethon, Coats for Kids, community dinners, the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots and the Avenue of Flags at the Cape County Park. She has enlisted donations to send students Boys and Girls State, and later had them tell of their experiences at American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars meetings.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.