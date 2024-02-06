Quilt lecture, workshop scheduled

A quilting lecture and workshop by Karen Witt of Reproduction Quilts will be hosted by the River Heritage Quilters' Guild (RHQG) on April 8 and 9. Witt will present a quilting lecture on color and design at the RHQG's monthly meeting on April 8 at LaCroix Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The following day Witt will teach a Civil War Sampler quilt class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Cost of the class is $50 for RHQG members and $60 for non-members. More information and a supply list may be found under classes at the RHQG website, riverquilters.org. To register, mail a check along with your name, email, and phone number to River Heritage Quilters' Guild, P.O. Box 1905, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-1905. Registration must be postmarked by March 19.

Village of Gordonville asks for info

Gordonville residents who have a functioning pool on their property should email City Hall at gordonville1@gmail.com to notify the Board of Trustees. If pools are filled for the upcoming swimming season, this information may be important when averaging usages.

Genealogical Society meeting March 26

The Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, 112 E. Washington in Jackson.