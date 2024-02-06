A quilting lecture and workshop by Karen Witt of Reproduction Quilts will be hosted by the River Heritage Quilters' Guild (RHQG) on April 8 and 9. Witt will present a quilting lecture on color and design at the RHQG's monthly meeting on April 8 at LaCroix Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The following day Witt will teach a Civil War Sampler quilt class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Cost of the class is $50 for RHQG members and $60 for non-members. More information and a supply list may be found under classes at the RHQG website, riverquilters.org. To register, mail a check along with your name, email, and phone number to River Heritage Quilters' Guild, P.O. Box 1905, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-1905. Registration must be postmarked by March 19.
Gordonville residents who have a functioning pool on their property should email City Hall at gordonville1@gmail.com to notify the Board of Trustees. If pools are filled for the upcoming swimming season, this information may be important when averaging usages.
The Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, 112 E. Washington in Jackson.
The program for the evening will be presented by Eva Dunn of the Bollinger County Museum on "The Trail of Tears Through Southeast Missouri."
The Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society meets bi-monthly on the fourth Tuesday. Non-members are welcome at all meetings. Membership is $10 per year. The archive center will open at 6:30 p.m. for members to use the library for research.
Public nominations are open now through March 18 for Missouri's next Poet Laureate.
The Missouri Poet Laureate fosters the art of poetry, encourages literacy and learning, and encourages the reading and writing of poetry across the state, enriching Missourians' lives by sharing and promoting poetry through public appearances, readings, workshops, and digital and social media.
Starting July 1, the Missouri Poet Laureate will serve a two-year term. Poets must be Missouri residents and at least 25 years old as of October 1. All nominations are welcome, including nominations by poets themselves. For complete guidelines and the online application form, see the Missouri Arts Council's website, missouriartscouncil.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.