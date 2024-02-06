Entries sought for Mingo photo contest

The 13th annual Mingo Swamp Friends Flora and Fauna Photo Contest is open for entries until Aug. 1, according to a news release. The photos must have been taken on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, and categories include Mingo Landscapes, People in Nature, Native Plants and Native Wildlife. Winning images will be displayed around Southeast Missouri and the state. Contest rules and entry forms are available at mingoswampfriends.org or at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center north of Puxico, Missouri, off Highway 51. For more information, phone (573) 222-3589 or email mingoswampfriends.org.

Mobile food pantry

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry food giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at New McKendree UMC, 225 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, hosted by SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Sandy Hastings at (573) 339-1948.