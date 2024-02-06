The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 3838 is seeking patriotic men and women to join the organization in making a difference in the lives of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City veterans, active-duty military and their families. As part of its annual membership drive, the auxiliary will host an information session on Aug. 5 for those wanting to learn more about the organization and its works in the community, according to a news release. The information session will take place in the Wilson Room at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and officers of the auxiliary and committees will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, contact Sandy Prichard or Becky McCormack at vfwauxiliary3838@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook at VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary.
The 13th annual Mingo Swamp Friends Flora and Fauna Photo Contest is open for entries until Aug. 1, according to a news release. The photos must have been taken on Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, and categories include Mingo Landscapes, People in Nature, Native Plants and Native Wildlife. Winning images will be displayed around Southeast Missouri and the state. Contest rules and entry forms are available at mingoswampfriends.org or at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center north of Puxico, Missouri, off Highway 51. For more information, phone (573) 222-3589 or email mingoswampfriends.org.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry food giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at New McKendree UMC, 225 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, hosted by SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Sandy Hastings at (573) 339-1948.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.