A support group for caregivers of those suffering with dementia will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Depot at the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson, according to a news release. The group regularly meets the first Wednesday of each month, but because of the July 4 holiday, the meeting date has been moved to Tuesday. The support group is open to all caregivers for dementia and Alzheimer's patients and to their family members. Caregivers will have the opportunity to meet with others for support, education and sharing information. The group is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association and is facilitated by Norm Meyer, an Alzheimer's Association volunteer.