All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 30, 2018

FYI

Dementia caregivers support group meets A support group for caregivers of those suffering with dementia will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Depot at the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson, according to a news release. The group regularly meets the first Wednesday of each month, but because of the July 4 holiday, the meeting date has been moved to Tuesday. ...

Dementia caregivers support group meets

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A support group for caregivers of those suffering with dementia will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Depot at the Iron Mountain Railway in Jackson, according to a news release. The group regularly meets the first Wednesday of each month, but because of the July 4 holiday, the meeting date has been moved to Tuesday. The support group is open to all caregivers for dementia and Alzheimer's patients and to their family members. Caregivers will have the opportunity to meet with others for support, education and sharing information. The group is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association and is facilitated by Norm Meyer, an Alzheimer's Association volunteer.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy