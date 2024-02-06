Jackson cemeteries cleanup

The city of Jackson cemetery staff will collect and dispose of all arrangements and decorations in Russell Heights and City Cemeteries during the first week of March. If a citizen wishes to preserve any arrangements, removal must occur before March 1, according to a city news release.

Arrangements are removed the first week of March and October of every year. For more information on Jackson's cemeteries, visit jacksonmo.org/cemetery.

Annual Otto Dingeldein Gala set

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the 42nd annual Otto F. Dingeldein Award Ceremony from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Montgomery & Greaser Law Firm, 118 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau. Arts award winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

Guests will enjoy wine, hors d'oeuvres, music, and beautiful surroundings as they celebrate the arts and the New Year.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Excellence in the Arts was established in 1975 to honor living individuals whose artistic achievements have made considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of this community.

The Friend of the Arts Award, established in 2002, is one of the highest honors the Arts Council can bestow upon an individual or organization within the community. Nominees are involved with the Arts Council in a capacity that helps the organization achieve its goals for programming and outreach. This assistance can be delivered either through the nominee's service as a volunteer, or through donations of funds or goods.

Admission is $30 per person and may be paid for in advance at the Arts Council or purchased at the door.

Call (573) 334-9233 or email artscouncil@capearts.org to RSVP.

Delta Dental of Missouri announces free education resource

In recognition of National Children's Dental Health Month, Delta Dental of Missouri has announced the availability of entertaining, online education resource that teaches school-aged children how to take great care of their growing smiles.

LandofSmilesProgram.org includes animations and lesson worksheets to teach young visitors about proper dental care.

Vistors to DeltaDentalMO.com can find information on health providers, helpful oral health tips, or learn more about dental insurance through the Delta Dental network.

City of Cape Girardeau accepting endangered building nominations

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominations for its 2018 Endangered Buildings List.

The nomination form with instructions is available at cityofcape.org/hpc. To complete the form, nominators should include statements regarding the building's historical significance, why it is endangered and what can be done to save it, as well as attach a photo of the building in its current condition.

The nomination submission deadline is March 2. The commission will review the nominations March 21 and finalize the list April 18. Both meetings will be open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 Independence St. (subject to change).