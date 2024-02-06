Scopus United Methodist Church at highways UU and B has new merchandise in its thrift shop. New men's, women's and children's clothing mean it will be open on a special day, today, from 9 a.m. to noon.
VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary will have a Craft and Vendor show today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Free admission.
Take the Polar Plunge into the cool waters of Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park to help raise funds for Special Olympics athletes. The event will be from noon until 4 p.m. today at Trail of Tears State Park. More information at somo.org/plunge.
All Music by the Original Artist. Begins at 7 p.m. today. Admission is $6 per person at Kimbeland Country Club, 2175 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Everyone invite. Call (573) 243-3923 Ext 2 for more information.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host Euchre tournaments the first Sunday of every month through March 2018 at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. Registration starts at noon with play starting at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Cost is $10 per person, bring your own partner. Food and prizes provided.
A four-week class will be offered at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. This class will offer information and resources to help individuals who are providing care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or another related illness.
All participants will receive a Caregiver Notebook and other helpful handouts and resources.
There is a suggested fee of $15 per session; scholarships are available. If interested, contact Carol Dippold at Lutheran Family & Children's Services, (573) 708-6351, or carolD@lfcs.org.
This program is funded by a grant provided by Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).
