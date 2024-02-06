'70s Decade Dance tonight

All Music by the Original Artist. Begins at 7 p.m. today. Admission is $6 per person at Kimbeland Country Club, 2175 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Everyone invite. Call (573) 243-3923 Ext 2 for more information.

Euchre tournaments in Jackson

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host Euchre tournaments the first Sunday of every month through March 2018 at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. Registration starts at noon with play starting at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 N. High St. in Jackson. Cost is $10 per person, bring your own partner. Food and prizes provided.

Alzheimer's caregiver class at St. Paul Lutheran

A four-week class will be offered at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. This class will offer information and resources to help individuals who are providing care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or another related illness.

All participants will receive a Caregiver Notebook and other helpful handouts and resources.

There is a suggested fee of $15 per session; scholarships are available. If interested, contact Carol Dippold at Lutheran Family & Children's Services, (573) 708-6351, or carolD@lfcs.org.

This program is funded by a grant provided by Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).