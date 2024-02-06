SEMPO plan open house events

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will hold community open house events for the draft Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan on Jan. 9. Events will be held at the Jackson Civic Center at 381 W Deerwood Drive in Jackson from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The plan and a space for comments are online at surveymonkey.com/r/SEMPOBikePedComments.

Call for entries: Annual Regional Judged Photography Show

The Sikeston Depot and Cultural Center at 116 Malone St. in Sikeston invites photographers to participate in the Annual Regional Judged Photography Show. Each individual may enter up to three photos for a fee of $12 per piece or three entries for $30, in two divisions: juvenile (18 and under) and adult (19 and over). For more information call (573) 481-9967 or email depotmusuem@sbcglobal.net. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.