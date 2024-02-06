The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will hold community open house events for the draft Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan on Jan. 9. Events will be held at the Jackson Civic Center at 381 W Deerwood Drive in Jackson from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The plan and a space for comments are online at surveymonkey.com/r/SEMPOBikePedComments.
The Sikeston Depot and Cultural Center at 116 Malone St. in Sikeston invites photographers to participate in the Annual Regional Judged Photography Show. Each individual may enter up to three photos for a fee of $12 per piece or three entries for $30, in two divisions: juvenile (18 and under) and adult (19 and over). For more information call (573) 481-9967 or email depotmusuem@sbcglobal.net. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The Cape Girardeau Nature Center volunteers will feed the center's reptiles, amphibians and fish from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Youth and adult groups welcome. Event is free. No registration is required.
Printed photo size should be no smaller than 8 inches by 10 inches and no larger than 16 inches by 16 inches. No mats, no frames, just photographs. Photos can be entered digitally. Email entries and pay entry fee through Paypal to barbaraon.minis@gmail.com.
Deadline is Jan. 31, 2018. More information at facebook.com/PaintedWrenArtGallery or at Painted Wren Art Gallery, 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.
