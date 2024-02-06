All sections
FeaturesDecember 16, 2017

FYI

Southeast Missouri State University alum Kathy Williams recently was awarded the March of Dimes 2017 Nurse of the Year Award -- Missouri in the category of education. The March of Dimes annual Nurse of the Year Award honors nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service...

March of Dimes awards Southeast grad Nurse of the Year

Southeast Missouri State University alum Kathy Williams recently was awarded the March of Dimes 2017 Nurse of the Year Award -- Missouri in the category of education.

The March of Dimes annual Nurse of the Year Award honors nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service.

Williams in a 1979 Southeast graduate, and is employed by St. Anthony Medical Center in St. Louis. She is also an adjunct instructor at Webster University in St. Louis.

Christmas Dream Concert at Crossroads Fellowship Church

Hear the sounds of the season at the second annual Christmas Dream Concert tonight and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at CrossRoads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. The music showcase will feature both familiar favorites and original music. The event is free and all are invited.

More information at jacksoncrossroads.com/upcoming-events.

Country Christmas Home Tour at St. John in Leopold

St. John's PCCW is hosting its second annual Country Christmas Home Tour featuring five homes from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. After the tour, stop by the church for Christmas organ music and then to the school cafeteria for soup and cookies Tickets are on sale at Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill, Missouri, Beussink Family Dentistry and Leopold Store. For more information, call Geri at (573) 208-6445.

Christmas Concert at St. Andrew

Join the Music Ministries of St. Andrew at 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 for a free Christmas Concert. Hear the songs of the season as performed by the choir, praise band and mission bells choir and stay afterward for refreshments.

'Pages of Empowerment' women's book club

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will host a "Pages of Empowerment" women's book club the last Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau. The books are focused on women's issues in the United States and globally. The first book is a non-fiction collection of essays, titled "The Unfinished Revolution: Voices from the Global Fight for Women's Rights." The book is split into short, manageable chapters, and the group will read two to three chapters per session. Participants can join in for all the discussions or for only those entries that speak to them or schedule allows. The group is open to all women in the community and participants need not be a member of Zonta. For more information, visit capezonta.org or contact Tonyalwells@charter.net.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

