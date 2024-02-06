March of Dimes awards Southeast grad Nurse of the Year

Southeast Missouri State University alum Kathy Williams recently was awarded the March of Dimes 2017 Nurse of the Year Award -- Missouri in the category of education.

The March of Dimes annual Nurse of the Year Award honors nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service.

Williams in a 1979 Southeast graduate, and is employed by St. Anthony Medical Center in St. Louis. She is also an adjunct instructor at Webster University in St. Louis.

Christmas Dream Concert at Crossroads Fellowship Church

Hear the sounds of the season at the second annual Christmas Dream Concert tonight and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at CrossRoads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. The music showcase will feature both familiar favorites and original music. The event is free and all are invited.