St. Joseph Catholic Church, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will host a spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The buffet meal will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee. The cost for adults will be $9, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
Broadway United Methodist Church, 1400 Broadway St. in Scott City, will hold its 100 anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. today. A dinner will be held following the service.
A Dolly and Me Princess Tea Party will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson. Cost is $10 per person. To RSVP, email jholiverhouse@yahoo.com. Event will include games and treats.
Greater Dimension Ministries will hold its annual fish fry from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday at Greater Dimension Ministries Fellowship Hall, 723 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The dinner will also include spaghetti, cole slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Cost is $9. A fish sandwich (includes dessert and drink) is also available for $5.50.
The Oran Jaycees will host their final Lenten fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jaycees Hall, 200 Haw St. in Oran, Missouri. The menu will include catfish fillets, fried chicken, hushpuppies, slaw, onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and macaroni and cheese. The cost for adults is $11, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
The Chaffee Elks Lodge 1810 will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 121 E. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri. The all-you-can-eat buffet, which will be held every Friday through April 14, will include chicken, sides and iced tea. The cost for adults will be $11, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold an Easter egg hunt from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ages 2-3 will be at 9 a.m.; ages 4-5 at 9:30 a.m.; and ages 6-7 at 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Participants must provide their own baskets.
Shawnee Community College will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday on its main campus, 8364 Shawnee College Road in Ullin, Illinois. The hunt, which will have age divisions, is open to all children 11 and younger. Participants are asked not to arrive before 9:45 a.m. In the event of rain, the hunt will be moved indoors.
Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville, 3652 Highway Z, Cape Girardeau, will host a Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome. For more information, call (573) 382-1723, (573) 243-8025 or email zionumc@showme.net.
The Bollinger County Farmers Market will open Saturday on Highway 34 (next to Bollinger County Coop). Hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors who produce or grow their own products are welcome to join.
The Burfordville Baptist Church will celebrate the resurrection with a "He is Alive Party" from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger Mill, 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville, Missouri. The event will include food, games, bouncy house and scavenger hunts. For more information, contact Pastor Bryan Kindle at (816) 517-2575.
The Apostolic Promise Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, will host a block party in combination with a food-bank giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The block party will include food, games and prizes, while the food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call (573) 334-0745.
The University of Missouri Extension will host a business workshop titled "Join Us: Access to Capital" at 6 p.m. April 20 at the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Small Business Technology Development Center, 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson. Cost is $30 per person. To register, call (573) 243-3581.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will present the Raise the Woof dinner and comedy show April 22 at Lawless Harley Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The evening will include dinner at 5 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information, call (573) 334-5837.
A fundraiser will be held for Jackson Party Animals/Shared Country Blessings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at Pavilion No. 4 in Jackson City Park. The event will include live country music will be featured from noon to 2 p.m., food, animals and a silent auction. The organization takes animals to hospitals, nursing homes and orphanages.
The Jackson R-2 School District will host the Milk Mustache Dash, a 5K and 1-mile run/walk, on April 29 at the Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence St. in Jackson.
Registration will be held from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before the race, which begins at 8 a.m. Cost of advance registration, which must be completed by April 5, is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger. Cost includes a T-shirt (There is a $5 additional charge for extra-large sizes). All proceeds benefit the Jackson R-2 Backpack for Friday Program, which provides weekend meals to students in need. For more information, call (573) 243-9501.
Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Rd. 635, Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner on April 30. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, home-made bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.
