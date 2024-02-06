St. Joseph Catholic Church to host dinner

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will host a spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The buffet meal will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee. The cost for adults will be $9, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Methodist Church 100-year celebration set

Broadway United Methodist Church, 1400 Broadway St. in Scott City, will hold its 100 anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. today. A dinner will be held following the service.

Princess Tea Party at Oliver House today

A Dolly and Me Princess Tea Party will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson. Cost is $10 per person. To RSVP, email jholiverhouse@yahoo.com. Event will include games and treats.

Greater Dimension Ministries to hold fish fry

Greater Dimension Ministries will hold its annual fish fry from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday at Greater Dimension Ministries Fellowship Hall, 723 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The dinner will also include spaghetti, cole slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Cost is $9. A fish sandwich (includes dessert and drink) is also available for $5.50.

Oran Jaycees host weekly fish fry

The Oran Jaycees will host their final Lenten fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jaycees Hall, 200 Haw St. in Oran, Missouri. The menu will include catfish fillets, fried chicken, hushpuppies, slaw, onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and macaroni and cheese. The cost for adults is $11, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Chaffee Elks Lodge to hold fish fry

The Chaffee Elks Lodge 1810 will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 121 E. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri. The all-you-can-eat buffet, which will be held every Friday through April 14, will include chicken, sides and iced tea. The cost for adults will be $11, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Easter egg hunt planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold an Easter egg hunt from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ages 2-3 will be at 9 a.m.; ages 4-5 at 9:30 a.m.; and ages 6-7 at 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Participants must provide their own baskets.

Shawnee C.C. to host egg hunt Saturday

Shawnee Community College will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday on its main campus, 8364 Shawnee College Road in Ullin, Illinois. The hunt, which will have age divisions, is open to all children 11 and younger. Participants are asked not to arrive before 9:45 a.m. In the event of rain, the hunt will be moved indoors.