FYI 2 9-12-21

Paint for a Cause will be at the fair

Paint for a Cause will once again have a booth at the SEMO District Fair. Visitors can donate $1 and paint for one minute on a 4-feet by 8 feet-wide panel with a template of the historic Glenn House. The booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 through 18 and will be in the Arena Building. All money raised, after expenses, will be donated to the Glenn House for upkeep and repairs. The completed painting will be hung in the parlor of the Glenn House.

Master gardener training planned

The University of Missouri Extension Center will host master gardener training from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 29, 2021 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center in the lower level of the building at 684 Jackson Trail in Jackson For more information about the program, contact Donna Aufdenberg at (573) 243-3581 or aufdenbergd@missouri.edu

Surgery seminar to be held

PC Wellness Centers will hold a seminar, "Three strategies to avoid back surgery," from noon to 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Delmonico's Steak House in Jackson. Greg Pursley will host the seminar. There are lmited spots available and registration is required. For more information or to register, call (573) 335-9188.

Fall dinner to be held

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host a Fall Dinner on from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12. The dinner will be curbside only. Menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert.

Diabetes support group will meet

Diabetes Self-Management Support Group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "One Dish Meals -- Quick and Nutritious." On a busy night, a one-dish meal can satisfy, provide a nutritious meal for the evening and make cleanup a breeze. Participants will learn more about meal planning tips, portion control and make ahead meals. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.

Underberg House Concert to be held

Sean Chambers and his band will play at a Underberg House Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. He has toured as a guitarist and band leader for the legendary Hubert Sumlin, which led Guitarist Magazine to anoint him as "one of the best blues guitarists of the last century." He is touring in support of his 9th album, "That's what I'm talking about" a tribute to Sumlin. Guests need to be vaccinated. Bring your own favorite beverage. Reservations are required. Call (573) 270-1009 to save your seat.

Senior two-per scramble golf tourney planned

The 16th annual two-person scramble will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau. This tournament is open to individuals age 50 and over. This is a $300 first place cash payout tournament. Other cash prizes determined by number of teams. Cart and lunch are included with entry fee. For more information and to register, visit cityofcape.org/golf. Register by Tuesday.

Bone health seminar to be held

A free bone health seminar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. Do you know that over 80 percent of all fractures in people ages 50 and over are caused by osteoporosis? Learn more about osteoporosis prevention, testing, diet and exercise options. Expert panelists are Dr. Charity Jacobs, orthopedic surgeon, Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Jennifer Roth, bone health specialist, Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Laura Vollink, registered dietitian and nutrition fitness coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness. To register, call (800) 800-5123.