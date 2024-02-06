FYI 2 9-12-21

Paint for a Cause will once again have a booth at the SEMO District Fair. Visitors can donate $1 and paint for one minute on a 4-feet by 8 feet-wide panel with a template of the historic Glenn House. The booth will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 through 18 and will be in the Arena Building. All money raised, after expenses, will be donated to the Glenn House for upkeep and repairs. The completed painting will be hung in the parlor of the Glenn House.
The University of Missouri Extension Center will host master gardener training from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 29, 2021 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center in the lower level of the building at 684 Jackson Trail in Jackson For more information about the program, contact Donna Aufdenberg at (573) 243-3581 or aufdenbergd@missouri.edu
PC Wellness Centers will hold a seminar, "Three strategies to avoid back surgery," from noon to 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Delmonico's Steak House in Jackson. Greg Pursley will host the seminar. There are lmited spots available and registration is required. For more information or to register, call (573) 335-9188.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host a Fall Dinner on from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12. The dinner will be curbside only. Menu includes kettle beef, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Diabetes Self-Management Support Group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "One Dish Meals -- Quick and Nutritious." On a busy night, a one-dish meal can satisfy, provide a nutritious meal for the evening and make cleanup a breeze. Participants will learn more about meal planning tips, portion control and make ahead meals. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.
Sean Chambers and his band will play at a Underberg House Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. He has toured as a guitarist and band leader for the legendary Hubert Sumlin, which led Guitarist Magazine to anoint him as "one of the best blues guitarists of the last century." He is touring in support of his 9th album, "That's what I'm talking about" a tribute to Sumlin. Guests need to be vaccinated. Bring your own favorite beverage. Reservations are required. Call (573) 270-1009 to save your seat.
The 16th annual two-person scramble will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course in Cape Girardeau. This tournament is open to individuals age 50 and over. This is a $300 first place cash payout tournament. Other cash prizes determined by number of teams. Cart and lunch are included with entry fee. For more information and to register, visit cityofcape.org/golf. Register by Tuesday.
A free bone health seminar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. Do you know that over 80 percent of all fractures in people ages 50 and over are caused by osteoporosis? Learn more about osteoporosis prevention, testing, diet and exercise options. Expert panelists are Dr. Charity Jacobs, orthopedic surgeon, Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Jennifer Roth, bone health specialist, Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Laura Vollink, registered dietitian and nutrition fitness coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness. To register, call (800) 800-5123.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. evening hike from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by Southeast Health.
The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will be held 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Grounds at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
The Shipyard is a curated event for people who love music, the outdoors and discovering something new. The annual festival is a blend of genres, food, drinks and a unique experience for the entire family.
For more information and schedule, go to shipyardfest.com.
The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild will hold its monthly meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Greg Stout will be presenting on: A Path to Publication, or How It Took 40 Years to Become an Overnight Success. Any adult or high-school student interested in writing/publishing is welcome. For more information go to southeastmowriters.wixsite.com/website or call (573) 576-4312.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free community meal from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Everyone is welcome to attend.
SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence is holding a raffle for a 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 UTV. The money raised will help with the construction of an outdoor park and garden area for consumers who attend the day hab and behavioral program. A live drawing will be held on Dec. 15 and winner must pick up the Ranger from SADI. Only 300 tickets will be sold. For more informaiton or to purchse tickets, contact Tory Miller Charlier at vcharlier61@yahoo.com or (573) 225-3407 or SADI at (573) 651-6464.
A benefit will be held for Dana Welker Douglas beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Harmony Church near Marble Hill, Missouri. The children of Chris and Dana Douglas are hosting an event to offset some of the expenses brought on by Dana's recent Crohn's Disease flareup. Due to the nature of this flare, Dana has now been diagnosed with other medical issues that need specialized treatment. She has been accepted by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for this treatment. These medial issues and necessary treatments are making it increasingly difficult for them to cover medical expenses. There will be a 50/50 cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m. Registration begins at 2 p.m. There will be a donation dinner at 5:30 p.m. with chicken and dumplings or kettle beef and all the fixings. A silent auction will begin at 3:30 p.m. with final bids at 7 p.m. There will also be children's games.
For more information, go to facebook.com/events/904652 613469210?ref=newsfeed.
