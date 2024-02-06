All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesFebruary 6, 2021

FYI 2-7-21

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting a gourd workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7. This event requires preregistration and $15 fee. It is open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own decoration materials as well. ...

Gourd workshop to be held

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting a gourd workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7.

This event requires preregistration and $15 fee. It is open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own decoration materials as well. During the workshop, participants will cut their gourd open with a jigsaw, hollow out the inside with a drill attachment and add decoration with paint, stitching or other embellishments. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, go to app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Diabetes support group planned

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group that will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. It is facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Staying Active and Preventing Injury." SoutheastHEALTH physical therapist Allison Toole, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, will discuss the importance of physical activity and how to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.

Craft tutorial to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual adult craft DIY tutorial from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Mrs. Sandy shows how to make a Gnome in this virtual tutorial. Materials sheet and/or supplies are available at all Riverside Regional Library branches. Virtual program is available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org, call (573) 243-8141 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Health and wellness seminar planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

Grab some empty spice jars and make your own spices to add some flavor to your family favorites. Pre-register online to reserve your space at cityofcape.org/wellness events. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents, call (573) 339-6604 or email cjaegers@cityofcape.org.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fish and chicken fry to be held

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event will be carryout only. Menu includes: fish, chicken, french fries, hush puppies, baked beans, mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw. For more information, call (573) 243-5464.

Pork steak dinner fundraiser planned

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will host a pork steak dinner to benefit Special Olympics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the lower hall at the Scott City Knights of Columbus. This event is sponsored by H-Farms. Menu includes pork steak, baked potato, beans. Please order dinners in advance by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Virtual genealogy basics event to be held

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present Genealogy basics: Intro to DNA virtual event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13

Learn about the structure and function of DNA, the different types of DNA (Y-DNA, mitochondrial, and autosomal) and when they are useful for different questions, the basics of testing and different companies, and how to use the data once you have results.

Register using a valid email address to receive a link to join our virtual event: capelibrary.org/event/genealogy-basics-intro-to-dna.

For more information, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.

Learn how to create a backyard bird journal

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present this virtual event for children ages 6 to 12. It will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13.

Feb. 13 and 14 are the Audubon Society's Great Backyard Bird Count -- during which time bird watchers of all ages are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes. This information helps the Audubon Society create a real-time snapshot of bird populations around the world. While you are counting, you can record the birds you see in your very own journal/field guide. Register to reserve a kit to make your own journal and information about reporting your count, then join us live on Facebook where Ms. Sharon will guide you with step-by-step instructions for how to draw a Missouri favorite bird: the cardinal.

Register at capelibrary.org/event/create-a-backyard-bird-journal.

For more information, call (573) 334-5279 or email ys@capelibrary.org.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy