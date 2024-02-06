FYI 2-7-21

Gourd workshop to be held

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting a gourd workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7.

This event requires preregistration and $15 fee. It is open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own decoration materials as well. During the workshop, participants will cut their gourd open with a jigsaw, hollow out the inside with a drill attachment and add decoration with paint, stitching or other embellishments. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, go to app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Diabetes support group planned

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group that will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. It is facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Staying Active and Preventing Injury." SoutheastHEALTH physical therapist Allison Toole, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, will discuss the importance of physical activity and how to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.

Craft tutorial to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual adult craft DIY tutorial from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Mrs. Sandy shows how to make a Gnome in this virtual tutorial. Materials sheet and/or supplies are available at all Riverside Regional Library branches. Virtual program is available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org, call (573) 243-8141 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Health and wellness seminar planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

Grab some empty spice jars and make your own spices to add some flavor to your family favorites. Pre-register online to reserve your space at cityofcape.org/wellness events. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents, call (573) 339-6604 or email cjaegers@cityofcape.org.