FYI 2-7-21

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting a gourd workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7.
This event requires preregistration and $15 fee. It is open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but participants may bring their own decoration materials as well. During the workshop, participants will cut their gourd open with a jigsaw, hollow out the inside with a drill attachment and add decoration with paint, stitching or other embellishments. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, go to app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group that will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. It is facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Staying Active and Preventing Injury." SoutheastHEALTH physical therapist Allison Toole, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, will discuss the importance of physical activity and how to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual adult craft DIY tutorial from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Mrs. Sandy shows how to make a Gnome in this virtual tutorial. Materials sheet and/or supplies are available at all Riverside Regional Library branches. Virtual program is available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org, call (573) 243-8141 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
Grab some empty spice jars and make your own spices to add some flavor to your family favorites. Pre-register online to reserve your space at cityofcape.org/wellness events. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents, call (573) 339-6604 or email cjaegers@cityofcape.org.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The event will be carryout only. Menu includes: fish, chicken, french fries, hush puppies, baked beans, mac 'n' cheese and coleslaw. For more information, call (573) 243-5464.
The Scott City Knights of Columbus will host a pork steak dinner to benefit Special Olympics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the lower hall at the Scott City Knights of Columbus. This event is sponsored by H-Farms. Menu includes pork steak, baked potato, beans. Please order dinners in advance by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present Genealogy basics: Intro to DNA virtual event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13
Learn about the structure and function of DNA, the different types of DNA (Y-DNA, mitochondrial, and autosomal) and when they are useful for different questions, the basics of testing and different companies, and how to use the data once you have results.
Register using a valid email address to receive a link to join our virtual event: capelibrary.org/event/genealogy-basics-intro-to-dna.
For more information, call (573) 334-5279 or email as@capelibrary.org.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will present this virtual event for children ages 6 to 12. It will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13.
Feb. 13 and 14 are the Audubon Society's Great Backyard Bird Count -- during which time bird watchers of all ages are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes. This information helps the Audubon Society create a real-time snapshot of bird populations around the world. While you are counting, you can record the birds you see in your very own journal/field guide. Register to reserve a kit to make your own journal and information about reporting your count, then join us live on Facebook where Ms. Sharon will guide you with step-by-step instructions for how to draw a Missouri favorite bird: the cardinal.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/create-a-backyard-bird-journal.
For more information, call (573) 334-5279 or email ys@capelibrary.org.
