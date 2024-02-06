FYI 2-5-23

A whole-hog sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by the St. Ambrose Men's Club. For more information call (573) 318-0314.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Docents will give you the ultimate tour.
The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. It will be a Valentine get-together with games and prizes. Members are requested to bring a white elephant gift for prizes for a game. Questions and inquiries about the group can be addressed to Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a women's Bible student from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 21. The book of Psalms will be studied. The group meets in the church fellowship hall.
Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau will hold an open house for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The school welcomes all potential kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students who will be 3 years old, 4 years old and 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2023. Meet the staff and take a tour of the school's classrooms. Please call (573) 334-1068 to let school staff know that you will be attending.
DivorceCare: Divorce Support Group will be held each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 through May 2 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated with questions about issues you have never faced before. During this 13week support group program, you'll find helpful suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision making. For more information, contact Teresa by phone at (573) 339-0302 ext. 149 or email at truppel@lacroixchurch.org.
"Taking flight," a faculty recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. The recital will feature Gabrielle Baffoni and Matt Yount. They will explore some of the many clarinet works inspired by birds and flight. For more information, go to rivercampus.org or call (573) 651-2265.
The SEMO Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The focus will be on gun violence survivors. Whether it's witnessing gun violence, being threatened or wounded with a gun or having a loved one wounded or killed with a gun, nearly 60% of Americans experience the trauma of gun violence in their lifetime. You will hear from local survivors and share ways that you can honor them with action. You will also decorate Card Cards for distribution through the Everytown Survivor Network. Please RSVP at act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/51144.
Nerf wars will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cape Martial Arts. It's a new year and time to start it off with a blast. For children 6 years old to 14 years old. To register, go to sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_jFR&c=&ocu=.
