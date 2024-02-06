All sections
February 4, 2023

FYI 2-5-23

Sausage breakfast planned

A whole-hog sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by the St. Ambrose Men's Club. For more information call (573) 318-0314.

Oliver House open to tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Docents will give you the ultimate tour.

Support group to meet

The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. It will be a Valentine get-together with games and prizes. Members are requested to bring a white elephant gift for prizes for a game. Questions and inquiries about the group can be addressed to Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.

Women's Bible student to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a women's Bible student from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 21. The book of Psalms will be studied. The group meets in the church fellowship hall.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Coffee and conversation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy some coffee and get to know other library patrons.
  • Crochet group will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Scott City branch. Need assistance with a crochet project or want to learn to crochet? Join the group at the Scott City branch.
  • Book club ill be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. There will have a discussion on "The Five People You Meet in Heaven" by Mitch Albom.
  • Valentine toddler hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Join Mrs. Tiffany for a Valentine's Day toddler hour. Come enjoy books and activities perfect for toddlers and their caregivers.
  • Valentine craft hour will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Oran branch.
  • Family movie day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Oran branch.
  • Valentine crafting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and make unique, handmade Valentines and cards.
Open house to be held

Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau will hold an open house for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The school welcomes all potential kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students who will be 3 years old, 4 years old and 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2023. Meet the staff and take a tour of the school's classrooms. Please call (573) 334-1068 to let school staff know that you will be attending.

Divorce support group to meet

DivorceCare: Divorce Support Group will be held each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 through May 2 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated with questions about issues you have never faced before. During this 13week support group program, you'll find helpful suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision making. For more information, contact Teresa by phone at (573) 339-0302 ext. 149 or email at truppel@lacroixchurch.org.

Faculty music recital planned

"Taking flight," a faculty recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. The recital will feature Gabrielle Baffoni and Matt Yount. They will explore some of the many clarinet works inspired by birds and flight. For more information, go to rivercampus.org or call (573) 651-2265.

SEMO Moms Demand Action to meet

The SEMO Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The focus will be on gun violence survivors. Whether it's witnessing gun violence, being threatened or wounded with a gun or having a loved one wounded or killed with a gun, nearly 60% of Americans experience the trauma of gun violence in their lifetime. You will hear from local survivors and share ways that you can honor them with action. You will also decorate Card Cards for distribution through the Everytown Survivor Network. Please RSVP at act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/51144.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Babes in the Woods: Spotted Sallies will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Learn about spotted salamanders and why they are on the move this time of year. Babes in the Woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddler through 2 years old to the sights, sounds and texture of nature.
  • Wild Valentines will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Attend a naturalist presentation to find out about animal sweethearts and how hard it can be to find a mate and raise a family in the wild. There will be supplies available in the lobby to make your own "wild"-themed Valentines to take home.

Nerf wars to be held

Nerf wars will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Cape Martial Arts. It's a new year and time to start it off with a blast. For children 6 years old to 14 years old. To register, go to sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_jFR&c=&ocu=.

