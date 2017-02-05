FYI 2-5-17

Jackson Baseball League registration set

The Jackson Baseball League is holding registration for players (ages 5 to 12), coaches, sponsors and umpires until March 9. Interested parties may obtain forms at the Jackson Civic Center or online at jacksonmo.org/baseball. For more info, call (573) 204-8848.

Whole hog sausage breakfast to be held

The Men's Club of St. Ambrose Catholic Church will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. today in the St. Ambrose Parish Center, 418 S. 3rd St. in Chaffee, Missouri. Menu includes sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Hammer, Nails and Cocktails to be held

A Hammer, Nails and Cocktails Vienna Boys Choir pre-show event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John and Betty Glenn Convocation Center at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets for the event cost $50 per person or $75 per couple and include heavy appetizers, an open bar and tickets to the Vienna Boys Choir event at 7:30 p.m. Those who already have purchased tickets to the concert may purchase pre-event tickets for $25 each. The event will benefit the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity.