FeaturesFebruary 5, 2017

FYI 2-5-17

Jackson Baseball League registration set

The Jackson Baseball League is holding registration for players (ages 5 to 12), coaches, sponsors and umpires until March 9. Interested parties may obtain forms at the Jackson Civic Center or online at jacksonmo.org/baseball. For more info, call (573) 204-8848.

Whole hog sausage breakfast to be held

The Men's Club of St. Ambrose Catholic Church will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. today in the St. Ambrose Parish Center, 418 S. 3rd St. in Chaffee, Missouri. Menu includes sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Hammer, Nails and Cocktails to be held

A Hammer, Nails and Cocktails Vienna Boys Choir pre-show event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John and Betty Glenn Convocation Center at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets for the event cost $50 per person or $75 per couple and include heavy appetizers, an open bar and tickets to the Vienna Boys Choir event at 7:30 p.m. Those who already have purchased tickets to the concert may purchase pre-event tickets for $25 each. The event will benefit the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity.

Oliver House to host Valentine's dinner

A Sweetheart Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson. The dinner will cost $100 per couple. Only cash or checks will be accepted. To reserve a table, call Kyle Mabuce at (573) 579-3807.

Breakfast and bake sale planned

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at St. Joseph Church Hall, 138 St. Joseph Lane in Apple Creek, Missouri. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Carry-outs will be available, and all money raised will be matched by Western Catholic Union.

Euchre tournament scheduled

A euchre tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the St. Ambrose Parish Center, 418 S. 3rd St. in Chaffee, Missouri. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and play will start at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per table, and food will be available.

Community
