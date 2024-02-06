FYI 2-3-19

February is American Heart Month, and Saint Francis Healthcare is holding free heart screenings every Wednesday in February.
Space is limited and registration is required by calling (573) 331-3996.
Screenings will be held at the Health and Wellness Conference Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road (Entrance 8) from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Sign-ups for players, coaches, sponsors and umpires for the Jackson Baseball League are underway. Registration forms may be obtained at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 Deerwood Dr., in Jackson through March 8, or online at jacksonmo.org/baseball. For more information call (573) 204-8848.
