FeaturesFebruary 2, 2019

FYI 2-3-19

February is American Heart Month, and Saint Francis Healthcare is holding free heart screenings every Wednesday in February. Space is limited and registration is required by calling (573) 331-3996. Screenings will be held at the Health and Wellness Conference Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road (Entrance 8) from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27...

SFMC holding free heart and health screenings

February is American Heart Month, and Saint Francis Healthcare is holding free heart screenings every Wednesday in February.

Space is limited and registration is required by calling (573) 331-3996.

Screenings will be held at the Health and Wellness Conference Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road (Entrance 8) from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Sign-ups for Jackson Baseball League underway

Sign-ups for players, coaches, sponsors and umpires for the Jackson Baseball League are underway. Registration forms may be obtained at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 Deerwood Dr., in Jackson through March 8, or online at jacksonmo.org/baseball. For more information call (573) 204-8848.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

