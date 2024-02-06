FYI 2-28-21

Volleyball skills clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a volleyball skills clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

The volleyball skills clinic is an introductory clinic designed to teach the fundamentals of volleyball. The rules, techniques, serving, passing and other various skills will be taught. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Limited to 75 participants per age group. 10- to 13-year-olds will play from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 7- to 9-year-olds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register online at cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information call (573) 339-6342 or email parks@cityofcape.org.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Virtual Books Talks: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday

Join the library staff as we read books we love and share them with you! Tune in via Facebook Live to say hello, ask questions, and let us know what books you are reading! This is a virtual event. Please join us at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!