FeaturesFebruary 27, 2021

FYI 2-28-21

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a volleyball skills clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre. The volleyball skills clinic is an introductory clinic designed to teach the fundamentals of volleyball. The rules, techniques, serving, passing and other various skills will be taught. ...

Volleyball skills clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a volleyball skills clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

The volleyball skills clinic is an introductory clinic designed to teach the fundamentals of volleyball. The rules, techniques, serving, passing and other various skills will be taught. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Limited to 75 participants per age group. 10- to 13-year-olds will play from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 7- to 9-year-olds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register online at cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information call (573) 339-6342 or email parks@cityofcape.org.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Virtual Books Talks: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday

Join the library staff as we read books we love and share them with you! Tune in via Facebook Live to say hello, ask questions, and let us know what books you are reading! This is a virtual event. Please join us at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!

  • Virtual Toddler Time (ages 1 to 3): 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday
This interactive online story time introduces toddlers to books, reading, and language through stories, songs, and activities. Learn fun ways to build the early literacy skills children need to learn to read during this virtual event via Facebook. Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library. This is a virtual event. Please join us at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!

Chili and chicken noodle soup dinner planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will have a chili chicken noodle soup dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7.

There will be dine-in and carry-out.

Dine in is all you can eat chili and chicken noodle soup plus a homemade dessert and drink.

Carry-outs are available and do not include dessert or drink.

Sausage supper to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a sausage supper from 3 to 6 p.m. March 7. It will be a drive-through only. Meal includes grilled sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, bread and dessert.

Community
