FeaturesFebruary 26, 2022

FYI 2-27-22

Free prom dress distribution to be held

SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbterian Churchs will take appointments for free prom dress distributions starting Tuesday. This is a chapter of the not-for-profit Becca's Closet. The group is taking appointments. Teens may contact SEMO Promo Mothers through Facebook to schedule an appointment. Teens need to provide a student ID and come with an adult.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss' 118th birthday

Riverside Regional Libraries are celebrating Sr. Seuss' 118th birthday. Dr. Seuss has not only brought us joy through his books, but has taught us to be ourselves and to be kind to each other, as well as our environment. Take-n-Make kits are avilable for pick up all branches of Riverside Regional Library. Pick up your Become Your Own Lorax Mustache take-n-make kits. After you create your fun photo prop, snap a picture and email it to the childrens'/youth library, desidelman@rrlmo.org. Besure to include what you care about. Each branch will also have different Dr. Seuss color sheets and color-your-own bookmark sheets available. Kits and color pages are first come, first served.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Dyeing for Color: Walnuts will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Monday. In celebration of "A Year in Color," the nature center is offering a monthly class focused on dyeing fiber with materials you can find and harvest nearby. For February, the feature plant is the walnut husk. The program is intended for anyone interested in dyeing with natural materials regardless of experience level; attendance every month is not required. All materials will be supplied including fiver. However if you prefer to bring your own fiber, we will dye up to 100g additional animal-based fiber.
  • Homegrown National Parks will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.What is you cold feel as nature-rich in our own yards and community spaces as in our great public parks? You can, by growing a relationship with native plants. Birds and pollinators will join your circle of friends as nature experiences transform stress right outside your door. Illustrated by Missouri examples, this talk invites all ages to join a person-powered conservation movement. If your space is a personal patio or business campus, backyard or schoolyard, Homegrown National Parks will welcome you.
  • Hackin' Honeysuckle and Other Invasive Plants (virtual) will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Invasive plant spcies have a significant impact on our enviornment, economy and human health. Learn to identify Missouri's most common invaders and how to control invasie plants in your own backyard.
  • Gardening for Wildlife will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Native plants and wildlife are meant for one another. Not only does the beauty of each enhance the other but their life cycles are delicatedly intertwined. Gardening for biodiversity may seem a little wacky at first as most gardeners carefully tend to their plants to prevent any damage from insects, birds or other wildlife. Those who garden for wildlife enjoy a garden or landscape with double the beauty. Learn about native plants and a different sort of gardening that benefits all of nature and you.
  • A journy of transformation will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Sue Leahy with Wild Ones St. Louis will take you through her experiences over 12 years of native plant gardening. She'll talk about some of the revelations that encouraged native planting and mistakes that were made (and corrected). Both Wild Ones and the Bring Conservation Home program by St. Louis Aubudon will be discussed. Leahy will share som eof the thigns that inspired her to plant more natives and share photos of the ongoing development of her yard into a wildlife habitat. She will share basic design elements that keep her yard from looking too "wild" and talk about maintenance tips.
  • Spring into the Nature Center at Night will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The nature center is so excited for spring the center will stay open until 7 p.m. to celebrate. Activities are for the entire family include colorful spring flowers, germination, pollination, photosynthesis to learn plant processes in a fun way. At 6 p.m., there will be a presentation about using native plants in your garden in all four seasons. All budding botanists will go home with seeds to start their own native garden.
  • Naturescaping in small places will be held 10 to 11 a.m. on March 5. Your small yard, back patio or front steps can become a wildlife oasis. Connie Hanner, a local homeowner and gardener, will share her story of transforming her yard into pollinator paradise.
  • Bringing beauty indoors will be held 1 to 2 p.m. March 5. Wildflowers brought inside add such beauty y=toyour home. This introductory program will demonstrate foundational flower arranging concepts. Native wildflowers will be discussed as possible material in floral arrangements.
  • Get ready for spring cleaning will be held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March. Native plants are so important to all of our wildlife, but they serve some human purposes also. You will explore several native plants and use them to make household cleaners. Everyone will go home with some samples that will be made and be ready for spring cleaning.

River Campus events

  • Southeast Missouri State University's Wind Symphony Mardi Gras concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. Indulge in a feast of musical selections, highlighted by guest artist and professional timpanist Kate Hashimoto. Dr. Hasimoto, with help from the wind symphon, will perform one of the most difficult pieces ever written for timpani; "planet Damnation" b world-renowned composer, John Psathas.
  • "Nevertheless, She Persisted" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shuck Music Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Violinist Sophia Han joins pianist Yko Sato of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., during Women's History Month. The concert will feature composers Florence Price, Jennifer Higson, Germaine Tallieferre and more.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Musical 'Violet' to held

"Wiolet" will be held March 3 through 6 at Rust Flexible Theatre. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. March 3 through 5 and 2 p.m. on March 6. This heart-rending and uplifting musical is set in the Deep South in 1964 about a young girl with visible scars searching for a miracle. It features show-stopping anthems, ranging from American roots to folk to gospel. For more information or tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Lenten fish fry planned

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will have lentent fish, chicken and shrimp fries 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning March 4 and continue each Friday through April 8. The meal includes fish, chicken, shrimp, homemade slaw, baked beans, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese and hushpuppies. Dine in or carry out.

World Day of Prayer to be held

Church Women United's World Day of Prayer will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Immactulate Conception Church in Jackson. World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer and action each year on the first Friday in March. Each year a different country serves as the writer of the World Day of Prayer worship service. This year the women of Vanuatu (an island near Austalia) call CWU to worship and learn about Vanatu's history and rich culture as their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God's love are shared. Registration begins at noon.

Special needs dinner/silent auction planned

Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri, will hold its annual special needs dinner and silent auction on March 5. Dinner will be served 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. The meal will include chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, corn,g reen beans, coleslaw, dessert and drink. For more information, contact Loretta Overbey at (573) 208-9748 or Patti Shelby at (573) 225-3615. All proceeds will go the special-needs fund. Social distancing and a face covering are highly suggested. Carryouts will be available.

SEABEE ball to be held

There will be a formal SEABBE ball to celebrate the Island-V Chapter at 5 p.m. on March 5 at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. All active and former SEABEES thoughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis are invited to attend. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Special recognition will be given to the youngest SEABEE and the oldest SEABEE, as well as keepsakes, military displays and music provided during the evening. All are encouraged to wear their dress blues, suit or sports coat. RSVP is required. For more information, contact Thomas M. Meyer at (573) 270-4499 or email tmmeyer@TLMRealty,com or call Mike Saure at (618) 615-8954.

Church will have guest speaker

Bestselling author Lee Strobel joins LaCroix Church to kick off its upcoming series, A grace that bleeds at 5:30 p.m. on March 5 and 9:15 and 11 a.m. on March 6. Strobel will cover on eof his books, "The Case of Grace," which crafts a compelling and highly personal case for God, focusing on God's transforming work in the lives of mena dn women today. He will share inspiring stories of everyday people whose values radically changed form discovering the "how" and "why" behind God's grace. For more information, go to lacroixchurch.org or call (573) 339-0302.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

