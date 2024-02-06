FYI 2-27-22

Musical 'Violet' to held

"Wiolet" will be held March 3 through 6 at Rust Flexible Theatre. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. March 3 through 5 and 2 p.m. on March 6. This heart-rending and uplifting musical is set in the Deep South in 1964 about a young girl with visible scars searching for a miracle. It features show-stopping anthems, ranging from American roots to folk to gospel. For more information or tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Lenten fish fry planned

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will have lentent fish, chicken and shrimp fries 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning March 4 and continue each Friday through April 8. The meal includes fish, chicken, shrimp, homemade slaw, baked beans, potato wedges, macaroni and cheese and hushpuppies. Dine in or carry out.

World Day of Prayer to be held

Church Women United's World Day of Prayer will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Immactulate Conception Church in Jackson. World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer and action each year on the first Friday in March. Each year a different country serves as the writer of the World Day of Prayer worship service. This year the women of Vanuatu (an island near Austalia) call CWU to worship and learn about Vanatu's history and rich culture as their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God's love are shared. Registration begins at noon.

Special needs dinner/silent auction planned

Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri, will hold its annual special needs dinner and silent auction on March 5. Dinner will be served 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. The meal will include chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, corn,g reen beans, coleslaw, dessert and drink. For more information, contact Loretta Overbey at (573) 208-9748 or Patti Shelby at (573) 225-3615. All proceeds will go the special-needs fund. Social distancing and a face covering are highly suggested. Carryouts will be available.

SEABEE ball to be held

There will be a formal SEABBE ball to celebrate the Island-V Chapter at 5 p.m. on March 5 at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. All active and former SEABEES thoughout Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis are invited to attend. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Special recognition will be given to the youngest SEABEE and the oldest SEABEE, as well as keepsakes, military displays and music provided during the evening. All are encouraged to wear their dress blues, suit or sports coat. RSVP is required. For more information, contact Thomas M. Meyer at (573) 270-4499 or email tmmeyer@TLMRealty,com or call Mike Saure at (618) 615-8954.

Church will have guest speaker

Bestselling author Lee Strobel joins LaCroix Church to kick off its upcoming series, A grace that bleeds at 5:30 p.m. on March 5 and 9:15 and 11 a.m. on March 6. Strobel will cover on eof his books, "The Case of Grace," which crafts a compelling and highly personal case for God, focusing on God's transforming work in the lives of mena dn women today. He will share inspiring stories of everyday people whose values radically changed form discovering the "how" and "why" behind God's grace. For more information, go to lacroixchurch.org or call (573) 339-0302.