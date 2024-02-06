FYI 2-25-18

The Alberta and Neil Dougan History Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
The restricted scholarship was established with a $10,000 gift from Southeast professor emerita of history Dr. Alberta Dougan and her husband, Neil Dougan.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a full-time non-traditional student (minimum 30 years of age) majoring in history or historic preservation who has completed 60 undergraduate hours or is a graduate student. If there is no eligible candidate who meets the age requirement, the selection committee may choose a younger, non-traditional student. Recipients must be in good academic standing with an overall minimum 3.0 grade point average. The Department of History Committee will select the recipient.
Neil and Alberta Macke Dougan are longtime residents of Southeast Missouri.
Alberta served at Southeast from 1972-2006, which included 10 years as chair of the Department of History from 1991 to 2001 as well as interim chair of the Department of Middle and Secondary Education during her last year on campus. Throughout her career at Southeast, she was actively involved in campus governance including serving on numerous committees and college councils and as chair of the Faculty Senate, moderator of the Chair's Forum, and chair of the University Promotion and Sabbatical Leave Committee.
Arinori Mori, professor of American literature at Chukyo University in Japan and this year's BioKyowa Visiting Japanese Scholar at Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Faulkner Studies, will deliver a lecture at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor lounge reading room 336 at Kent Library at Southeast. The public is invited.
The lecture is titled "Reconsidering Faulkner's Visit to Japan Through a Comparative Reading of 'Impressions of Japan,' 'To the Youth of Japan' and the 1954 production of 'Godzilla'."
The Ladies of Grace UMC are sponsoring this Spring Bazaar featuring small kitchen appliances, collectibles, glassware, collectible dolls, home decor, holiday/seasonal items, books, toys, purses and more. The bazaar will be from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 3, at Grace United Methodist Church, at Broadway and Caruthers strees in Cape Girardeau. All profits will be applied to UM Women's projects and charities.
The Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club will hold a fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef dinner March 4, with buffet-style serving beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. The menu includes fried chicken, kettle-cooked beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw with bread, dessert and drink. Adult charge is $10, children ages 6 to 11 is $5, and children ages 5 and under eat free for dine-in only. Carry-outs are available.
Kindergarten 2018-19 students and their parents are invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. on March 6, in the elementary school gym at Kelly Schools. A bus ride, school tour, kindergarten expectations and school supply list will be included in the meeting.
Kindergarten screening will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 and 20 in the elementary library. Parents may call the elementary office at (573) 545-3541 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment.
Children must be 5 years old before August 1, 2018.
The preschool program for 2018-19 will be screening at the same time. Appointments may be made at the above phone number. Children must be 4 years old before August 1, 2018, to qualify.
Screenings will take one to one and a half hours.
The St. Paul Mission Team will host a free-will donation breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 4, in the church fellowship hall at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson.
The menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice.
More information is available at stpauljackson.com.
SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center will each hold a triathlon this spring.
SoutheastHEALTH's annual indoor triathlon, the Shamrock 360, will be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 24, at HealthPoint, 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The competition includes a swim portion, a bike and a run portion. The first wave begins at 8 a.m. and a new wave begins every 15 minutes. More information including a registration form is online at sehealth.org.
Fitness Plus will hold its 13th annual indoor triathlon beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 3, at Fitness Plus, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Individual and team competitions are available.
Registration includes a t-shirt and refreshments. Registration forms are available at the Fitness Plus service desk. More information is available by calling (573) 331-5311.