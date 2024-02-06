FYI 2-25-18

New endowed scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University

The Alberta and Neil Dougan History Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

The restricted scholarship was established with a $10,000 gift from Southeast professor emerita of history Dr. Alberta Dougan and her husband, Neil Dougan.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a full-time non-traditional student (minimum 30 years of age) majoring in history or historic preservation who has completed 60 undergraduate hours or is a graduate student. If there is no eligible candidate who meets the age requirement, the selection committee may choose a younger, non-traditional student. Recipients must be in good academic standing with an overall minimum 3.0 grade point average. The Department of History Committee will select the recipient.

Neil and Alberta Macke Dougan are longtime residents of Southeast Missouri.

Alberta served at Southeast from 1972-2006, which included 10 years as chair of the Department of History from 1991 to 2001 as well as interim chair of the Department of Middle and Secondary Education during her last year on campus. Throughout her career at Southeast, she was actively involved in campus governance including serving on numerous committees and college councils and as chair of the Faculty Senate, moderator of the Chair's Forum, and chair of the University Promotion and Sabbatical Leave Committee.

Visiting scholar to present at Southeast

Arinori Mori, professor of American literature at Chukyo University in Japan and this year's BioKyowa Visiting Japanese Scholar at Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Faulkner Studies, will deliver a lecture at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-floor lounge reading room 336 at Kent Library at Southeast. The public is invited.

The lecture is titled "Reconsidering Faulkner's Visit to Japan Through a Comparative Reading of 'Impressions of Japan,' 'To the Youth of Japan' and the 1954 production of 'Godzilla'."

Spring Bazaar at Grace United Methodist

The Ladies of Grace UMC are sponsoring this Spring Bazaar featuring small kitchen appliances, collectibles, glassware, collectible dolls, home decor, holiday/seasonal items, books, toys, purses and more. The bazaar will be from 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 3, at Grace United Methodist Church, at Broadway and Caruthers strees in Cape Girardeau. All profits will be applied to UM Women's projects and charities.

Fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef dinner at Hanover Lutheran

The Hanover Lutheran Church Men's Club will hold a fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef dinner March 4, with buffet-style serving beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. The menu includes fried chicken, kettle-cooked beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw with bread, dessert and drink. Adult charge is $10, children ages 6 to 11 is $5, and children ages 5 and under eat free for dine-in only. Carry-outs are available.