FeaturesFebruary 23, 2019

FYI 2-24-19

Kelso preschool accredited

KELSO, Mo. -- The Missouri Accreditation of Programs for Children and Youth has awarded the Kelso C-7 Preschool a certificate of accreditation, recognizing that the program offers "developmentally appropriate experiences in an environment conducive to children flourishing intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically," according to a news release. The Kelso preschool program is accepting families for the waiting list for upcoming years, the release said. More details are available by calling the school district office at 573-545-3357.

Groundbreaking set for Jackson police station

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. March 7 to mark the official start of construction of the new Jackson Police Station, according to a news release from the city of Jackson. The ceremony will take place at the project site, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., and the public is invited. Along with elected and appointed municipal officials, representatives from Penzel Construction Co. and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will speak. The release says parking will be limited, and those attending are encouraged to park along both sides of South Missouri Street for the most convenient access point to the ceremony. For more information about the project, contact city administrator Jim Roach at 243-3568, ext. 2011. For more information about the ceremony, please contact Mayor Dwain Hahs at 243-3568, ext. 2013.

Community
