FYI 2-23-20

Safe Families for Children introduction

If you've heard about Safe Families and would like more information, please join us as we discuss:

What is Safe Families for Children?

What role can I play in Safe Families?

What role does the Church play?

Who does Safe Families serve?

How does Safe Families serve?

Dinner will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks provided.

Meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at My Daddy's Cheesecake, 265 S. Broadview in Cape Girardeau.

Calling All Owls to be held

Learn about owls of Southern Illinois from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Cache River State Natural Area, Cache River Wetlands Center in Cypress, Illinois. After the indoor programs, head out into the cool night on a walk to listen for their sometimes-eerie calls with natural heritage biologist Mark Buetersioh leading, calling all owls along the way. For more information, call (618) 657-2064.

The center is located at 8885 State Route 37 South, Cypress, Illinois.

Parkinson's support group will meet

This is a regional support group for persons who have Parkinson's Disease and for caregivers and friends of persons who have Parkinson's Disease will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The monthly meetings consist of educational programs and support group sessions on a variety of topics related to Parkinson's Disease and chronic disease management.

For more information call (573) 651-2678 or email: dreno@semo.edu.

Dinner and auction planned

The St. Denis School Dinner Auction will be held Saturday in the St. Denis Parish Center in Benton, Missouri.

Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. and oral auction begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets call Shannon Mack at (573) 703-4014.

Franklin Elementary chili supper

The Franklin Elementary School PTA will hold a chili supper fund raiser 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school.

The menu includes chili, hot dog, nachos, baked potato, dessert and drink.

Take out orders available.

Each grade level will have a small performance:

Kindergarten and 5:30 p.m.; first grade at 5:45 p.m.; second grade at 6 p.m.; third grade at 6:15 p.m.; and fourth grade at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Franklin Elementary renovations.

Red Wine and Chocolate Pairing to be held

Come see for yourself when the SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors host a Red Wine and Chocolate Pairing on from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Port Cape. The antioxidants found in red wine and dark chocolate are considered beneficial to heart health, so what better way to kick off the SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors' HeartStrong campaign. HeartStrong provides smoking cessation programs, scales and pedometers to congestive heart failure patients, Automated External Defibrillators, CPR kits and training and also supports the Mended Hearts program.