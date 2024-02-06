FYI 2-20-22

Breakfast to be held

The Scott Knights of Columbus will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The menu include pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, homemade pork sausage, fruit and yogurt. Sausage is also sold by the pound in either link or bulk and will be ready for pick up at the breakfast. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Euchre tournament planned

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri, Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with play beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, call Donn at (573) 450-0065.

Black History Month to be celebrated

Dad Little Girls presents The Warren's from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Community Center in Cape Girardeau. Know the past, shape the future is the theme. There will be performances and light refresments. There will be raffle for baskets and toys. For more information, call (573) 225-8014.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable till meet at 2 p.m Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Greg Wolk, who will speak about the U.S. Grant Trail. He is the coordinator for the Civil War Heritage Program of Missouri Humanities and works part-time coordinating and presenting programs that focus ont he Civil war and reconstruction components of MHC's mission. He oversees the heritage tourism initiative known as the U.S. Grant Trail and the annual U.S. Grant Symposium. He is also executive director of Missouri's Civil War Heritage Foundation.

Ham and bean dinner planned

A ham and bean dinner will be held by drive through and carry out from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. The menu includes ham and beans, cornbread, slaw and dessert.

Jam session to be held

Friends of classic country, bluegrass and gospel music can come together for a jam session at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27 at Hombre Hair Care on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy Cooking Class: Chcolate extravaganza will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. You will learn how to navigate the different uses and benefits of chocolate. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Learn about hip pain and new treatments

Dr. Greg Pursley with PC Medical Centers will hold a zoom presentation at noon Tuesday to give your more information about hip pain and new treatments. There are a limited number of spots so registration required. Call (573) 335-9188.

Conservation Nature Center events