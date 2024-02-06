FYI 2-20-22

The Scott Knights of Columbus will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The menu include pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, homemade pork sausage, fruit and yogurt. Sausage is also sold by the pound in either link or bulk and will be ready for pick up at the breakfast. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.
A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri, Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with play beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, call Donn at (573) 450-0065.
Dad Little Girls presents The Warren's from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Community Center in Cape Girardeau. Know the past, shape the future is the theme. There will be performances and light refresments. There will be raffle for baskets and toys. For more information, call (573) 225-8014.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable till meet at 2 p.m Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Greg Wolk, who will speak about the U.S. Grant Trail. He is the coordinator for the Civil War Heritage Program of Missouri Humanities and works part-time coordinating and presenting programs that focus ont he Civil war and reconstruction components of MHC's mission. He oversees the heritage tourism initiative known as the U.S. Grant Trail and the annual U.S. Grant Symposium. He is also executive director of Missouri's Civil War Heritage Foundation.
A ham and bean dinner will be held by drive through and carry out from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. The menu includes ham and beans, cornbread, slaw and dessert.
Friends of classic country, bluegrass and gospel music can come together for a jam session at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27 at Hombre Hair Care on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Healthy Cooking Class: Chcolate extravaganza will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. You will learn how to navigate the different uses and benefits of chocolate. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Dr. Greg Pursley with PC Medical Centers will hold a zoom presentation at noon Tuesday to give your more information about hip pain and new treatments. There are a limited number of spots so registration required. Call (573) 335-9188.
Southeast Missouri State University's percussion festival concert will be held at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall. It will feature area high school percussion ensembles as they prepare for the district ensemble contest. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. It will be held in the Harrison Room. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit recblood.org/appt.
SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will hold a red wine and chocolate pairing from 6 to 9 pm. Friday at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau. The antioxidants found in red wine and dark chocolate are considered beneficial to hearth health. Proceeds will benefit the Ambassadors' Foundation heart health projects. For ticket information, visit sehealth.org/foundation/events.
The seventh February Annual will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in Uptown Jackson. Celebrate art uptown while also enjoying food trucks and shopping. This year feature Rob Loreenz, owner of Riverside Pottery,. He will guide you in the process of Raku, a Japanese form of ceramics. The opportunity to make your own Raku is first come, first serve. There will also be a pottery exhibit at the History Center.
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will hold Mardi Gras Ball for Life at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. There will be a dinner, dancing and live music provided by Soectrum, a nine-piece band from St. Louis. The evening will include a presentation on the LifeHouse Crisis Maternithy House program and an opportunity to be part of bringing this transformational program to the Southeast Missouri area. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ccsomo.org/2022-mardi-gras-ball-for-life.html.
Enjoy free live entertainment at Century Casino. Lindsey and Landon will perform 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 26.
Rude Dog Pub in Cape Girardeaul will hold a birthday tribute for Johnny Cash at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Four bands will pay musicl tribute to his 90th birthday -- Sam + Jess; Jesse Charles Hammock; The Scatterguns and The Evan Webb Band.
St. Joseph Home and School in Scott City will hold a sausage breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. It will be carry out only. All orders come with pancackes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fruit and biscuits and gravy. Call the school to preorder your sausage order, (573) 264-2600.
St. Maurus Church in Biehle, Missouri, will have a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, biscuits and milk gravy, homemade coffee cake, juice and coffee. Carry-outs are availab
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.