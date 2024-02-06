All sections
February 19, 2022

FYI 2-20-22

Breakfast to be held

The Scott Knights of Columbus will hold its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The menu include pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, homemade pork sausage, fruit and yogurt. Sausage is also sold by the pound in either link or bulk and will be ready for pick up at the breakfast. To order, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Euchre tournament planned

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri, Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with play beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, call Donn at (573) 450-0065.

Black History Month to be celebrated

Dad Little Girls presents The Warren's from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Shawnee Community Center in Cape Girardeau. Know the past, shape the future is the theme. There will be performances and light refresments. There will be raffle for baskets and toys. For more information, call (573) 225-8014.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable till meet at 2 p.m Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Greg Wolk, who will speak about the U.S. Grant Trail. He is the coordinator for the Civil War Heritage Program of Missouri Humanities and works part-time coordinating and presenting programs that focus ont he Civil war and reconstruction components of MHC's mission. He oversees the heritage tourism initiative known as the U.S. Grant Trail and the annual U.S. Grant Symposium. He is also executive director of Missouri's Civil War Heritage Foundation.

Ham and bean dinner planned

A ham and bean dinner will be held by drive through and carry out from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. The menu includes ham and beans, cornbread, slaw and dessert.

Jam session to be held

Friends of classic country, bluegrass and gospel music can come together for a jam session at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27 at Hombre Hair Care on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy Cooking Class: Chcolate extravaganza will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. You will learn how to navigate the different uses and benefits of chocolate. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Learn about hip pain and new treatments

Dr. Greg Pursley with PC Medical Centers will hold a zoom presentation at noon Tuesday to give your more information about hip pain and new treatments. There are a limited number of spots so registration required. Call (573) 335-9188.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Homeschool: Spotted Sallies will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. virtually and 2 to 3:30 p.m. in person Thursday. Spring is almost here and one of Missouri's secretive salamanders is ont he move. Meet the spotted salamander. You will discover their unusual life cycle and learn what it takes for them to survive and thrive.
  • Building Bat House will be held from 6 to 7:30 pm. Friday. You probably haven't seen any bats yet this year but it's never too early to start preparing their summer home. In summer months, bats are often seen flying through the night skies eating insects. Come learn more about Missouri's flying mammals, then build a bag house to hang near your home. Family groups are welcome. Please register one member of your group.
  • Babes in the woods; Walek up woodchuck will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26. It's February and time for woodchucks to wake up. Do they if spring will be early or late? Only their shadow knows. Bring your little one to watch and listen as a woodchuck puppet tells his story.
Percussion festival concert to be held

Southeast Missouri State University's percussion festival concert will be held at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall. It will feature area high school percussion ensembles as they prepare for the district ensemble contest. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Blood drive is planned

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. It will be held in the Harrison Room. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit recblood.org/appt.

Wine and chocolate paring to be held

SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will hold a red wine and chocolate pairing from 6 to 9 pm. Friday at Port Cape in Cape Girardeau. The antioxidants found in red wine and dark chocolate are considered beneficial to hearth health. Proceeds will benefit the Ambassadors' Foundation heart health projects. For ticket information, visit sehealth.org/foundation/events.

February Annual is planned

The seventh February Annual will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in Uptown Jackson. Celebrate art uptown while also enjoying food trucks and shopping. This year feature Rob Loreenz, owner of Riverside Pottery,. He will guide you in the process of Raku, a Japanese form of ceramics. The opportunity to make your own Raku is first come, first serve. There will also be a pottery exhibit at the History Center.

Mardi Gras Ball for Life to be held

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will hold Mardi Gras Ball for Life at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. There will be a dinner, dancing and live music provided by Soectrum, a nine-piece band from St. Louis. The evening will include a presentation on the LifeHouse Crisis Maternithy House program and an opportunity to be part of bringing this transformational program to the Southeast Missouri area. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ccsomo.org/2022-mardi-gras-ball-for-life.html.

Live music at Beacon 53

Enjoy free live entertainment at Century Casino. Lindsey and Landon will perform 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 26.

Trbitue to Johnny Cash planned

Rude Dog Pub in Cape Girardeaul will hold a birthday tribute for Johnny Cash at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Four bands will pay musicl tribute to his 90th birthday -- Sam + Jess; Jesse Charles Hammock; The Scatterguns and The Evan Webb Band.

Sausage breakfast to be held

St. Joseph Home and School in Scott City will hold a sausage breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. It will be carry out only. All orders come with pancackes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, fruit and biscuits and gravy. Call the school to preorder your sausage order, (573) 264-2600.

Breakfast buffet planned

St. Maurus Church in Biehle, Missouri, will have a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, biscuits and milk gravy, homemade coffee cake, juice and coffee. Carry-outs are availab

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

