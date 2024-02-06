FYI 2-2-20

Music trivia night to be held

St. Augustine Home and School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a music trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the school gym.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.

There will be eight players per team. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks. Round sponsorships are available for $100 per round.

Call or text Emily at (573) 579-3311 or Ashley at (573) 318-6002 to reserve a table or become a sponsor.

Whole-sausage breakfast scheduled

A whole-sausage breakfast will be held 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by St. Ambrose Men's Club.

Super Kid's Race Day planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will host Super Kid's Race Day1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Southeast Missouri State University Student Recreation Center.

This racing event is for crawlers to 10year olds. Registration will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and races will begin at 1 p.m. Awards will be given out in each age group and t-shirts and participation ribbons will be awarded to all entries. For race distance & to register, visit cityofcape.org/superkids.

Garden basics workshop to be held

A garden workshop series on garden basics will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.

Get your "green thumb" growing with Donna Aufdenberg from Missouri Extension Services who will share her proven techniques for planning and growing organically, managing soils and soil types, and mitigating those pesky weeds, pests and critters that invade your garden along the way. Plan your spring/summer garden with this class. Space is limited for each class, so please register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation & Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

DivorceCare support group to meet

A divorce care support group will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

DivorceCare is a divorce recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of separation and divorce. Childcare is available for this class, registration is required.

For more information or to register, go to www.lacroixchurch.org, call (573) 339-0302, ext. 116 or email cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.

Fearless Edgers Signing Party to be held

Over the Edge is back! Everyone is invited to partner with United Way of Southeast Missouri to rappel 147 feet Over the Edge of Towers South on June 5 or to help as a volunteer. To learn more about this one-of-a-kind event, 'drop in' to the Fearless Edgers Signing Party betweem 4:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 21 Taps at 36 North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

United Way staff, Edgers and volunteers from last year's event will be on hand to answer questions and help register volunteers and Edgers.

Every Edger who registers at the party will get to make a free promotional video to help raise funds, and 21 Taps will offer specials on appetizers and 'liquid courage.'