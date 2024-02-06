FYI 2-2-20

St. Augustine Home and School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a music trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the school gym.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m.
There will be eight players per team. Feel free to bring your own food and drinks. Round sponsorships are available for $100 per round.
Call or text Emily at (573) 579-3311 or Ashley at (573) 318-6002 to reserve a table or become a sponsor.
A whole-sausage breakfast will be held 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by St. Ambrose Men's Club.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will host Super Kid's Race Day1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Southeast Missouri State University Student Recreation Center.
This racing event is for crawlers to 10year olds. Registration will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and races will begin at 1 p.m. Awards will be given out in each age group and t-shirts and participation ribbons will be awarded to all entries. For race distance & to register, visit cityofcape.org/superkids.
A garden workshop series on garden basics will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.
Get your "green thumb" growing with Donna Aufdenberg from Missouri Extension Services who will share her proven techniques for planning and growing organically, managing soils and soil types, and mitigating those pesky weeds, pests and critters that invade your garden along the way. Plan your spring/summer garden with this class. Space is limited for each class, so please register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses, or call (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation & Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.
A divorce care support group will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 28 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.
DivorceCare is a divorce recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of separation and divorce. Childcare is available for this class, registration is required.
For more information or to register, go to www.lacroixchurch.org, call (573) 339-0302, ext. 116 or email cwalton@lacroixchurch.org.
Over the Edge is back! Everyone is invited to partner with United Way of Southeast Missouri to rappel 147 feet Over the Edge of Towers South on June 5 or to help as a volunteer. To learn more about this one-of-a-kind event, 'drop in' to the Fearless Edgers Signing Party betweem 4:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 21 Taps at 36 North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
United Way staff, Edgers and volunteers from last year's event will be on hand to answer questions and help register volunteers and Edgers.
Every Edger who registers at the party will get to make a free promotional video to help raise funds, and 21 Taps will offer specials on appetizers and 'liquid courage.'
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. Sweetheart Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. Persons of all ages who are in special education classes, workshops or who have leisure needs not met by traditional recreation programs are eligible. This includes those varying degrees of developmental delays, mental and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, emotional difficulties and hearing or visual impairments. The S.T.A.R. Program is free for participants.
For more information, call (573) 339-6732 or go to cityofcape.org/adultclasses.
Financial Fitness Services will provide free help filling out MO-PTC Refund forms 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Scott County Collector's office, Benton, Missouri.
The service is available to senior adults, 60 years of age and above, who can qualify for the refund by being over 60 and a widow, a disabled person or 65 years old and older. Eligibility for refund is then determined by income and amount of taxes or rent paid.
You may call (573) 212-2459 for more information.
Kathy Ellis, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Missouri's 8th District, along with Zac Hunn, a local educator, is hosting a public forum on higher education at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Panelists/facilitators include Zac Hunn, teacher and graduate of SEMO; Dr. Robin Smith, Professor of Secondary Education at SEMO; Kathy Ellis; and others.
The event is free and open to the public, and is a space to ask questions of panelists, share experiences of accessing healthcare in the district and begin to work together to identify solutions to the student debt crisis, as well as other issues facing students and educators. All are invited, regardless of party, affiliation, or opinion on the topic.
Ellis has worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Addictions Counselor for more than 35 years. In addition, Kathy serves on the Board of numerous organizations, including a committee on cultural diversity, a local community health center, and an organization providing services to victims of domestic violence. Kathy currently lives in Festus with her spouse, Ann. This forum is the tenth in a series of forums throughout the District.
For more information about Ellis' campaign and the forum, please visit ellisforcongress.com.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will host 2020 Night to Shine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. It is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
If you are age 14 and older with special needs, you are invited to be part of a fabulous and unforgettable prom night experience, centered in God's love. Guests will be given the full VIP treatment including a red carpet entrance with paparazzi, professional photography, hair/makeup (girls), shoe shine (boys), catered meal, limo ride, and so much more!
For more information, to register as a guest, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit http://stpauljackson.com/night-to-shine.
Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold the 15th annual indoor triathlon at 8 a.m. March 7.
It includes a 300-yard swim in the lap pool, five-mile ride on a stationary bike and a 2-mile run on the 1/8-mile indoor track.
Participants may compete as individuals or as part of a team. Each participant will complete all three events in the individual competition. The fastest time in each age group wins. Each team will consist of two or three participants. Team divisions will be male, female or coed.
Participants may compete as an individual and on a team for the swimming portion of the event only.
Awards will be given to first- and second-place winners in each age division and first-place teams in each division. Overall awards will be given to top male and female finishers. Finish medals will be given to all participants.
Early-bird entry fee (must be received by Feb. 28 includes a t-shirt and post-even refreshments) is $25 for Fitness Plus members, $35 for nonmembers, $40 for member teams, and $50 for nonmember teams. There is additional $5 charge for registrations received Feb. 29 through March 5 and an additional $10 charge for day-of registration. Register at the Fitness Plus service desk. Call (573) 331-5311 for more information.
