FYI 2-19-23

Euchre tournament to be held

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Food will be available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Daughters of St. Ambrose. For more information, contact Donna at (573) 450-0065.

'Modern Masters' to be presented

Faculty and students of Southeast Missouri State University will present "Modern Masters" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It is a program of works by Phillip Glass Robert Fruehwald and many more. Highlights include music from The Hours of Glass and Atacamerno Eluwun by Fruehwald. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.

Women's Bible Study to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a women's Bible student from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the church fellowship hall. The book of Psalms will be discussed.

Riverside Regional Library events

Coffee and conversation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy some coffee and get to know other library patrons.

Crochet group will be meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Scott City branch. Need assistance with a crochet project or want to learn to crochet? Stop by the library to finish a project or learn to crochet.

Toddler story time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Scott City branch. Enjoy a fun story time for your toddler.

Garden planning and prep program will be held from 1:30 to 2;30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Looking forward to getting your hands dirty this summer? Wondering what you can do now to get ready for the gardening season? Garden club members will offer advice and suggestions to garden planning and preparation.

Stitch in public day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. February is National Embroidery Month. Embroidery includes a wide variety of handiwork methods. The display case at the library will include a variety of embroidery examples from local stitcher Fran Scholl. Come in for stitching demonstrations and try your hand at cross stitch. Bring along your stitching project.

'Hidden Gems' to be held

An evening of "Hidden Gems" and new works for the oboe and English horn will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It will be present by Dr Jenna Sehmann. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.