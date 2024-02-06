FYI 2-19-23

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Food will be available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Daughters of St. Ambrose. For more information, contact Donna at (573) 450-0065.
Faculty and students of Southeast Missouri State University will present "Modern Masters" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It is a program of works by Phillip Glass Robert Fruehwald and many more. Highlights include music from The Hours of Glass and Atacamerno Eluwun by Fruehwald. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a women's Bible student from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the church fellowship hall. The book of Psalms will be discussed.
An evening of "Hidden Gems" and new works for the oboe and English horn will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It will be present by Dr Jenna Sehmann. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.
Disney's on Ice presents "Find your Hero" at the Show Me Center Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a magical medley of classic and modern tales including "Moana," "Tangled" and "Frozen." Watch your favorite Disney characters come to life. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to showmecenter.biz.
Knights of Columbus Council 1111 in Cape Girardeau has added lunch time offering for Lent. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through April 7. The menu includes fish sandwich, fries slaw and drink.
The Annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cape Girardeau County Park North. It is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from the event will benefit training and competition for thousands of SOMO athletes across the state, including in Cape Girardeau. There is no age limit for the Strut and the Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years old and older. Strut registrations begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. Plunge registration begins at noon and the plunge will start at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for top fundraisers; top fundraising group and top fundraising school. Must be preregistered to be considered for the awards. Golden Plunger Awards for most creative costumes will also be presented to top group and top individuals. We suits are not allowed and shoes are required. To register, go to somo.org/plunge For more information, contact Penny Williams at (573) 579-4233 or email williams@somo.org.
The Whippoorwill Hollow Band will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.