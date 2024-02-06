All sections
featuresFebruary 18, 2023
FYI 2-19-23
A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Food will be available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Daughters of St. Ambrose. For more information, contact Donna at (573) 450-0065.

Euchre tournament to be held

A euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Food will be available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Daughters of St. Ambrose. For more information, contact Donna at (573) 450-0065.

'Modern Masters' to be presented

Faculty and students of Southeast Missouri State University will present "Modern Masters" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It is a program of works by Phillip Glass Robert Fruehwald and many more. Highlights include music from The Hours of Glass and Atacamerno Eluwun by Fruehwald. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.

Women's Bible Study to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a women's Bible student from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the church fellowship hall. The book of Psalms will be discussed.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Coffee and conversation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy some coffee and get to know other library patrons.
  • Crochet group will be meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Scott City branch. Need assistance with a crochet project or want to learn to crochet? Stop by the library to finish a project or learn to crochet.
  • Toddler story time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Scott City branch. Enjoy a fun story time for your toddler.
  • Garden planning and prep program will be held from 1:30 to 2;30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Looking forward to getting your hands dirty this summer? Wondering what you can do now to get ready for the gardening season? Garden club members will offer advice and suggestions to garden planning and preparation.
  • Stitch in public day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. February is National Embroidery Month. Embroidery includes a wide variety of handiwork methods. The display case at the library will include a variety of embroidery examples from local stitcher Fran Scholl. Come in for stitching demonstrations and try your hand at cross stitch. Bring along your stitching project.

'Hidden Gems' to be held

An evening of "Hidden Gems" and new works for the oboe and English horn will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. It will be present by Dr Jenna Sehmann. For tickets, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html or call (573) 651-2265.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Becoming a bluebird landlord will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Celebrate Missouri's state bird by providing it with a place to raise its young. Delve into the natural history of these birds as it is revealed what it takes to be a responsible bluebird landlord. The class is best suited for those 12 years old and older but it is open to all ages. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.
  • Asian cuisine inspired game birds will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. You're had a successful hunt and now you're looking for new and creative recipes to enjoy your harvest. This is the program for you. You'll look to the exciting flavors of Asia for two fresh takes on wild game cooking This hands-on program will feature a duck dish inspired by Thai yum woon sen noodle salad and a Taiwanese braised quail inspired by the sticky-sweet pork dish Lu-Rou-Fan. This program will include peanuts, soy and sesame ingredients.

Disney on Ice to be held

Disney's on Ice presents "Find your Hero" at the Show Me Center Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23 through 26. Shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a magical medley of classic and modern tales including "Moana," "Tangled" and "Frozen." Watch your favorite Disney characters come to life. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to showmecenter.biz.

Lenten fish lunch to be offered

Knights of Columbus Council 1111 in Cape Girardeau has added lunch time offering for Lent. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through April 7. The menu includes fish sandwich, fries slaw and drink.

Lenten fish fries

  • The Knights of Columbus 1111 in Cape Girardeau will hold fish fries during Lent from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through April 7. Menu includes three pieces of catfish, fries, hush puppies and slaw. Dine in or drive through are available.
  • St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will hold fish fries during Lent from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through March 31. Menu includes fried fish fries, green beans, slaw, hush puppies, cheese pizza and dessert.
  • Fish and chicken fries will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 through March 31. Menu includes fried chicken, fish, mac and cheese, French fries hush puppies, slaw, baked beans and drink.

Polar plunge and polar strut to be held

The Annual Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Cape Girardeau County Park North. It is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from the event will benefit training and competition for thousands of SOMO athletes across the state, including in Cape Girardeau. There is no age limit for the Strut and the Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years old and older. Strut registrations begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. Plunge registration begins at noon and the plunge will start at 2 p.m. Awards will be given for top fundraisers; top fundraising group and top fundraising school. Must be preregistered to be considered for the awards. Golden Plunger Awards for most creative costumes will also be presented to top group and top individuals. We suits are not allowed and shoes are required. To register, go to somo.org/plunge For more information, contact Penny Williams at (573) 579-4233 or email williams@somo.org.

Dance planned at American Legion

The Whippoorwill Hollow Band will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.

Community
