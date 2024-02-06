All sections
FeaturesFebruary 16, 2019

FYI 2-17-19

"Mamm Van" free screenings returning in April

Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered to bring the mobile mammography van, or "Mamm Van," back to southeast Missouri.

The free screenings are funded by Saint Francis Foundation's Pink Up campaign, and are available to women without health insurance.

The van will stop in Advance, Missouri, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Advance First Church, 20795 County Road 204 in Advance.

April 3, the van will stop from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bollinger County Health Department at 107 MO-51 in Marble Hill.

The unit is a high-tech mobile mammography unit from MU Health Care with certified medical staff from Saint Francis. Call (573) 331-5111 to register.

NAACP Freedom Fund dinner rescheduled

The Cape Girardeau branch of the NAACP has rescheduled its annual Freedom Fund Dinner for September 2019, the organization recently announced.

The dinner is an established tradition for NAACP branches across the country, and allows them to raise funds to advance the cause of civil and human rights in America. Locally, the dinner provides an opportunity to recognize community leaders, local businesses and educators as well as emerging leaders.

Date, time and place for the dinner will be announced at a later time.

Scholarship applicants sought

Applications for the 2019 Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program funded by Saint Francis Foundation and Auxiliary are now available. The program awards more than 20 scholarships of up to $2,000 annually to students pursuing a healthcare-related career.

Applicants must submit all required documentation and completed application to the foundation by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20. More information is available at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship or by calling (573) 331-5133.

-- From staff reports

Community
