FYI 2-17-19

"Mamm Van" free screenings returning in April

Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered to bring the mobile mammography van, or "Mamm Van," back to southeast Missouri.

The free screenings are funded by Saint Francis Foundation's Pink Up campaign, and are available to women without health insurance.

The van will stop in Advance, Missouri, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Advance First Church, 20795 County Road 204 in Advance.

April 3, the van will stop from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bollinger County Health Department at 107 MO-51 in Marble Hill.

The unit is a high-tech mobile mammography unit from MU Health Care with certified medical staff from Saint Francis. Call (573) 331-5111 to register.