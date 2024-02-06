FYI 2-16-20

Valentine's Day dinner and dance planned

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host its annual Valentine's Day dinner and dance from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Entrance fee includes dinner, dance, prizes and all drinks (alcoholic and soft drinks).

Gathering is from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m.

Cash prizes to be given away plus additional prizes. For tickets call (573) 887-1375

Bob Marley Day to be held

The fifth annual Bob Marley Day will be held 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Barn at 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

This will be a celebration with live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors and positive vibrations! Must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink. There will be a drum circle, community prayer, live art, two live Reaggae bands, Natty Nation and The Driftaways, vendors, food, raffles and prizes.

Tickets can be purchase online at www.573onelove.com and at GlassRoots and Hempies.

Proceeds will go towards Pollination Station, a registered 501(c)3 organization that provides community outlets for self expression through art and creativity.

KRCU Valentine's Party scheduled

KRCU will host its annual Valentine's Party from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. There will be a buffet, open bar and music from That 80's Band. The event is sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH, Century Casino Cape Girardeau, Saxony Village Retirement Community and Brown's Shoe Fit Co.

Attire has traditionally been business casual, but 80s dressed is encouraged!

For more information, go https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egpog26w614297c2&oseq=&c=&ch=, call (573) 651-5070 or email pbutler@semo.edu.

Mike Dumey and Friends presents 'HITS!!'

Long-time entertainer Mike Dumey celebrates 38 years of musical variety dinner shows in the Cape Girardeau area by presenting "HITS!!", his final dinner showcase featuring Mary Bauer Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs at the new Shriner's Hall, 5701 Old Cape Road East in Jackson. Shows will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 21 and 22.

Tickets include the show and two-entree buffet by Karlios Hinkebein and Hinkebein Farms.

Reservations can be made by calling (573) 837-2451.

Euchre tournaments scheduled

Knights of Columbus of Oran, Missouri: Saturday, Feb. 15.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Game begins at 7 p.m.

Cash bar and food will be provided.

Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall: Sunday

Signup is from noon to 1 p.m. with play starting at 1 p.m.

Snacks and prizes included.

For information, call Tim Beussink at (573) 450-6466.

Ham and bean dinner to be held

A ham and bean dinner will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. Ham and beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert and drink will be served.

Chili and chicken noodle dinner planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Monday.

All-you-can-eat chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade dessert and drink will be served. Carryouts will be available.