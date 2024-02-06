FYI 2-16-20

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will host its annual Valentine's Day dinner and dance from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Entrance fee includes dinner, dance, prizes and all drinks (alcoholic and soft drinks).
Gathering is from 5 to 6 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m.
Cash prizes to be given away plus additional prizes. For tickets call (573) 887-1375
The fifth annual Bob Marley Day will be held 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Barn at 731 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
This will be a celebration with live reggae music, drinks, food, vendors and positive vibrations! Must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink. There will be a drum circle, community prayer, live art, two live Reaggae bands, Natty Nation and The Driftaways, vendors, food, raffles and prizes.
Tickets can be purchase online at www.573onelove.com and at GlassRoots and Hempies.
Proceeds will go towards Pollination Station, a registered 501(c)3 organization that provides community outlets for self expression through art and creativity.
KRCU will host its annual Valentine's Party from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. There will be a buffet, open bar and music from That 80's Band. The event is sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH, Century Casino Cape Girardeau, Saxony Village Retirement Community and Brown's Shoe Fit Co.
Attire has traditionally been business casual, but 80s dressed is encouraged!
For more information, go https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egpog26w614297c2&oseq=&c=&ch=, call (573) 651-5070 or email pbutler@semo.edu.
Long-time entertainer Mike Dumey celebrates 38 years of musical variety dinner shows in the Cape Girardeau area by presenting "HITS!!", his final dinner showcase featuring Mary Bauer Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs at the new Shriner's Hall, 5701 Old Cape Road East in Jackson. Shows will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 21 and 22.
Tickets include the show and two-entree buffet by Karlios Hinkebein and Hinkebein Farms.
Reservations can be made by calling (573) 837-2451.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Game begins at 7 p.m.
Cash bar and food will be provided.
Signup is from noon to 1 p.m. with play starting at 1 p.m.
Snacks and prizes included.
For information, call Tim Beussink at (573) 450-6466.
A ham and bean dinner will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, St. John's United Church of Christ near Fruitland. Ham and beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert and drink will be served.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Monday.
All-you-can-eat chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade dessert and drink will be served. Carryouts will be available.
Healthy Cooking: Delightfully Light will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
The different types of chocolate and their health benefits as well as preparing other tasty treats in lower calorie versions will be shown by Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD.
To register go to www.sehealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Topic for this month's meeting, led by Crystal Montgomery, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "Tear Soup: A Recipe for Healing after Loss."
For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Socialize and dance to some classic music by Memories Nostalgic Tunes. There will be a big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions available.
Air Fyer 101 will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Did you receive an air fryer for Christmas and haven't taken it out of the box yet? Or maybe you purchased one of these extremely popular kitchen appliances but still just aren't sure what to do with it. Andrea Allstun will share her favorite tips and tricks to create tasty food in this countertop cooker and shares some delicious samples. You may bring your own air fryer with you to ask questions specific to your machine but it is not required. Space is limited and registration is required. You can register in person at the library, by calling (573) 334-5279 ext. 113 or online at www.capelibrary.org/calendar/
Danny Hollowell, founder of the Amen Center (homeless outreach), will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the banquet room at Bella Italia in Cape Girardeau.
Sponsored by Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship in Cape Girardeau. All are welcome to attend. There is no cost to attend the event. 100% of donations will go the Amen Center.
RSVP to Bob Nations at (573) 450-5902.
Gene Martin is at the fryer. Come out and enjoy some fish and chicken with fries, slaw and homemade hush puppies (regular and jalapeno).
The menu includes pond-raised catfish fillets, crispy fried chicken, hush puppies, slaw, homemade onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade mac-n-cheese. For more information, call (573) 262-2215.
Immaculate Conception Trivia Night will be held Friday in the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Jackson. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and trivia will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Teams can consist of up to eight people. Outside food and drinks are allowed. Must be 21 to attend.
Tables can be reserved in advance by emailing amberknippen@gmail.com. You may register at the event also.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold this free event from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Often, we overlook the smallest things in nature around us. Fungi, insects, cells and other things which are too small to see easily still make up a wonderful and wild world all around us. Join us for open time in our nature center lab exploring these smallest of things through our scopes. This event is perfect for the whole family. No registration is required.
The Notre Dame Booster Club is sponsoring a Bowling Tournament on Friday at West Park Lanes. The adult (over 21) event will start at 6:30 p.m. Teams consist of four players. Entrance fee includes shows, food, beverages and prizes. For more information, go to www.notredamehighschool.org/bowling or call (573) 335-6772.
St. Maurus Parish in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 23. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, biscuits, milk gravy, homemade coffee cake, orange juice and coffee. Carry-outs available. The parish hall is handicapped accessible.
