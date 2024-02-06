All sections
featuresFebruary 12, 2022

FYI 2-13-22

Breakfast/bake sale to be held

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Parish in Apple Creek. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade coffee cake and beverage. Carry-outs will be available. Handicapped accessible entrance is at the back of the building. Sponsored by the church men's club.

Whole-hog sausage breakfast planned

A whole-hog sausage breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The meal includes sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy.

Dinner to be held

A chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Dine-in or carry-out.

Fish supper planned

A fish supper will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. This is a drive-through carry-out only dinner.

Concerts to be held at casino

Logan Chapman will be at Beacon 53 at Century Casino from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday. Greg Pursley will play from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Book club meeting planned

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will hold a book club meeting to discuss "Oh William," by Elizabeth Stout. In-person book club will be at 7 p.m. Monday and the virtual book club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 via Zoom. Contact Eunice at eschlichting@rrlmo.org to join.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Secretive salamanders will be held virtually 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several species of salamander living in Missouri, but most live their lives unnoticed by humans. Join us as we learn more about these interesting animals and their unique life cycle.
  • Finesse bass fishing will be held virtually noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. When the going gets tough, tough anglers switch to a more delicate approach to landing bass. Cold and hot weather, the midday lull, and when the barometer isn't cooperating are all wonderful times to downsize gear and lures and provide fish with a more subtle presentation. There are a wide array of techniques, both old and new, which will help you land fussy fish. Join library personnel for a virtual look at how to go small to catch the big one.
  • Basket making basics will be held 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Nature Center. Students will learn to make a simple square basket using basic tools and processes. Techniques learned will be putting ribs in a slotted pine base, simple twining, basic over and under weaving, decorative chain weaving, rimming and lashing. Students will also learn shaping and spacing as they weave to achieve an attractive finished basket. All materials are provided.
  • Nature trivia night will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center. Join nature center personnel for an evening of trivia and fun at the Cape Nature Center! Topics will include typical trivia categories; sports, science, history and more, all with a natural twist. Tests your brain power as a table of 5 and see which team will end up at the top of the food chain. Registration is at no cost. Please register only one member of your team to reserve your table. Teams can be made up of one to five players ages 12 years old and older. You are welcome to dress up and decorate your table, bring food and non-alcoholic beverages, and really get into the nature spirit!
  • Woodworking: Flicker boxes will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Nature Center. Northern Flickers are one of Missouri's seven species of woodpeckers. Unlike their tree loving cousins, this species spends time on forest edges near open land dining on ants. Surveys have shown that while they are still common birds there has been a dramatic drop in their population over the last 60 years. Let's give the flickers a helping hand and build nest boxes. Families and individuals are asked to register only 1 person to reserve your building supplies. This program is a wonderful introduction to woodworking, and will be appropriate for all ages as the kits will be prepared for easy assembly. If you have suitable habitat on your property, you are welcome to take your box home. You are also invited to donate the box to a conservation area where flickers will be likely to use it.

For more information on these programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Travel presentation will be given

1st Class Travel will hold a travel presentation on Egypt from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wehking Alumni Center. A trip planned for Feb. 16 through 27 2023 will be discussed. Highlights of the trip will be Cairo, Grant Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kron Ormbo, Aswan, Philae Temple Sound and Light Show, Historic Cairo, Kan el-Khalilli Bazaar, Giza, the Pyramids, Sphinx and more. RSVP by calling (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.

If you can attend the show but would like more information, to go gateway.gocollette,com/link/1061444.

Theatre and dance extravaganza to be held

Southeast Missouri State University's Theatre and Dance Extravaganza will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cultural Arts Center at the River Campus. This event supports the professional mast series for seniors, as well as funding for student travel and both New York and Los Angeles showcases. For reservations, call (573) 651-2210. For more information, go to rivercampus.org.

Divorce support group to meet

DivorceCare will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau. The group will meet through May 10. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated, with questions about issues you have never faced before. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing. At this 13-week, support group program, you'll find helpful suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision making. It meets in the upper level of the Reign Forest, in the grades 1 and 2 classroom. For more information, contact Teresa at (573) 339-0302, extension 149.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Cancer Center located on South Mount Auburn Road. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Grief support group planned

SoutheastHEALTH will hold a grief support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "How long will it take? Timetables of Grief." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

'Cinderella' will be performed

Rodgers Hammerstein's"Cinderella" will be performed at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Heart Saver CPR class to be held'

Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

'The Tower of Babel' will be shown

"The Tower of Babel" will be shown at the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This film with apologetics expert Bodie Hodge from Answers in Genesis says the Bible is accurate and answers the most important questions about the Tower of Babel in Genesis and the intriguing topics related to it such as languages and the dispersion of mankind all over the globe. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048.

Free dinner to be held

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community kettle beef dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a free meal.

Dance to be held

Country Outlaws with Mike Williamson will play music for your dancing pleasure from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 19 at the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

