FYI 2-13-22

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Parish in Apple Creek. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade coffee cake and beverage. Carry-outs will be available. Handicapped accessible entrance is at the back of the building. Sponsored by the church men's club.
A whole-hog sausage breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The meal includes sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy.
A chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Dine-in or carry-out.
A fish supper will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. This is a drive-through carry-out only dinner.
Logan Chapman will be at Beacon 53 at Century Casino from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday. Greg Pursley will play from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will hold a book club meeting to discuss "Oh William," by Elizabeth Stout. In-person book club will be at 7 p.m. Monday and the virtual book club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 via Zoom. Contact Eunice at eschlichting@rrlmo.org to join.
1st Class Travel will hold a travel presentation on Egypt from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wehking Alumni Center. A trip planned for Feb. 16 through 27 2023 will be discussed. Highlights of the trip will be Cairo, Grant Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kron Ormbo, Aswan, Philae Temple Sound and Light Show, Historic Cairo, Kan el-Khalilli Bazaar, Giza, the Pyramids, Sphinx and more. RSVP by calling (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.
to go gateway.gocollette,com/link/1061444.
Southeast Missouri State University's Theatre and Dance Extravaganza will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cultural Arts Center at the River Campus. This event supports the professional mast series for seniors, as well as funding for student travel and both New York and Los Angeles showcases. For reservations, call (573) 651-2210. For more information, go to rivercampus.org.
DivorceCare will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau. The group will meet through May 10. Separation and divorce can be a confusing time when you feel isolated, with questions about issues you have never faced before. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing. At this 13-week, support group program, you'll find helpful suggestions to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision making. It meets in the upper level of the Reign Forest, in the grades 1 and 2 classroom. For more information, contact Teresa at (573) 339-0302, extension 149.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Cancer Center located on South Mount Auburn Road. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
SoutheastHEALTH will hold a grief support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "How long will it take? Timetables of Grief." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
Rodgers Hammerstein's"Cinderella" will be performed at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Heart Saver CPR Certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
"The Tower of Babel" will be shown at the SEMO Bible Science Fellowship meeting to be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This film with apologetics expert Bodie Hodge from Answers in Genesis says the Bible is accurate and answers the most important questions about the Tower of Babel in Genesis and the intriguing topics related to it such as languages and the dispersion of mankind all over the globe. For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community kettle beef dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a free meal.
Country Outlaws with Mike Williamson will play music for your dancing pleasure from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 19 at the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.
