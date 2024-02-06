FYI 2-13-22

Breakfast/bake sale to be held

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Parish in Apple Creek. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade coffee cake and beverage. Carry-outs will be available. Handicapped accessible entrance is at the back of the building. Sponsored by the church men's club.

Whole-hog sausage breakfast planned

A whole-hog sausage breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The meal includes sausage, scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy.

Dinner to be held

A chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Dine-in or carry-out.

Fish supper planned

A fish supper will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. This is a drive-through carry-out only dinner.

Concerts to be held at casino

Logan Chapman will be at Beacon 53 at Century Casino from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday. Greg Pursley will play from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Book club meeting planned

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will hold a book club meeting to discuss "Oh William," by Elizabeth Stout. In-person book club will be at 7 p.m. Monday and the virtual book club will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 via Zoom. Contact Eunice at eschlichting@rrlmo.org to join.

Conservation Nature Center events

Secretive salamanders will be held virtually 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several species of salamander living in Missouri, but most live their lives unnoticed by humans. Join us as we learn more about these interesting animals and their unique life cycle.

Finesse bass fishing will be held virtually noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. When the going gets tough, tough anglers switch to a more delicate approach to landing bass. Cold and hot weather, the midday lull, and when the barometer isn't cooperating are all wonderful times to downsize gear and lures and provide fish with a more subtle presentation. There are a wide array of techniques, both old and new, which will help you land fussy fish. Join library personnel for a virtual look at how to go small to catch the big one.

Basket making basics will be held 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Nature Center. Students will learn to make a simple square basket using basic tools and processes. Techniques learned will be putting ribs in a slotted pine base, simple twining, basic over and under weaving, decorative chain weaving, rimming and lashing. Students will also learn shaping and spacing as they weave to achieve an attractive finished basket. All materials are provided.

Nature trivia night will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Nature Center. Join nature center personnel for an evening of trivia and fun at the Cape Nature Center! Topics will include typical trivia categories; sports, science, history and more, all with a natural twist. Tests your brain power as a table of 5 and see which team will end up at the top of the food chain. Registration is at no cost. Please register only one member of your team to reserve your table. Teams can be made up of one to five players ages 12 years old and older. You are welcome to dress up and decorate your table, bring food and non-alcoholic beverages, and really get into the nature spirit!

Woodworking: Flicker boxes will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Nature Center. Northern Flickers are one of Missouri's seven species of woodpeckers. Unlike their tree loving cousins, this species spends time on forest edges near open land dining on ants. Surveys have shown that while they are still common birds there has been a dramatic drop in their population over the last 60 years. Let's give the flickers a helping hand and build nest boxes. Families and individuals are asked to register only 1 person to reserve your building supplies. This program is a wonderful introduction to woodworking, and will be appropriate for all ages as the kits will be prepared for easy assembly. If you have suitable habitat on your property, you are welcome to take your box home. You are also invited to donate the box to a conservation area where flickers will be likely to use it.

For more information on these programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Travel presentation will be given

1st Class Travel will hold a travel presentation on Egypt from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wehking Alumni Center. A trip planned for Feb. 16 through 27 2023 will be discussed. Highlights of the trip will be Cairo, Grant Egyptian Museum, Luxor, Temple of Karnak, Valley of the Kings, deluxe four-night Nile River cruise, Queen Hatshepsut Temple, Kron Ormbo, Aswan, Philae Temple Sound and Light Show, Historic Cairo, Kan el-Khalilli Bazaar, Giza, the Pyramids, Sphinx and more. RSVP by calling (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.

If you can attend the show but would like more information, to go gateway.gocollette,com/link/1061444.