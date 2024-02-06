All sections
FeaturesFebruary 11, 2023

FYI 2-12-23

Super Kids Race Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at SEMO Rec Center in Cape Girardeau. The race day is for children from crawlers to 10 years old. Awards will be given out in each age group and t-shirts ad participation ribbons will be awarded to all entries.

Super Kids race day planned

Super Kids Race Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at SEMO Rec Center in Cape Girardeau. The race day is for children from crawlers to 10 years old. Awards will be given out in each age group and t-shirts ad participation ribbons will be awarded to all entries. For race distance and to register, go to cityofcape.org/superkids. Registration the day of the event will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information, contact Robert at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.

Support group to meet

The Parkinson's Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. It is free to persons with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers, family and friends. The meeting consists of support and education sessions. For more information, call (573) 979-2468 or email dreno@semo.edu.

Galentines Day zumba to be held

This special zumba class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Fitness Plus in Cape Girardeau. It is for all the ladies and their girlfriends. There will be a fun playlist of your favorite girl-power and lovey-dovey music. The class is open to gym members and non-members.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Plant romance will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Learn about the amazing ways plants enlist insects, wind and water to produce future generations This program contains biological discussions of reproductive processes and is most appropriate for older students and adults.
  • Homeschool: Branch weaving will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Nature is a great inspiration for art. You will take sticks collected from the forest floor and turn them into beautiful pieces of textile art. Learn the entire process of branch weaving, from choose a good branch to weaving in your colorful yarn. All supplies will be provided.
  • Homeschool; Natural basketry will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The art of taking natural materials and weaving them into baskets dates back thousands of years. Learn about native Missouri plants that can be used for basketry and weave your own basket to take home. All supplies will be provided. Only enrolled students will be allowed to make a basket. For more information, got o mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
  • Nature Center game night will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17. Join the board game club for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world class fish, forests and wildlife. There will be game available for all experience levels, though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to. The games are appropriate for those 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages as well as nature-themed board game to share from your collection.
  • Little Acorns: Wild Valentines will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and Tuesday, Feb. 21. Valentine's Day will be celebrated by exchanging cards and doing nice things for those we love. Did you know that many animals are celebrating too? Come learn about some of the silly things some animals do to find a valentine.
  • Building a bluebird house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Celebrate Missouri's state bird by providing it with a place to raise its young. Delve into the natural history of these birds as you learn what it takes to be a responsible bluebird landlord. Each family will get to build and take home a bluebird house. Please register one member of your group. Participants under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Valentine's Day fitness class planned

A Valentine's Day Shine Dance fitness class will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Whether you adore sweet love songs, something a little spicier or maybe you're feeling a bit anti-love, they've got it all in the playlist. The class is open to members and non-members.

Homeschool art class to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a homeschool art class from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Osage Centre. There will be drawing, painting, craft projects and three-dimensional art will be covered in this class. All materials will be provided. Please be sure to remember to wear old clothes. Register online at cityofcape.org/parks or in person at the Osage Centre or Arena Building.

Mobile food pantry planned

A mobile food pantry will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Zalma General Baptist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Pantry and Zalma General Baptist Church.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Teen Advisory Council meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Teens and tweens can meet and offer their opinions on all the stuff you would like to see and do at the library. Snacks will be provided.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will present Mount St. Helens from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. What can Mount St. Helens tell us about the Genesis flood? Guest speakers, Brian and Carla Estell are both graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In 1998, they began a creation ministry called "The Stones' True Story" which focuses on the truth of God's word, especially in the area of the Creation week and the World Wide Flood. They have made four cross-country road trips to explore Mount St. Helen's explosions, volcanic mud flows and rapid ecological recovery. Bring your children and grandchildren to see their portable creation museum.

Winter dance collection to be held

Winter dance collection will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. It will feature work by choreographer, Mike Esperanza, director of BARE Dance Company. Performances will showcase a variety of original works by student and faculty choreographers. For more information, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23Win&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.

Free community meal planned

Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mardi Gras Ball to be held

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will hold a Mardi Gras Ball benefit at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb.18 at Drury Plaza Conference Center. There will be dinner, live music and Mardi Gras festivities. Music will be provided by Spectrum, a nine-piece band from St. Louis. All proceeds will benefit the new LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home coming to Cape Girardeau. For more information, go to ccsomo.org.

Wine and chocolate pairing planned

SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will host a wine and chocolate pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Guests will enjoy house-made chocolates and wine pairings while helping the Ambassadors raise funds for the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation HeartStrong Fund. The event includes live music, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and wine pull. The HeartStrong Fund provides smoking cessation programs, scales and pedometers to congestive heart failure patients, Automated External Defibrillators, CPR kits and training and support for the Mended Hearts program. For more information, go tosehealth.org/calendar/events/wine-and-chocolate-pairing/?calendardate=20230218180000.

Father-daughter dance to be held

The 15th annual father-daughter dance, "I Love you to the moon and back" will be held form 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Osage Centre. Sparkle and shine as you dance the night away under the stars. It will be a night of dancing, treats and funs. Tickets are available at the Osage Centre and Arena Building.

Blues festival planned

The Cross Rivers Blues Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Port Cape Girardeau. It features some of the best blues and roots music acts from around the region that includes The Kilborn Alley Blues Band from Champaign, Illinois, local favorites like Ivas John and Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Blues Band and acoustic blues traditionalist Brian Curran joined by harmonica ace John Erblich. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information, call (708) 646-1132.

Community
