FYI 2-12-23

Super Kids Race Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at SEMO Rec Center in Cape Girardeau. The race day is for children from crawlers to 10 years old. Awards will be given out in each age group and t-shirts ad participation ribbons will be awarded to all entries. For race distance and to register, go to cityofcape.org/superkids. Registration the day of the event will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. For more information, contact Robert at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.
The Parkinson's Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. It is free to persons with Parkinson's Disease, caregivers, family and friends. The meeting consists of support and education sessions. For more information, call (573) 979-2468 or email dreno@semo.edu.
This special zumba class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Fitness Plus in Cape Girardeau. It is for all the ladies and their girlfriends. There will be a fun playlist of your favorite girl-power and lovey-dovey music. The class is open to gym members and non-members.
A Valentine's Day Shine Dance fitness class will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Whether you adore sweet love songs, something a little spicier or maybe you're feeling a bit anti-love, they've got it all in the playlist. The class is open to members and non-members.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a homeschool art class from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Osage Centre. There will be drawing, painting, craft projects and three-dimensional art will be covered in this class. All materials will be provided. Please be sure to remember to wear old clothes. Register online at cityofcape.org/parks or in person at the Osage Centre or Arena Building.
A mobile food pantry will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Zalma General Baptist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. This food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Pantry and Zalma General Baptist Church.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will present Mount St. Helens from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. What can Mount St. Helens tell us about the Genesis flood? Guest speakers, Brian and Carla Estell are both graduates of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In 1998, they began a creation ministry called "The Stones' True Story" which focuses on the truth of God's word, especially in the area of the Creation week and the World Wide Flood. They have made four cross-country road trips to explore Mount St. Helen's explosions, volcanic mud flows and rapid ecological recovery. Bring your children and grandchildren to see their portable creation museum.
Winter dance collection will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. It will feature work by choreographer, Mike Esperanza, director of BARE Dance Company. Performances will showcase a variety of original works by student and faculty choreographers. For more information, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23Win&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=.
Burfordville Baptist Church will have a free meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will hold a Mardi Gras Ball benefit at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb.18 at Drury Plaza Conference Center. There will be dinner, live music and Mardi Gras festivities. Music will be provided by Spectrum, a nine-piece band from St. Louis. All proceeds will benefit the new LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home coming to Cape Girardeau. For more information, go to ccsomo.org.
SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will host a wine and chocolate pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. Guests will enjoy house-made chocolates and wine pairings while helping the Ambassadors raise funds for the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation HeartStrong Fund. The event includes live music, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and wine pull. The HeartStrong Fund provides smoking cessation programs, scales and pedometers to congestive heart failure patients, Automated External Defibrillators, CPR kits and training and support for the Mended Hearts program. For more information, go tosehealth.org/calendar/events/wine-and-chocolate-pairing/?calendardate=20230218180000.
The 15th annual father-daughter dance, "I Love you to the moon and back" will be held form 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Osage Centre. Sparkle and shine as you dance the night away under the stars. It will be a night of dancing, treats and funs. Tickets are available at the Osage Centre and Arena Building.
The Cross Rivers Blues Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Port Cape Girardeau. It features some of the best blues and roots music acts from around the region that includes The Kilborn Alley Blues Band from Champaign, Illinois, local favorites like Ivas John and Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Blues Band and acoustic blues traditionalist Brian Curran joined by harmonica ace John Erblich. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com. For more information, call (708) 646-1132.
