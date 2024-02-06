FYI 2-10-19

DeMolay International is inviting young men throughout the area to become members of the organization.
DeMolay is dedicated to preparing young men to lead successful, happy and productive lives and to become citizens of the highest caliber.
The organization opens doors for young men ages 12 to 21, by developing civic awareness, personal responsibility and leadership skills while combining this serious mission with a fun approach that builds important bonds of friendship among members.
Rodney Pensel, Chapter Advisor for Excelsior Chapter in Jackson, said that letters will be mailed out in the next few weeks to invite young men to join the organization.
A Joining Ceremony will be held at the Civic Center in Jackson on March 3, for those are are interested in finding out more about DeMolay or joining the organization.
Excelsior Chapter was started in Jackson in 1922, and it remained active until the Great Depression in the 1930s, when many organizations simply could not afford to survive. It was re-instituted in 1960, and remained active until the late 1990s. In 2006, the chapter became viable again and now remains an active part of the community.
Anyone interested in learning more about DeMolay should visit the website atdemolay.org or call (573) 200-6539.
