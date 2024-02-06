All sections
featuresDecember 8, 2018
FYI 12-9-18
Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is collecting donations through Dec. 10 at LFCS offices throughout the state. The office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau serves as a drop off point for gift cards, diapers and wipes, formula, or unopened and unwrapped toys...

LFCS holding toy drive

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is collecting donations through Dec. 10 at LFCS offices throughout the state.

The office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau serves as a drop off point for gift cards, diapers and wipes, formula, or unopened and unwrapped toys.

Additionally, a generous donor has offered to match all monetary gifts through Dec. 31.

Donations may be made online at lfcsmo.org/donate-now.

Salvation Army's Meals with Friends menu

The Salvation Army will hold Meals with Friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

Monday: ham, glazed carrots, green beans, roll

Tuesday: turkey pot pie, mashed potatoes

Wednesday: bbq chicken, baked beans, cornbread

Thursday: sloppy joes, fries

Friday: leftovers

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

