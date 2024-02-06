FYI 12-9-18

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is collecting donations through Dec. 10 at LFCS offices throughout the state.
The office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau serves as a drop off point for gift cards, diapers and wipes, formula, or unopened and unwrapped toys.
Additionally, a generous donor has offered to match all monetary gifts through Dec. 31.
Donations may be made online at lfcsmo.org/donate-now.
The Salvation Army will hold Meals with Friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
Monday: ham, glazed carrots, green beans, roll
Tuesday: turkey pot pie, mashed potatoes
Wednesday: bbq chicken, baked beans, cornbread
Thursday: sloppy joes, fries
Friday: leftovers
