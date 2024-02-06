FYI 12-9-18

LFCS holding toy drive

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is collecting donations through Dec. 10 at LFCS offices throughout the state.

The office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau serves as a drop off point for gift cards, diapers and wipes, formula, or unopened and unwrapped toys.

Additionally, a generous donor has offered to match all monetary gifts through Dec. 31.

Donations may be made online at lfcsmo.org/donate-now.