featuresDecember 28, 2019

FYI 12-29-19

Guardian Angel PCCW of Oran will host a sausage and ham breakfast to support the mission work for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ. The breakfast will be Jan. 5 at Guardian Angel School gym in Oran, Missouri. The meal will be served from 8 a.m. to noon...

Sausage and ham breakfast to be held

Guardian Angel PCCW of Oran will host a sausage and ham breakfast to support the mission work for the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.

The breakfast will be Jan. 5 at Guardian Angel School gym in Oran, Missouri. The meal will be served from 8 a.m. to noon.

Menu is sausage and ham, scrambled or fried eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy.

Cape extra trash pickup

Through Jan. 10, Cape Public Works will pick up a reasonable amount of extra trash. Sit your bagged extra trash next to your cart on trash day (not on top). Staff will dump your cart, put the extra items on the cart, then dump the cart again. Carts will be dumped only twice, so please consider recycling as much as possible. For more information, call (573) 339-6351.

Story Tags
Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

