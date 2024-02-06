FYI 12-27-20

Story time to be held virtually

Riverside Regional Library will host story time on it's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Finish off the year right with this virtual story as Mrs. A reads about the New Year. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

LWML Cape Zone fundraiser

Gordonville Grill with give 10% of its profits to LWML Cape Zone on Tuesday. Proceeds will go to help with missions and fundraisers.

Carry outs and gift cards will count towards this 10% also. Be sure to let us know that you are booking a catering to support LWML-Cape Zone.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Hospital.