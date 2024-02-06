FYI 12-27-20

Riverside Regional Library will host story time on it's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Finish off the year right with this virtual story as Mrs. A reads about the New Year. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
Gordonville Grill with give 10% of its profits to LWML Cape Zone on Tuesday. Proceeds will go to help with missions and fundraisers.
Carry outs and gift cards will count towards this 10% also. Be sure to let us know that you are booking a catering to support LWML-Cape Zone.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Hospital.
Winter is a critical time when it comes to adequate blood supplies. SoutheastHEALTH Volunteer Services will host the blood drive in the Harrison Room. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
The 7th Annual EPIC Glow 5K will be held virtually. the race can be completed any time between 5 a.m. on Dec. 31 and midnight on Jan. 1 and the location of your choosing.
All participants will recieve a race bag with glow items, food coupons and other gooodies.
For more information, go to eventbrite.com/e/epic-glow-5k-2020-tickets-115246914624?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch or call (573) 837-9352.
VFW Post 3838 will hold a New Year's Eve dance featuring White Lightening from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday. All are welcome to attend.
