FYI 12-26-21

Glow 5K to be held

Early Prevention Impacts Community will hold its eighth annual EPIC Glow 5K at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Register m]by mail at 2210 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or at epicprevention.org/glow.

All funds raised will support EPIC's work with local youth.

New Year's Eve parties

Lee H. Martial Arts School

A new Year's eve party benefitting Lee H. Park Martial Arts will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at The Front Pork located at 1408 Main Street in Scott City.

There will be a taco bar for dinner, drink specials, music and entertainment. You must be 18 years or older to attend.

You can buy tickets online atsimpletix.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-front-porch-tickets-96659 or call Leslie at (573) 200-6551, Kim at (573) 979-3010 or Imagine That Event -- Dwana Leible at (573) 837-8972,