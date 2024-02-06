FYI 12-26-21

Early Prevention Impacts Community will hold its eighth annual EPIC Glow 5K at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Register m]by mail at 2210 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or at epicprevention.org/glow.
All funds raised will support EPIC's work with local youth.
A new Year's eve party benefitting Lee H. Park Martial Arts will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 at The Front Pork located at 1408 Main Street in Scott City.
There will be a taco bar for dinner, drink specials, music and entertainment. You must be 18 years or older to attend.
You can buy tickets online atsimpletix.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-front-porch-tickets-96659 or call Leslie at (573) 200-6551, Kim at (573) 979-3010 or Imagine That Event -- Dwana Leible at (573) 837-8972,
Bishop Timon Knights of Columbus will hold a New Year's Eve part from 7 p.m. ot midnight on Dec. 31. Music will be provided by Matrix Sound System, paired with music videos and lighting. The meal will of chicken breast/lasagna, potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and desserts and snacks will be served at 7:30 p.m.
There will be party favors and a champagne toast a midnight. Non alcoholic soda, tea and lemonade will be available. An open bar with domestic beer in cans and bottles, wine and basic cocktails will be available. Premium liuor is not included but may be purchased.
Make a reservation by call or text to Michelle Propst at (573) 579-7357 or mpropst65@gmail.com or Karen Christensen at (573) 382-1704 or forkarenc@netscape.net. Reservations will be accepted through Dec. 27.
A New Year's Eve party will be held from 7 pm. to midnight. The meal will be served at 7 p.m. and the Mike tuschhoff Band will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Century Casino will hold a New Year's Eve party from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31. There will be drawings for prizes, rewards, specials and free live entertainment. GenX will play in the Red Star Grill from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 will hold a New Year's Eve Celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. There will be hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. The Keith Morrison Band will play your favorite tunes. For more information, visit vfwpost3838.org or call (573) 334-4438.
