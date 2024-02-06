FYI 12-25-22

Mobile blood drives to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will host a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Southeast Cancer Center. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. Visit rcblood.org/appt to register to give.

SoutheastHEALTH will host a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in the Harrison Room at Southeast Hospital.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Bollinger County at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Woodland R-IV School District. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Band and Woodland R-IV School District.

New Year's Eve eve ball with waltz lesson planned

Say goodbye to 2022 in style at Cape Ballroom's New Year's Eve Eve Ball from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the American Legion in Cape Girardeau. The evening will begin with a 30-minute lesson in waltz, followed by ballroom dancing to many styles of music, electric slide and cupid shuffle line dances included. Formal attire is encouraged for this dance but not required. Casual attire is also welcome. Participants must arrange their own dance partner for the lesson and dance. Light refreshments will be provided.

Nw Year's Eve dance to be held

VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau will hold a New Year's Eve dance from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Dec. 31. White Lightning will provide the music. The band starts at 8 p.m. There will be a midnight champagne toast, heavy appetizers and party favors. All proceeds will go to veterans relief. For more information, call (573) 579-3483.