December 24, 2022

FYI 12-25-22

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Magical frost escape room will be open by appointment Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30. Whisk your crew away to a world of magical characters as they endeavor to aid the forest Wisp in time for the Winter Faire. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/winter-escape-room/all
  • Let's talk graphic novels: Cozy graphics will be held form 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, via Facebook Live. Join library personnel for this month's featured titles.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Book club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Scott City branch. Contact the library for details at (573) 264-2413.
  • Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Teens can get together for a fun and festive time.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Hunter education skills session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. This skills session will satisfy part two of Missouri Hunter Education requirements. To obtain hunter education certification, you must also complete Part one (online, self-study or classroom session) and bring along your skills session qualifier certificate or a student manual with the review questions completed. Students 15 years old and younger must also bring a copy of their birth certificate or other proof of age. The final exam will be administered at the end of the skills session. Please arrive 15 minutes before the beginning of the class to complete registration. Late arrivals will not be admitted so please arrive early. In the event of a cancellation, you will be contacted by email and/or phone. Students who are 16 years old and older and have completed the all-online hunter education course are certified and do not need to attend an in-person skills session. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
  • Shoot or don't shoot with a hunting simulator will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. You have passed hunter education so put your skills to the test using a hunting simulator. Participants will be presented with an onscreen hunting scenario and then decide if the shoot is ethical. Participants will use a firearm provided with the program to test them on shot placement. This program is a great learning experience and a lot of fun. Participants must have a hunter education student certification.
  • Creature feature: Snowy owl will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Every four years or so these winter visitors make their way down to Missouri and it is always a treat to see one. Learn all about the behaviors and habits of these beautiful owls. Get an up-close look at the amazing features these owls have that help them to hunt in frigid temperatures by studying our taxidermy mount. You will not be viewing a live snowy owl. Please make sure that you MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.
  • Making venison deer jerky will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Come and learn how to make delicious venison jerky with the deer you harvested this season.
  • Making deer sausage: Grinding and processing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Do you have the deer but what do you do with it? Come and learn how easy it is to process your venison and make your own deer sausage.
  • Canning venison will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Are you running out of freezer space? Come and learn basic skills to preserve your deer meat by canning venison.
Mobile blood drives to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will host a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Southeast Cancer Center. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. Visit rcblood.org/appt to register to give.

SoutheastHEALTH will host a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in the Harrison Room at Southeast Hospital.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Bollinger County at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Woodland R-IV School District. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Band and Woodland R-IV School District.

New Year's Eve eve ball with waltz lesson planned

Say goodbye to 2022 in style at Cape Ballroom's New Year's Eve Eve Ball from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the American Legion in Cape Girardeau. The evening will begin with a 30-minute lesson in waltz, followed by ballroom dancing to many styles of music, electric slide and cupid shuffle line dances included. Formal attire is encouraged for this dance but not required. Casual attire is also welcome. Participants must arrange their own dance partner for the lesson and dance. Light refreshments will be provided.

Nw Year's Eve dance to be held

VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau will hold a New Year's Eve dance from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Dec. 31. White Lightning will provide the music. The band starts at 8 p.m. There will be a midnight champagne toast, heavy appetizers and party favors. All proceeds will go to veterans relief. For more information, call (573) 579-3483.

Community
