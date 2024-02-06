FYI 12/23/17

Midnight Mass at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

Christmas midnight Mass with a music program will begin at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the sanctuary, 1805 W. Saint Joseph St. in Perryville, Missouri. It is the only Christmas Mass at the Shrine. More information at amm.org.

Christmas Eve at Jackson First Baptist

Jackson First Baptist, 212 S. High Street in Jackson, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Sunday. Special musical guest will be Judah Akers, lead singer of the band Judah and the Lion. Everyone is invited.