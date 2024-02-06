All sections
December 23, 2017

FYI 12/23/17

Midnight Mass at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

Christmas midnight Mass with a music program will begin at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the sanctuary, 1805 W. Saint Joseph St. in Perryville, Missouri. It is the only Christmas Mass at the Shrine. More information at amm.org.

Christmas Eve at Jackson First Baptist

Jackson First Baptist, 212 S. High Street in Jackson, will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Sunday. Special musical guest will be Judah Akers, lead singer of the band Judah and the Lion. Everyone is invited.

Free Christmas Dinner at Stooges

Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, will provide a free meal for anyone needing a dinner or who doesn't want to be alone on Christmas Day. Seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., with the latter time slot for families with children since Santa Claus will be there. Reservations required. Call (573) 204-7187.

Fifth annual Stooges Christmas Program

This program is open to any performers, and will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at Stooges Restaurant, 507 W. Main St. in Jackson. For reservations, call (573) 204-7187.

