FYI 12-2-18

Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages.
7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec 9, at St. Joseph Parish, 138 St. Joseph Lane, Perryville.
Adults: $8.00; Children (ages 5-12): $4.00; Under 5: Free.
Handicapped accessible at the back entrance.
Carry-outs available.
Don't forget to visit the Country Store, Museum & Shrine.
Directions: I-55 to Biehle Exit 123, South on Hwy B -- 1 mile -- left on Hwy F -- 5 miles to the church on the left.