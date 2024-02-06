All sections
December 1, 2018
FYI 12-2-18
Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages. 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec 9, at St. Joseph Parish, 138 St. Joseph Lane, Perryville. Adults: $8.00; Children (ages 5-12): $4.00; Under 5: Free...

St. Joseph Parish Breakfast & Bake Sale

Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages.

7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec 9, at St. Joseph Parish, 138 St. Joseph Lane, Perryville.

Adults: $8.00; Children (ages 5-12): $4.00; Under 5: Free.

Handicapped accessible at the back entrance.

Carry-outs available.

Don't forget to visit the Country Store, Museum & Shrine.

Directions: I-55 to Biehle Exit 123, South on Hwy B -- 1 mile -- left on Hwy F -- 5 miles to the church on the left.

