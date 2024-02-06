All sections
December 2, 2017
FYI 12-2-17
The beginning of the Advent season will be celebrated at the 9 a.m. service Sunday at 521 Caruthers in Cape Girardeau. The familiar Christian advent symbols will be present by children and adults. Everyone is welcome to attend this meaningful and beautiful service...

Beginning of Advent Season Service

The beginning of the Advent season will be celebrated at the 9 a.m. service Sunday at 521 Caruthers in Cape Girardeau. The familiar Christian advent symbols will be present by children and adults. Everyone is welcome to attend this meaningful and beautiful service.

Christmas celebration at Hanover Church

Celebrate Christian Christmas traditions from around the world at historic Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2949 N. Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Multilingual carols and hymns will be sung. Call (573) 335-8583 for more information.

Oliver House Museum Christmas tour

The Oliver House has been decorated for Christmas. Please stop by to tour this historic home from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson.

13th Annual Christmas Tree Exhibit

Join in the 13th Annual Christmas Tree Exhibit with more than 50 themed trees, German and American Christmas Collections, including Nativity Scenes and a wonderful Santa Extravaganza exhibit at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church Street in Altenburg. Open every day (except Christmas Day and New Year's Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, buses are welcome. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 14-15 for the Country Church Tour. More information at www.lutheranmuseum.com.

Christmas In Story & Song in Chaffee

Join with friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of stories from Christmases past and both Christian and secular Christmas songs presented by Classy Chassy Country "Becki and Leroy" at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Third St. in Chaffee. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Chili and refreshments in the church basement following program.

Country Christmas Home Tour

St. John Catholic Church in Leopold will host its Second Annual Country Christmas Home Tour featuring five homes from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. After the tour, stop by the church for Christmas organ music and then to the school cafeteria for soup and cookies. Tickets are now on sale at Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill, Missouri, Beussink Family Dentistry and Leopold Store. For more information call Geri at (573) 208-6445.

Sign-ups: Cape Men's Basketball League

Men's basketball league sign-ups at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Competitive and recreational divisions. Team registration $350 per team. Ages 17 and up. Download registration form at www.cityofcape.org/basketball. Register by Dec. 6.

Community
