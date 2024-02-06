FYI 12-19-21

Curly's Kitchen, with help from Ron Cook and Friends, will provide a free Christmas Day meal for anyone needing a hot meal or for anyone along or just doesn't want to cook on Christmas Day. There will be two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Santa Claus will be at the 1 p.m. seating. Reservations are required and you can make your reservation by calling (573) 204-3475 starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 18. Call (573) 204-3475 to make your reservation. Please do not call the Elks Lodge as they do not have any information about the meal. Donations will be accepted.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a shoot or don't shoot hunting simulator course from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Taking a shot is a split second decision that has very complex outcomes. Learn about what it takes to be a disciplined, ethical, law abiding and safe hunter. In this course, participants will use a hunting simulator and test their decision making skills while be guided by a skilled Hunter Education Instructor. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
A virtual storytime: As snow blankets the forest will be read from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.
A young fox is worried about the coming winter. All the animals in the forest seem to have a different plan for surviving the cold. None of them seem quite right for the fox until another fox has a brilliant suggestions. The next story is about a family ski trip through the forest. They learn all about who lives over and under the snow. After the book there is time for questions about winter and how animals survive.
Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau will hold kids zumba classes during the Christmas break from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and 29.
Join Discovery Playhouse personnel for two weeks of a winter dance special with a energetic, upbeat, musical movement class perfect for all ages! It will be held at the theatre stage.
In this special kids class children will do simple choreography to some of your kids favorite songs as well as authentic Latin-inspired hits created by Zumba. All ages can participate, but those between 2 years old and 10 years old will enjoy it the most (plus parents of all ages!) Children should wear comfortable, good-fitting tennis shoes and expect to laugh and sweat! Bring water and a towel if needed.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual class on woodpeckers from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Woodpeckers are at their most visible during the winter months. Their drumming, chattering and flapping are the soundtrack of the winter forest. Join us for a beginner's guide to each woodpecker species that calls Missouri home. Learn how to identify them by sight and sound, their interesting life histories, and ways that you might be able to attract them to your property though habitat improvements and feeders. This program is open to all ages but is most appropriate for ages 10+ Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
