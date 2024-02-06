FYI 12-19-21

Free Christmas Day dinner planned

Curly's Kitchen, with help from Ron Cook and Friends, will provide a free Christmas Day meal for anyone needing a hot meal or for anyone along or just doesn't want to cook on Christmas Day. There will be two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Santa Claus will be at the 1 p.m. seating. Reservations are required and you can make your reservation by calling (573) 204-3475 starting at 8 a.m. Dec. 18. Call (573) 204-3475 to make your reservation. Please do not call the Elks Lodge as they do not have any information about the meal. Donations will be accepted.

Hunting simulator course to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a shoot or don't shoot hunting simulator course from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Taking a shot is a split second decision that has very complex outcomes. Learn about what it takes to be a disciplined, ethical, law abiding and safe hunter. In this course, participants will use a hunting simulator and test their decision making skills while be guided by a skilled Hunter Education Instructor. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Virtual storytime is planned

A virtual storytime: As snow blankets the forest will be read from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

A young fox is worried about the coming winter. All the animals in the forest seem to have a different plan for surviving the cold. None of them seem quite right for the fox until another fox has a brilliant suggestions. The next story is about a family ski trip through the forest. They learn all about who lives over and under the snow. After the book there is time for questions about winter and how animals survive.

Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.