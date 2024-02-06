FYI 12-16-18

The Salvation Army will hold Meals with Friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
Monday: breakfast casserole, grits, biscuits and gravy
Tuesday: chicken stir fry, egg rolls
Wednesday: tuna casserole, peas
Thursday: chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes
Friday: leftovers
