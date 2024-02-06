FYI 12-15-19

Christmas concert at St. Andrew

"Something Wonderful" annual Christmas concert will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. You are invited to sing along and enjoy Christmas carols old and new presented by the church's choirs and praise band. A cookie reception will follow.

Christmas musical to be presented

"The Light of Christmas," an exciting musical event celebrating God's gift to all, will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Centenary United Methdodist Church.

Witht he combined choirs of Centenary UMC and Westminster Presbyterian Church, the musical will also feature an instrumental ensemble, children's chorus and soloists, Casie Janet Mills, Gary Gilhaus, Trudy Lee, Eric Scott and Stephen Schott, all under the direction of Mike Dumey.

Christmas in story and song to be held

Christmas In Story And Song will be presented by Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy) with special guest, Dave Barberis, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri. Join with friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of stories from Christmases past and both Christian and secular Christmas songs. Everyone is welcome. Followed by chili and refreshments in the church basement.

Gospel Sing by Bowen Family

Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois, will host a gospel singing featuring the Bowen Family of Nashville, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.

Learn about Safe Families ministry

Join Safe Families for Children at 6 p.m. Monday at Lynwood Baptist Church to learn about the Safe Families ministry. Come find out how you, your family, and your Church can serve within the ministry.

Food and drinks will be provided.