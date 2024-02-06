FYI 12-15-19

"Something Wonderful" annual Christmas concert will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. You are invited to sing along and enjoy Christmas carols old and new presented by the church's choirs and praise band. A cookie reception will follow.
"The Light of Christmas," an exciting musical event celebrating God's gift to all, will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Centenary United Methdodist Church.
Witht he combined choirs of Centenary UMC and Westminster Presbyterian Church, the musical will also feature an instrumental ensemble, children's chorus and soloists, Casie Janet Mills, Gary Gilhaus, Trudy Lee, Eric Scott and Stephen Schott, all under the direction of Mike Dumey.
Christmas In Story And Song will be presented by Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy) with special guest, Dave Barberis, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri. Join with friends and neighbors to enjoy an evening of stories from Christmases past and both Christian and secular Christmas songs. Everyone is welcome. Followed by chili and refreshments in the church basement.
Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois, will host a gospel singing featuring the Bowen Family of Nashville, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Join Safe Families for Children at 6 p.m. Monday at Lynwood Baptist Church to learn about the Safe Families ministry. Come find out how you, your family, and your Church can serve within the ministry.
Food and drinks will be provided.
For more information, contact Laura Findlay and lfindlay@safefamilies.net or (573) 429-0230
Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along our trail from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The path will be lit for you and hot, winter beverages will be provided for your enjoyment. After your walk, stop inside the nature center to warm up and view our exhibits. Our trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. Youth and adult groups welcome. Event is free.
A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and help us find them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. When you arrive at the Shawnee Park Center you'll get to decorate a bag for collecting candy canes. After we collect candy canes, we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. You'll even get to make a Christmas list for Santa telling him everything you would like for Christmas!
The cost is $5 per child pre-registered, or $8 day of. Parents are not charged admission for this event, but must accompany children. Register in advance online at www.cityofcape.org/candycanehunt. For ages 2 and over.
Harvest Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to its annual Christmas play, "From the Cradle to the Cross." 7 to 8 p.m. Friday and 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22, at Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. This event is free to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your family for one or both evenings to celebrate what the season is all about.
Dig out your ugly holiday sweater for this 5K. Race starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 21. It's the one day a year when the uglier you dress, the better you look. After you walk or run, you can warm up with a hot chocolate and enjoy the after-party by taking advantage of our photo booth and participate in the Best Ugly Sweater contest! Take a much-deserved break from the shopping frenzy, and celebrate your sweater filled day. Registration is 8:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Enjoy Christmas music presented by the Grace Notes Handbell Choir 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Grace United Methodist Church. All are welcome to this free concert.