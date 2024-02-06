FYI 12-13-20

Wildlife winter survival virtual program to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual program about wildlife winter survival from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12.

Winter can be a tough time of year for wild animals. The cold wind blows and food is scarce. Luckily, they have some special tricks for surviving the season. Tune into this virtual program and discover how wild animals survive winter. This program is designed for ages 3 to 6 years old but all ages are welcome.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Battle of the Bulge will be discussed

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural history will have a talk about the World War II Battle of the Bulge at 1 p.m., Dec. 12. E. Richard Lipsinsky, amateur historian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Dec. 16 marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the battle. How decisions were made before and during the battle as well as events that shaped its final outcome will be explained.

Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating arrangements. You may contact the museum at (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net or visit our website bcmnh.org/support-us/ to register and save your seat for this event.

Regular admission to the museum will apply.

KHS Prom fundraiser planned

Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, will have a fundraiser at Panda Express in Cape Girardeau.

Panda Express will donate 20% of your order to Kelly High School if you show them the flyer by going to community.pandaexpress.com/fundraiser/events/promotions/83b2b3cc-3ca7-4bff-e477-7c97ba998c04/en/landing.

If you order online, enter 316790 in the promo code box during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com. Orders must be placed on the day of the event.