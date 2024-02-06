FYI 12-13-20

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual program about wildlife winter survival from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12.
Winter can be a tough time of year for wild animals. The cold wind blows and food is scarce. Luckily, they have some special tricks for surviving the season. Tune into this virtual program and discover how wild animals survive winter. This program is designed for ages 3 to 6 years old but all ages are welcome.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Bollinger County Museum of Natural history will have a talk about the World War II Battle of the Bulge at 1 p.m., Dec. 12. E. Richard Lipsinsky, amateur historian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Dec. 16 marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the battle. How decisions were made before and during the battle as well as events that shaped its final outcome will be explained.
Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating arrangements. You may contact the museum at (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net or visit our website bcmnh.org/support-us/ to register and save your seat for this event.
Regular admission to the museum will apply.
Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, will have a fundraiser at Panda Express in Cape Girardeau.
Panda Express will donate 20% of your order to Kelly High School if you show them the flyer by going to community.pandaexpress.com/fundraiser/events/promotions/83b2b3cc-3ca7-4bff-e477-7c97ba998c04/en/landing.
If you order online, enter 316790 in the promo code box during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com. Orders must be placed on the day of the event.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Following the guidance of the federal government as well as the county health department, only carry-outs will be served.
For more information, contact Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall at (573) 243-5464.
Harvest Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson will hold a Christmas play, "From the Cradle to the Cross -- Christmas Play" 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m., Dec. 20. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.
The church is located at 611 Blanche St. in Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a holiday crafts class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Get the family out of the house and stop by to have some holiday, family fun. Celebrate the beauty of the outdoors by making some nature-inspired crafts using natural items. We'll bring the supplies, you bring the enthusiasm.
For more information go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual class, cooking holiday game, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
You've had a successful hunt. Now what? Often, we go to the same old recipes for our harvest why not learn something new? This virtual program will provide you several recipes to try for the holidays using your wild game. All recipes will be provided so you can impress your friends and family around the celebration table this year.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218
