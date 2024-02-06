FYI 12-11-22

Riverside Regional Library events

A cookie swap will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Scott City branch. Swap cookies and try new ones and get more variety for your family.

Story time and visit with Santa will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 16 at the Jackson branch. You'll have a festive good time with a Christmas story time and craft. Then spend some time with Santa Claus.

Christ Country Church tour planned

The 17th season of Christmas Country Church Tour will be held from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16. There will be 33 participating locations in Perry County, Cape Girardeau County, Ste. Genevieve County and Bollinger County. Each church is draped in holiday decorations reflecting their traditions and culture from Roman Catholic English, Scotch-Irish Presbyterian, German Lutherans and more. Also, a Christmas tree display of more than 50 trees at Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum at a drive-through live Nativity depicting the birth of Christ at Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri. Participating churches include; Hill of Peace Lutheran Church in Friedenberg, Missouri; Zion Lutheran Church in Longtown, Missouri; Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri; St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri; Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim; First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge; Apple Creek Presbyterian Church in Pocahontas; St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas; Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas; Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri; Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, Missouri; Brazeau Presbyterian Church in Brazeau, Missouri; Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar, Missouri; Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown, Missouri; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near Crosstown; Crossroads United Methodist Church in Sedgewickville, Missouri; Whitewater Presbyterian Church near Sedgewickville; Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown; St. James Catholic Church near Crosstown; Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson; St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Missouri; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland, Missouri; Immaculate Concept Church in St. Mary, Missouri; Kaskaskia Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois; Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri; Christ of Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, Missouri; New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy; and Caney Ford Baptist Church in Oak Ridge; Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri; Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Wells; Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sereno, Missouri; Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills; and Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church in Sedgewickville.

Candlelight vigil to be held

This year marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau to remember the victims as well as all victims and survivors of gun violence. Attendees will come together in song and prayer to remember the victim and their families and pledge to #EndGunViolence. All are welcome. The vigil is sponsored by SEMO Moms Demand Action and Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please.

New series of concerts to begin

The Listening Room is a new series of concerts being held at the Jackson Civic Center. The first concert will feature Ivas John, Mark Rees and Alan Branson in the round. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

The SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. What was the mysterious star that guided the magi to the young Christ in Bethlehem? Was it a supernova, a comet, a rare conjunction of the plantes Venus and Jupiter? Or was it something else? How was this star able to move in such a way to identify the location of Jesus? Join astrophysicist Dr. Jason Lisle as you explore what the Bible says about this amazing event.

Scott County churches to host tours

The Sikeston, Missouri, Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the Christmas Church Tour of Scott County from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. This is a self-guided open-house style tour of area churches decorated for the holiday season. Each church on the tour will have greeter, music and some will have refreshments and treats. The tour will also feature a live nativity at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, and greeters will be dressed in period dress at the 1848 Log Church located behind St. Lawrence Church. Churches that are participating are Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sikeston; Tanner St. Church of God in Sikeston; First Christian Church in Sikeston; Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sikeston; Open Door Fellowship in Sikeston; Trinity United Methodist Church in Oran, Missouri; St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri; Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City; St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri; and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg. For more information, go to sikeston.net/events or visitsikestonmo on Facebook.

Christmas movie trivia night to be held

Bollinger County Cancer Connection will host the Second Annual Christmas Movie Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at New Bethel Community Church gym in Marble Hill, Missouri. Trivia will begin about 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available and snacks are welcome. For more information, go to facebook.com/bococancerconnection

Kids' business and craft fair planned

The 2022 Kid's Business and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The business fair will allow local youth to create and gain exposure for their businesses and is open for children ages 5 years old to 18 years old. It is being held to encourage and grow entrepreneurial skills.

Free Christmas dinner to be held

A free Christmas dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Burfordville Baptist Church in Burfordville. Bring the family and feel the love as we celebrate the real meaning of Christmas --Jesus.

Christmas parade planned

A Christmas parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in Marble Hill, Missouri. Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead the parade and hand gifts to children along the parade route, which starts at Marble Hill Baptist Church. The parade follows the same route as the Bollinger County Fall Festival. Registration to participate in the parade is not required but is requested. To register online go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZeo-j0U3bCzUrBDsdftJexlc-uLdNIPYKyutwkmQjmv2hOg/viewform or call (573) 208-5426 or (573) 382-1570.