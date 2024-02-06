All sections
FeaturesDecember 10, 2022

FYI 12-11-22

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Joseph Church Hall in Apple Creek. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages. It is sponsored by the church's men's club...

Breakfast and bake sale planned

A breakfast and bake sale will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Joseph Church Hall in Apple Creek. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages. It is sponsored by the church's men's club.

Bluegrass group will play

The bluegrass group, Lindley Creek from Buffalo, Missouri, will play at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 11 at First Christian Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

Dine in to donate to be held

The Brain Injury & Stroke Support Group will be the recipient to the Dine in to Donate event at Texas Roadhouse. 10% of your dine-in, carry-out bill excluding alcohol will be donated to the group Sunday, Dec. 11. The restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The donation will help with expenses the group has for picnics, bonfires and Christmas parties. Just mention the group and the wait staff will take care of the rest.

Oliver House Museum tours planned

Celebrate the holiday bu taking one of the Christmas tours at Oliver House Museum in Jackson. The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18.

Classy Chassy Country to perform

Classy Chassy Country will give a musical presentation at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Reagan's Chapel United Methodist Church near Marble Hill, Missouri. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall after the performance. For more information, call Sandy at (573) 518-4363.

Christmas concert to be held

Notre Dame Regional High School choir, treble choir and men's choir will perform at the school's annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Old St. Vincent's Church. Choir alumni are invited to join them for the finale.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Sensory craft time will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The library's sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. This month's project is no-sew sock snowmen. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-8all
  • Preschool Picassos: Recycled snowman art will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 12. Participants will create snowman art out of recycled paper and other assorted art supplies. Creativity can be messy so please dress for the mess. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/preschool-picassos-3
  • Let's talk tween books: Books for foodies will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Join Ms. Sharon via Facebook as she shares 13 books for tweens who like to cook. All of them feature a main character with a love for either cooking or baking, and they're bound to make your mouth water. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/ lets-talk-tween-books-5
  • Teen hot food challenge will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Come warm up from the cold with the library's hot food challenge. See who can handle the heat, and vote to rank the spicy level of each food. Foods will be spicy so please use your own discretion.

Diabetes support group to meet

Southeast Diabetes Center will hold a support group, Diabetes Self-Management Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are welcome. This month's gathering will be a winter celebration.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Homeschool: Missouri Owls will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Investigate the amazing lives of Missouri owls. You will explore the special features that make these feathered flyers excellent night-time hunters. Discover who's in an owl's food chain by dissecting a real owl pellet.
  • Float trip 101 (virtual) will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Missouri is crisscrossed with world class streams. Join nature center personnel for a beginner's guide to planning day floats and overnight trips on some of Missouri's most scenic waterways. This program will include information on selection the right gear, floating laws, safety and rivers near you. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents
  • Nature Center game night will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Join the board game club for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world class fish, forests and wildlife. After the intro ... let the games begin. There will be games available for all experience levels, though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to. These games are most appropriate for those 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snack and non-alcoholic beverages as well as nature-themed board games to share from your collection.
  • Conservation families: Holiday nature crafts will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Drop by the nature center to make your own crafty creation this holiday season. The nature center will provide an array of natural materials, other craft supplies and a little inspiration. The rest is up to you. Bring the whole family. There will be crafts for all ages.
  • "A year in color" celebration will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. This year the nature center has celebrated the amazing colors that make nature in Missouri so wonderful. Join nature center personnel for an afternoon of colorful fun, games and learning in vivid technicolor. There will be a family program about color in nature and the drawing for the "A Year in Color" bead contest. If you have completed bead sets, please get your entries before this event.
Riverside Regional Library events

  • A cookie swap will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Scott City branch. Swap cookies and try new ones and get more variety for your family.
  • Story time and visit with Santa will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 16 at the Jackson branch. You'll have a festive good time with a Christmas story time and craft. Then spend some time with Santa Claus.

Christ Country Church tour planned

The 17th season of Christmas Country Church Tour will be held from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16. There will be 33 participating locations in Perry County, Cape Girardeau County, Ste. Genevieve County and Bollinger County. Each church is draped in holiday decorations reflecting their traditions and culture from Roman Catholic English, Scotch-Irish Presbyterian, German Lutherans and more. Also, a Christmas tree display of more than 50 trees at Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum at a drive-through live Nativity depicting the birth of Christ at Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri. Participating churches include; Hill of Peace Lutheran Church in Friedenberg, Missouri; Zion Lutheran Church in Longtown, Missouri; Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown, Missouri; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri; St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri; Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim; First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge; Apple Creek Presbyterian Church in Pocahontas; St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas; Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas; Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri; Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, Missouri; Brazeau Presbyterian Church in Brazeau, Missouri; Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar, Missouri; Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown, Missouri; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near Crosstown; Crossroads United Methodist Church in Sedgewickville, Missouri; Whitewater Presbyterian Church near Sedgewickville; Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown; St. James Catholic Church near Crosstown; Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson; St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Missouri; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland, Missouri; Immaculate Concept Church in St. Mary, Missouri; Kaskaskia Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kaskaskia, Illinois; Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri; Christ of Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, Missouri; New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy; and Caney Ford Baptist Church in Oak Ridge; Saxon Lutheran Memorial in Frohna, Missouri; Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Wells; Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sereno, Missouri; Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills; and Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church in Sedgewickville.

Candlelight vigil to be held

This year marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau to remember the victims as well as all victims and survivors of gun violence. Attendees will come together in song and prayer to remember the victim and their families and pledge to #EndGunViolence. All are welcome. The vigil is sponsored by SEMO Moms Demand Action and Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please.

New series of concerts to begin

The Listening Room is a new series of concerts being held at the Jackson Civic Center. The first concert will feature Ivas John, Mark Rees and Alan Branson in the round. It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

The SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. What was the mysterious star that guided the magi to the young Christ in Bethlehem? Was it a supernova, a comet, a rare conjunction of the plantes Venus and Jupiter? Or was it something else? How was this star able to move in such a way to identify the location of Jesus? Join astrophysicist Dr. Jason Lisle as you explore what the Bible says about this amazing event.

Scott County churches to host tours

The Sikeston, Missouri, Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the Christmas Church Tour of Scott County from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. This is a self-guided open-house style tour of area churches decorated for the holiday season. Each church on the tour will have greeter, music and some will have refreshments and treats. The tour will also feature a live nativity at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri, and greeters will be dressed in period dress at the 1848 Log Church located behind St. Lawrence Church. Churches that are participating are Concordia Lutheran Church in Sikeston; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sikeston; Tanner St. Church of God in Sikeston; First Christian Church in Sikeston; Hunter Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sikeston; Open Door Fellowship in Sikeston; Trinity United Methodist Church in Oran, Missouri; St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri; Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City; St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City; St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri; and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg. For more information, go to sikeston.net/events or visitsikestonmo on Facebook.

Christmas movie trivia night to be held

Bollinger County Cancer Connection will host the Second Annual Christmas Movie Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at New Bethel Community Church gym in Marble Hill, Missouri. Trivia will begin about 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available and snacks are welcome. For more information, go to facebook.com/bococancerconnection

Kids' business and craft fair planned

The 2022 Kid's Business and Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The business fair will allow local youth to create and gain exposure for their businesses and is open for children ages 5 years old to 18 years old. It is being held to encourage and grow entrepreneurial skills.

Free Christmas dinner to be held

A free Christmas dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Burfordville Baptist Church in Burfordville. Bring the family and feel the love as we celebrate the real meaning of Christmas --Jesus.

Christmas parade planned

A Christmas parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in Marble Hill, Missouri. Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead the parade and hand gifts to children along the parade route, which starts at Marble Hill Baptist Church. The parade follows the same route as the Bollinger County Fall Festival. Registration to participate in the parade is not required but is requested. To register online go to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZeo-j0U3bCzUrBDsdftJexlc-uLdNIPYKyutwkmQjmv2hOg/viewform or call (573) 208-5426 or (573) 382-1570.

Community
