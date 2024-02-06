FYI 11-8-20

November garage sale to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation November garage sale will be held 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Osage Centre.

Shop for any item imaginable for a $1 admission charge at the Osage Centre garage sale. Sales typically include more than 70 booths. Contact the Osage Centre at (573) 339-6342 for more information.

Children's winter-clothing giveaway planned

First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will give away winter clothing for children at the Reaching All In Need. Clothing will be available for pickup 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church, located at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson.

Stuff-a-truck event to be held

The Knights of Columbus Council 6420 will be holding a stuff-a-truck event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 the KofC hall in Scott City. Donations for the local food pantries will be collected as hunger never takes a holiday. Also, new and unwrapped toys will be collected to help the Marine Corp League with their annual Toys for Tots. Due to Covid 19 the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash had to be cancelled which is Toys for Tots' biggest collection.

Veterans Day planned at Fort D Historic Site

Veterans Day will be celebrated at Fort D. Historic Site 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 7, 8 and 11. Veterans, past and present, will be honored. The newly renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. For the safety of everyone, social distancing and face coverings will be required inside the building.

Virtual hat luncheon to be held

The 7th annual luncheon will be a virtual event at noon Saturday, Nov. 7 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be evangelist Flora Wiggins. Prayer will be given by Phyllis Jackson Missouri WMS Conference president. There will be a theatrical skit written by Ramona Robinson and musical selections. Sign on at us02web.zoom.us or call (312) 626-6799, meeting ID 844-2215-5086 Passcode: 764989. Event is sponsored by the Delia Lane Women's Missionary Society of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. Missionary contributions can be given: electronically through givelify.com.

Spaghetti dinner planned

Knights Of Columbus 6420 in Scott City will hold a spaghetti dinner 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. It will be in the lower level with social distancing applied. Also can be carry-out or curbside pick up by calling (573) 264-3008. Menu will be spaghetti with sauce from Guidos Pizzeria & Tapas in St. Louis until supplies last, meat balls, garlic bread, green beans and salad. River House Winery will be there with wines available for purchase. Due to COVID 19, there won't be wine tasting. The club room bar will be open. If you have questions you may call Brian at (573) 450-4902.

CACF accepting grant applications

The Cape Girardeau Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 Community Grantmaking Program. All applications are due by Nov. 15. A total of $3,100 will be awarded.

The grant is available to 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. Grant applications should address local needs through projects that will enhanse the quality of life in the community.

Eligible not-for-profits can apply online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Search "Cape arre" to learn more and begin the application process. For questions, please contact Judy Cantoni, East Region manager at (573) 803-1248 or jcantonie@cfozarks.org.

Heart Saver CPR certification class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will host this heart saver CPR certification class 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

Learn to make pinecone wreaths

You can learn to make a pinecone wreaths 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Nature provides many beautiful things in the fall. You will use natural resources such as pinecones, nuts and seeds to make a lovely wreath for your door or wall. We will be discussing fall seeds while we are creating and how important they are to the forest. Masks are required and participants will be socially distanced. Each participant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To register or for more information, call (573) 290-5218 or go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.