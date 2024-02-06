FYI 11-8-20

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation November garage sale will be held 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Osage Centre.
Shop for any item imaginable for a $1 admission charge at the Osage Centre garage sale. Sales typically include more than 70 booths. Contact the Osage Centre at (573) 339-6342 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will give away winter clothing for children at the Reaching All In Need. Clothing will be available for pickup 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church, located at 206 East Washington Street in Jackson.
The Knights of Columbus Council 6420 will be holding a stuff-a-truck event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7 the KofC hall in Scott City. Donations for the local food pantries will be collected as hunger never takes a holiday. Also, new and unwrapped toys will be collected to help the Marine Corp League with their annual Toys for Tots. Due to Covid 19 the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash had to be cancelled which is Toys for Tots' biggest collection.
Veterans Day will be celebrated at Fort D. Historic Site 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 7, 8 and 11. Veterans, past and present, will be honored. The newly renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. For the safety of everyone, social distancing and face coverings will be required inside the building.
The 7th annual luncheon will be a virtual event at noon Saturday, Nov. 7 on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be evangelist Flora Wiggins. Prayer will be given by Phyllis Jackson Missouri WMS Conference president. There will be a theatrical skit written by Ramona Robinson and musical selections. Sign on at us02web.zoom.us or call (312) 626-6799, meeting ID 844-2215-5086 Passcode: 764989. Event is sponsored by the Delia Lane Women's Missionary Society of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. Missionary contributions can be given: electronically through givelify.com.
Knights Of Columbus 6420 in Scott City will hold a spaghetti dinner 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. It will be in the lower level with social distancing applied. Also can be carry-out or curbside pick up by calling (573) 264-3008. Menu will be spaghetti with sauce from Guidos Pizzeria & Tapas in St. Louis until supplies last, meat balls, garlic bread, green beans and salad. River House Winery will be there with wines available for purchase. Due to COVID 19, there won't be wine tasting. The club room bar will be open. If you have questions you may call Brian at (573) 450-4902.
The Cape Girardeau Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020 Community Grantmaking Program. All applications are due by Nov. 15. A total of $3,100 will be awarded.
The grant is available to 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities serving Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. Grant applications should address local needs through projects that will enhanse the quality of life in the community.
Eligible not-for-profits can apply online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Search "Cape arre" to learn more and begin the application process. For questions, please contact Judy Cantoni, East Region manager at (573) 803-1248 or jcantonie@cfozarks.org.
HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will host this heart saver CPR certification class 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
You can learn to make a pinecone wreaths 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. Nature provides many beautiful things in the fall. You will use natural resources such as pinecones, nuts and seeds to make a lovely wreath for your door or wall. We will be discussing fall seeds while we are creating and how important they are to the forest. Masks are required and participants will be socially distanced. Each participant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact. To register or for more information, call (573) 290-5218 or go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
A virtual seminar on lung health will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau and will focus on lung health and the new Zephyr Endobronchial Valve for people with severe COPD or emphysema. This is a non-invasive procedure. Panelists are Aravind Pothineni, MD, Pulmonology; Lynne Skaryak, MD, Thoracic Surgery; and Debbie Leoni, MSA, RN, Director of Cardiovascular Outreach. To sign up for this Zoom seminar, call (800) 800-5123 or visit SEhealth.org/lungevent.
American Legion Post 63 in Cape Girardeau will hold its annual ham and bean dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post 63, 2731 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Dine-in menu includes all you-can-eat ham and beans, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. Advanced tickets may be obtained by calling (573) 335-4578. Drive through and carry outs are encouraged. Orders can be placed at (573) 335-0305.
The Knights of Columbus 6420 in Scott City will sell beer bratwurst just in time for the fall deer hunting season. Pick-up time will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday or by arrangement. To order, call Gary, (573) 576-6451. Order deadline is Nov. 10.
Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar: Body fat analysis 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre. Participants will have their body fat analyzed privately and discuss what it means, what to do next and how to use your results to find a workout that would benefit YOU the most. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/wellnessevents. For more information, call (573) 339-6604.
Holiday gift giving generates a lot of trash which ends up in our landfills. There are many ways you can make your gift special and earth friendly. You will learn about eco-friendly gift wrapping 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. You will create reusable and natural decorations that will look wonderful under your tree. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
November is National Native American Heritage Month to recognize the first peoples of this continent and celebrate their culture, heritage, history and contemporary identities. AnNiYvWiYa Chief Paul White Eagle, well-known lecturer, artist and teacher, will speak about the history of various Native American tribes at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Children will enjoy a Native American scavenger hunt from noon to 4 p.m. All children who visit the museum will received a free Native American activity kit before they leave the museum. Face coverings will be required with limited seating to allow for physical distance seating.
You may contact the museum at (573) 238-1174, email bcmnh@sbcglobal.com or visit bcmnh.org/support-us/ to register and save your seat for this event. Seats will fill up fast and those who register will be given preference for seating. People who do not register will be seated as space allows.
Eisleben Lutheran Church is having its annual Homemade Christmas event on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Eisleben Lutheran Church 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City.
Due to COVID, Homemade Christmas will be a little different this year. There will not be all of the craft items as in past years.
Curbside service will be offered for soups (sold by the quart only). There also will be bakery tables outside. Bakery items will include: Sweetheart coffee cake, cinnamon rolls (sold by the half dozen) and fresh baked bread
Please enter the church property from the 4th Street side and exit via Maple Street. You may park and come to the bakery tables (outside) or drive up to the pick up table.
Mississippi Valley Thera peutic Horsemanship will hold mouse races at 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Join them for A Night at the Mouse Races. Try your luck at seven LIVE mouse races, chuck-o-luck, mouse roulette and silent auction! Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and races begin at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will help expand and grow our program for the benefit of our riders.
For more information, go to ridemvth.org or call (573) 579-7703.