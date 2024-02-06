FYI 11-6-22

Fall dinner and country store planned

A fall dinner and country store will be held form 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, Missouri. The menu includes turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, slaw, buttered potatoes, green beans, drink and homemade desserts. Serving buffet style and carry-outs available.

Fall dinner to be held

St. Joseph's Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will host a fall dinner with buffet-style dining and carry-outs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The includes pork sausage, backbone and sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings, all the trimmings and homemade pie. There will also be a cash and quilt raffle and a country store.

Sausage supper planned

Hanover Lutheran Church men's club will hold its annual whole-hog sausage supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the church activity center. The meal includes sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce and dessert. Dine in or carry out available.

Support group to meet

The Brain Injury & Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting agenda is a slide presentation on Alzheimer's disease presented by Marilyn R. Schott. November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Along with the meeting, all members are asked to bring a non-perishable item to be collected in a basket for a family in need for the holidays. This support group is for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, email tristate.group@yahoo.com or call Schott at (573) 275-7552.

Special GriefShare s eminar to be held

A special GriefShare seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. This seminar is for anyone who has lost a loved one recently or several years ago. Help and hope are offered as you navigate the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. This community event welcomes all who have lost a spouse, child, parent, sibling or other dear loved one. For more information contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Conservation Nature Center events

Antler jewelry will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Create a unique wearable work of art while using deer shed to make a set of dangle earrings, post earrings or a necklace pendant. Join nature center personnel as you examine deer antlers and shed hunting as you craft your jewelry. This will be a hands-on class during which participants will make their own jewelry. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

Homeschool: GPS treasure hunt will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Geocaching is an outdoor "treasure' hunt using GPS units. You will learn basic GPS use, learn about geocaching and then hit the trails to find some "treasure.: GPS units will be provided.

Spaghetti day to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual spaghetti day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Arena Building. The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra. Proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the department's facilities and programs.

Veteran's Day breakfast and assembly planned

St. Mary Cathedral School will hold a Veteran's Day breakfast and assembly to honor veterans and their sacrifice on Thursday, Nov. 10. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and the assembly will begin at 8:15 a.m. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved and be honored at the program. Please wear or bring your uniform is possible.

Health and wellness seminar to be held

A health and wellness seminar: Healthy holiday cooking demo will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Osage Centre. The holidays are just around the corner. Come to the cooking demo as we turn some of our favorite dishes into a guilt-free delicious meal for your loved ones. Must pre-register at cityofcape.org/wellness.