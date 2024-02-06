FYI 11-6-22

A fall dinner and country store will be held form 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, Missouri. The menu includes turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, slaw, buttered potatoes, green beans, drink and homemade desserts. Serving buffet style and carry-outs available.
St. Joseph's Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will host a fall dinner with buffet-style dining and carry-outs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The includes pork sausage, backbone and sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings, all the trimmings and homemade pie. There will also be a cash and quilt raffle and a country store.
Hanover Lutheran Church men's club will hold its annual whole-hog sausage supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the church activity center. The meal includes sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, bread, applesauce and dessert. Dine in or carry out available.
The Brain Injury & Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting agenda is a slide presentation on Alzheimer's disease presented by Marilyn R. Schott. November is National Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Along with the meeting, all members are asked to bring a non-perishable item to be collected in a basket for a family in need for the holidays. This support group is for survivors of brain injury or stroke, their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, email tristate.group@yahoo.com or call Schott at (573) 275-7552.
A special GriefShare seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. This seminar is for anyone who has lost a loved one recently or several years ago. Help and hope are offered as you navigate the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. This community event welcomes all who have lost a spouse, child, parent, sibling or other dear loved one. For more information contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual spaghetti day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Arena Building. The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra. Proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the department's facilities and programs.
St. Mary Cathedral School will hold a Veteran's Day breakfast and assembly to honor veterans and their sacrifice on Thursday, Nov. 10. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and the assembly will begin at 8:15 a.m. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved and be honored at the program. Please wear or bring your uniform is possible.
A health and wellness seminar: Healthy holiday cooking demo will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Osage Centre. The holidays are just around the corner. Come to the cooking demo as we turn some of our favorite dishes into a guilt-free delicious meal for your loved ones. Must pre-register at cityofcape.org/wellness.
Saxony Hills Brewery in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold give-back Thursday, Nov. 10, fund raiser for Riverside Regional Library in Altenburg. 10% of the evening's proceeds will go to the Friends of the Library, an organization which supports the Altenburg branch through the purchase of books, books on CD and program materials.
The Alzheimer's Association will host a virtual education program at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The purpose of this program is to help families better navigate and enjoy the holiday season. For families living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, the holidays can be bittersweet and challenging. Festivities can agitate or confuse individuals with disease. To register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit alz.org/greatermojoy
Jeff Pind's Military Veterans Memorial Museum will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau.
Join local Turner Brigade volunteers as they honor our service veterans past and present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12. Local reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman will share how to find your Civil War military ancestor on Friday. On Saturday, the ladies will share stories of women in the Civil War along with some tea and cookies. The stone building known as the blockhouse, with its interior displays, will be open for visitors.
Centenary United Methodist Church will hold a trivia night Friday, Nov. 11 in the church's family life center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. Bring your own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. All proceeds go to outreach programs in the community. Register at centenarynow.org/events or call the church office at (573) 334-2869.
Cape Martial Arts will hold a parents night out from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. There will be disco dancing, glow-face paint, drinks, snacks and pizza, full supervision by an experienced teacher and more. For children 6 years old to 14 years old. Pre-registration is required. Go to sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_BYG&c=&ocu= or call (573) 381-0111.
Cape Ballroom Dancing will hold a 1940's USO dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the American Legion in Cape Girardeau. Step back in time and learn dance moves from the 1940's. A 30-minute lesson in East Coast Swing will be taught. 1940's-style attire is encouraged but not required.
A craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Delta Community Center. For more information or to set up, call (573) 318-0414 and ask for Susan.
