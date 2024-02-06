FYI 11-5-17

Hanover Lutheran to host sausage supper

The Hanover Lutheran Men's Club will hold its fall sausage supper at 3:30 p.m. today at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road. The meal includes hog sausage, potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free to children 5 and younger.

St. Lawrence to hold turkey dinner

St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1017 Highway A in Benton, Missouri, will hold its fall dinner 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The menu will include, turkey, dressing, sides, drink and homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free to children 5 and younger. The event will be held in the Parish Center.

Spaghetti Day dinner set at Arena Building

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation Spaghetti Day dinner will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive. In addition to spaghetti, mastaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert also will be served. Cost is $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free to children 4 and younger.

Registration for youth basketball leagues

Registration is being held for the Cape Girardeau boys and girls youth basketball leagues until Nov. 17. The league is for youth in first to eighth grade. Cost is $400 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or go online to cityofcape.org/basketball.

Jackson Kiwanis to host 5K Run Walk

The Jackson Kiwanis Club will hold its eighth annual 5K Run Walk, "It's All About Kids," at 9 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Elementary School, 1402 Orchard Drive in Jackson. Proceeds from the race will go to children's projects in the community. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and younger. For more information, contact Roger Jespersen at (573) 803 -0757 or rogerk16@gmail.com.