FYI 11-5-17

The Hanover Lutheran Men's Club will hold its fall sausage supper at 3:30 p.m. today at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road. The meal includes hog sausage, potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, bread, applesauce, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free to children 5 and younger.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1017 Highway A in Benton, Missouri, will hold its fall dinner 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. The menu will include, turkey, dressing, sides, drink and homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free to children 5 and younger. The event will be held in the Parish Center.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation Spaghetti Day dinner will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive. In addition to spaghetti, mastaccoli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert also will be served. Cost is $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for children 5 to 12, and free to children 4 and younger.
Registration is being held for the Cape Girardeau boys and girls youth basketball leagues until Nov. 17. The league is for youth in first to eighth grade. Cost is $400 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or go online to cityofcape.org/basketball.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club will hold its eighth annual 5K Run Walk, "It's All About Kids," at 9 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Elementary School, 1402 Orchard Drive in Jackson. Proceeds from the race will go to children's projects in the community. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and younger. For more information, contact Roger Jespersen at (573) 803 -0757 or rogerk16@gmail.com.
The St. Augustine Booster Club will host a chili-and-chicken-noodle-soup dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the school gym, 211 S. Highway 61 in Kelso, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students, and pre-school children eat for free.
A Christmas Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent DePaul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive. There will be free admission, and lunch will be served.
The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold a Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Center, 789 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 and include appetizers and beverages. All proceeds benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a trip to a Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma Thunder on Dec. 9. Cost of the trip is $70, which includes a game ticket and a round-trip charter bus ride to Memphis. The bus will leave the Osage Centre at 3:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. contest. Limited number of tickets available. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or email hdavis@cityofcape.org.
