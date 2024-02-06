FYI 11-4-18

Program to honor Eagle Scouts

The Eagle Scout of the Year program for 2019 is underway. At the national level, the program grants the winner a $10,000 college scholarship and three other Eagle Scouts $2,500 college scholarships, according to a news release from the American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee. The winning Eagle Scout from Missouri will receive a $750 scholarship. Missouri Eagle Scouts interested in the program should contact their local Boy Scout Council or American Legion Post for more information on requirements and for applications. Forms must be submitted to the American Legion Department of Missouri, P.O. Box 179, Jefferson City, MO 65109, no later than Feb. 15, 2019, the release said.