FeaturesNovember 3, 2018

FYI 11-4-18

In observance of Veterans Day, Saint Francis Medical Center will host free heart and health screenings for veterans from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Health and Wellness Center conference rooms at Fitness Plus, 150 S. Mount Auburn Rd., Entrance 8. Saint Francis Foundation and the Cape Girardeau County Senior Citizens Fund are providing the free screenings. Appointment times are limted. Register by calling (573) 331-5111

Free heart, health screenings for vets

In observance of Veterans Day, Saint Francis Medical Center will host free heart and health screenings for veterans from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Health and Wellness Center conference rooms at Fitness Plus, 150 S. Mount Auburn Rd., Entrance 8. Saint Francis Foundation and the Cape Girardeau County Senior Citizens Fund are providing the free screenings. Appointment times are limted. Register by calling (573) 331-5111.

Program to honor Eagle Scouts

The Eagle Scout of the Year program for 2019 is underway. At the national level, the program grants the winner a $10,000 college scholarship and three other Eagle Scouts $2,500 college scholarships, according to a news release from the American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee. The winning Eagle Scout from Missouri will receive a $750 scholarship. Missouri Eagle Scouts interested in the program should contact their local Boy Scout Council or American Legion Post for more information on requirements and for applications. Forms must be submitted to the American Legion Department of Missouri, P.O. Box 179, Jefferson City, MO 65109, no later than Feb. 15, 2019, the release said.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

